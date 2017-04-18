Roundtable: Draft-Day Values

Tuesday, April 18, 2017

This is the Fantasy Roundtable, where the writers of Rotoworld Baseball let the readers of Rotoworld in on a quick staff discussion. Whether it’s a top prospect arriving, a closer role changing, or we just need to vent -- our staff talks it over and you get a peek behind the curtain. It's water cooler chatter ... that we've decided to publish.





Drew Silva: Name a player you didn't target in drafts this spring but are suddenly high on two weeks into the regular season. Or is there a draft-day sleeper that you see emerging into a true difference-maker now that you've got a slightly different perspective?

How about Elvis Andrus? He was the 15th shortstop off the board in the average Yahoo draft this spring but has produced top-five value at the position out of the gate with his .308 batting average, .929 OPS, three home runs, and two stolen bases through 13 regular-season games. Because of the influx of wildly-talented young shortstops I think people forgot about Andrus or maybe didn’t notice the strides he made offensively in 2016. He’s starting to bat second frequently in the Rangers’ batting order and the counting stats will come in bunches in that spot. I think he can be a top-seven shortstop in 2017, and that’s really saying something given how many shortstops went within the first four rounds this spring.



Ryan Boyer: I might have said Kendall Graveman if you had asked me a few days ago with his velocity bump, but he's on the disabled list now with a shoulder issue. It doesn't appear to be serious, but I'll still pivot in another direction to Ryan Zimmerman. Zimmerman batted just .242/.300/.420 while averaging only 90 games played from 2014-16 due to injury. He's healthy now, though, and has followed up a huge spring with a .333/.378/.643 batting line and three home runs in his first 12 games. Zimmerman remains a health risk over the long haul, but he's just 32 so there's reason to believe the former All-Star should have something left in the tank. He's also cemented into the No. 5 spot in a very good Nationals lineup. Zimmerman went undrafted in many mixed leagues this spring, but I'm happily plugging him into my corner infield spot in a couple leagues right now.