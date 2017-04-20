FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, April 20, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the main slate starting at 7:10 ET.

STARTING PITCHER

Popular Picks: Noah Syndergaard, Stephen Strasburg, James Paxton

Pivot: Carlos Martinez – St. Louis (FanDuel Price: $9,300)

I could be off on this one, but there’s a chance Martinez will have a lower than deserved ownership rate. Milwaukee’s lineup packs plenty of punch, and this is a hitter-friendly atmosphere in Miller Park. For that reason, most people may look towards Paxton at a similar salary or spend up on Syndergaard/Strasburg. The Brewers represent a risk/reward matchup for any pitcher, but the strikeout upside is something to chase in tournaments. As we all know, C-Mart has an elite K-rate, and Milwaukee hitters punch-out 25.9% of the time against right-handed tossers. If Martinez can keep the ball in the yard, this could be a huge fantasy performance.

CATCHER

Popular Picks: Salvador Perez, Welington Castillo, Matt Wieters

Pivot: Chris Iannetta – Arizona (FanDuel Price: $2,600)

We’ll need to do some lineup checking, but I’m guessing Iannetta will get the starting nod against left-hander Clayton Richard. He’ll likely be underrated as a rotational catcher hitting down in a pitcher-friendly park. However, Iannetta has a really nice .350 wOBA split against southpaws. That cross-references well against LHP Richard’s .343 wOBA allowance to right-handed bats.

FIRST BASE

Popular Picks: Chris Davis, Eric Hosmer, Wil Myers, Eric Thames, Matt Carpenter

Pivot: Joey Votto – Cincinnati (FanDuel Price: $4,000)

Most people will shy away from the lefty/lefty matchup, but Votto actually hits southpaws at a similar rate as RHP. That creates a nice leverage situation with likely lower-than-deserved ownership against a subpar hurler like Wade Miley. The park factor in Cincy is always a nice asset for Votto as well … If you are looking for a cheaper tournament acquisition, Brandon Moss ($2700) gets a nice park shift in Texas against a pitcher (Cashner) who has been kind to lefty power.

SECOND BASE

Popular Picks: Robinson Cano, Daniel Murphy, Jose Peraza, Jonathan Villar

Pivot: Jonathan Schoop – Baltimore (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

Schoop has been tearing the cover off the ball by going 11-27 over the past seven games. He has racked up a pair of homers and seven RBI through that span. Despite this, he’ll likely be underrated while hitting down in Baltimore’s order. The matchup looks good as well, enjoying a nice park factor against subpar pitcher Scott Feldman (.336 wOBA, 1.19 HR/9 vs RHB). The Orioles check in as one of the highest projected offenses of the night, but Schoop may hold a lower-than-deserved ownership rate within that.

THIRD BASE

Popular Picks: Manny Machado, Mike Moustakas, Kyle Seager

Pivot: Eugenio Suarez – Cincinnati (FanDuel Price: $3,800)

Suarez has been awesome for fantasy purposes this season, which is the reason he comes with a heavy $3800 salary. I’m thinking most people will have sticker shock with Suarez, siding with name-brand commodities like Machado, Seager, or Moustakas for cheaper. Even though he may be overpriced, let’s not remove Suarez from the tournament conversation. That especially holds true when considering a nice righty/lefty matchup in Great American Ball Park.

SHORTSTOP

Popular Picks: Aledmys Diaz, Zack Cozart, Elvis Andrus, Taylor Motter

Pivot: Chris Owings – Arizona (FanDuel Price: $3,000)

Owings doesn’t have a ton of upside, but there’s a chance he’ll collect multiple hits and runs in this well-aligned matchup. He’s looking at a nice righty/lefty matchup against Clayton Richard, who holds a .343 wOBA vs RHB. Hitting between Pollock and Goldschmidt gives Owings excellent lineup security as well.

OUTFIELD

Popular Picks: Bryce Harper, Adam Jones, Mark Trumbo, Adam Duvall, Nelson Cruz, Lorenzo Cain, Alex Gordon, Adam Eaton, Mitch Haniger

Pivot 1: Yasmany Tomas – Arizona (FanDuel Price: $3,400)

As you can see, I believe Arizona represents a sneaky stack tonight. The park factor in San Diego isn’t exciting, but I’m looking towards the matchup potential against Clayton Richard. The Padres’ left-handed pitcher has coughed up eight earned runs and 14 hits over the past two games. The Diamondbacks are loaded with capable right-handed bats to take advantage of his susceptibility. That includes Tomas, who owns an elite .407 wOBA .273 ISO against LHP.

Pivot 2: Hunter Renfroe – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

Looking to the other side of this Padres/D-Backs matchup, Arizona pitcher Patrick Corbin could have some problems as well. He holds a .352 wOBA and 1.23 HR/9 vs RHB, something that solid RHB like Wil Myers and Hunter Renfroe could take advantage of. Renfroe has the boom-or-bust power profile worth considering in tournaments.