FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, April 20, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have a few games during the day today, so we are left with a smaller seven-game “main slate” tonight. However, there are several quality pitchers to target and some bats in interesting spots.

Pitchers





Noah Syndergaard, New York Mets, $11,200 – I have some concern with Syndergaard’s fingernail, but if the Mets are willing to trot him out there, I’ll trust he’s fine. Otherwise, this sets up as a great spot for Noah. He’ll be at home in his pitcher friendly park and the Phillies are a weaker offense that is getting a negative park shift. He’s shown immense strikeout upside with at least a 27% strikeout rate in each of his three years, and the Phillies have the lowest team total on the MLB odds board.

Carlos Martinez, St. Louis Cardinals, $9,300 – He’s not a guy that I would trust in cash games, as his control has been all over the place and the Brewers have shown a ton of power in a hitter’s park. However, Martinez flashed his upside last game after he struck out 11 Yankees despite also walking eight batters. He’s traditionally struggled with LHB, so a guy like Eric Thames worries me, but he’s been dominant against RHB, so there is plenty of upside against a strikeout prone Milwaukee lineup. I also like James Paxton depending on what type of lineup the Rangers roll out. If it includes some of their regular LHB, I’ll look to grab plenty of Paxton.

Also Consider – James Paxton

Catcher





Mike Zunino, Seattle Mariners, $2,000 – If you have the salary, guys like Salvador Perez and Matt Wieters are two guys I would look towards, but I’m trying to squeeze in some big bats, so this is a position where I’ll punt. Zunino has been awful to start the year, but he flashed power upside last season. As a punt catcher, I’m really looking for that power potential, and he’ll also be facing a pitcher that hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2010.

Also Consider – Salvador Perez

First Base





Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles, $3,500 – The Orioles have been a letdown in this series, but Las Vegas seems to like them again in a favorable matchup. Their team total is the highest on this slate at 4.5 runs, and this is a nice spot for Davis to make contact. He’s a high strikeout player, so I like to take him against low strikeout pitchers like Feldman, who has a career 14.5% strikeout rate. Davis has massive power when he makes contact, and Feldman has allowed a career .322 wOBA to LHB.

Brandon Moss, Kansas City Royals, $2,700 – If you need a cheaper bat to pair with Syndergaard in a GPP, Moss provides cheap home run potential. He tends to be a boom or bust option, so he’s not ideal for cash games, but he has hits in three straight games and he’s shown massive power upside in previous years. It’s a great park shift for power for the Royals, and their team total is the second highest on the slate.

Also Consider – Paul Goldschmidt, Freddie Freeman (GPP), Eric Hosmer, Ryan Zimmerman

Second Base

Daniel Murphy, Washington Nationals, $3,400 – This is a nice price point on Murphy, as we typically see him closer to $4,000. The Nationals are getting a nice park shift heading to Atlanta, where the new park has been a boost for left-handed power. Murphy has been an elite option against RHP over the past few seasons, and he’ll draw a knuckleballer in R. A. Dickey today. Dickey is a guy that can be hammered if the knuckler isn’t dancing ,and the Nationals’ team total is sitting at just over 4.0 runs.

Robinson Cano, Seattle Mariners, $3,400 – The price on both Murphy and Cano really stick out, so this is a spot where I’m just plugging in one of the two. I’m leaning towards Murphy, but Cano has started to heat up recently, and Seattle’s matchup is interesting. I’m not sure entirely what to make of Cesar Valdez, as I’ve heard different takes, but he’s a RHP that hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since 2010. I’ll always lean towards a quality LHB like Cano in that scenario.

Third Base

Mike Moustakas, Kansas City Royals, $3,200 – The Royals aren’t an exciting offense to target, but they are getting a big park shift heading to Texas, and this is a great spot for lefty bats. Moustakas has had a big start to the year, so he’s swinging a hot bat, and Andrew Cashner has been crushed by LHB, allowing a .380 wOBA last year and .383 the year prior.

Outside of Moustakas, I’ll look to the game in Cincinnati with both Eugenio Suarez and Manny Machado. This game has the highest total on this slate along with the Kansas City/Texas game, and both look like great options. Machado provides more exposure to the Orioles lineup that carries the highest total on this slate, so this is a spot where they hopefully break out. Suarez will draw the platoon advantage against Wade Miley, who has struggled with right-handed power (1.5 R/9) to RHB last season.

Shortstop





Zack Cozart, Cincinnati Reds, $3,200 – This game looks like a great spot to look for bats, and Cozart has started the year hot. He’ll have the platoon advantage against Wade Miley, who as mentioned above, has allowed plenty of power to RHB, and the Reds have a top five team total on this slate.

Along with catcher, shortstop is a another position that I like to punt, so I’m also considering J.J. Hardy and Wilmer Difo at under $2,500. Neither are exciting options, but I like both offenses today, so they should have some RBI or run scoring opportunities if they can come through with a hit.

Also Consider – Elvis Andrus

Outfield





Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals, $4,700 – His price is on the rise, so he’s tougher to fit alongside Syndergaard, but he’s someone I’ll make sure to get plenty of exposure to. He’s completely locked in right now with multi-homer games in two of his last three, and the new Atlanta park has been favorable to left-handed power.

Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners, $2,800 – Haniger’s price has jumped a little bit, but $2,800 is still a great value for his lineup spot and production. He’s coming off another massive game, and he’ll face a RHP in Cesar Valdez that hasn’t pitched in MLB since 2010.

Outside of those two, I’ll look towards the Baltimore outfield to get more exposure to the projected top scoring offense on the slate. Adam Jones and Mark Trumbo are certainly in play, but there should be value in whoever draws the start as the third outfield with Seth Smith likely out.

Also Consider – Entire Baltimore outfield, Adam Duvall, Jay Bruce (GPP), Jayson Werth (if he’s in lineup)