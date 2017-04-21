D.J. Short

Podcast: Marte Fallout

Friday, April 21, 2017


In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss the fallout from the Starling Marte suspension, Eric Thames' amazing power exploits, Dallas Keuchel's resurgence, and other headlines around the game. They also answer listener questions in the Rotoworld Mailbag.

 

Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv@djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

 

