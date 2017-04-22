Daily Dose: Dirt Bike Disaster

Saturday, April 22, 2017

The Giants had an off-day in Colorado on Thursday after dropping Wednesday's series finale against the Royals in Kansas City. The players were supposed to enjoy their day off before opening a weekend set against the Rockies on Friday.

This wasn't supposed to be a day where the club, and it's chances of a Division title in the National League West, was dealt a crushing blow. Things don't always work out how they're supposed to.

Ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner has spent the past eight seasons in the major leagues, amassing a total of 1424 2/3 innings in the regular season and another 102 1/3 in the postseason. Until Friday, he had not spent one single day on the disabled list during his brilliant career.

On Thursday, while he was enjoying a day of fun and excitement riding motorized dirt bikes in the Rocky Mountains, the 27-year-old hurler was involved in a crash and sustained injuries to his ribs and to his all-important pitching shoulder.

He was able to drive himself back to the team hotel afterwards where he notified the club's head athletic trainer before heading to the hospital to be treated. Bumgarner has been diagnosed with bruised ribs and a Grade 1 or 2 sprain of the AC joint in his left shoulder.

The Giants have yet to publically announce how much time they think Bumgarner will miss due to the injury, saying only that they plan to re-evaluate his injuries next week. Expectations are that he'll miss between six and eight weeks.

Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Bumgarner told him he "felt terrible about what happened". Bochy continued, "I mean, I'm sure looking at it now, Madison wishes he wouldn't have gotten on. He's very remorseful in talking to him. Unfortunately, an accident happened. So our focus is more on let's get him healthy. It's happened. Let's get him well and get him back on the mound."

When asked about how the team would fill the massive void left in the starting rotation, pitching coach Dave Righetti put bluntly, “You move on to the next guy and try to do your best. But in general, he’s a pretty damn good pitcher we are going to be without for a while.”

Bumgarner himself said that he wouldn't address the incident until the club returns home to San Francisco on Monday.

After dropping Friday's game to the Rockies, the Giants now sit at 6-11 on the season. They have the worst record in the National League and already sit a full five games behind the Rockies in the division.

For now, the next man up is Ty Blach. The 26-year-old left-hander nearly beat out Matt Cain for the fifth and final spot in the club's Opening Day rotation and now will get an opportunity to show the Giants and the rest of the baseball world what he's got.

Blach has been pitching out of the bullpen so far, so it will take awhile to get him stretched out again. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect him to work deep into the game his first few times out, but he is lined up for double starts next week and makes for an intriguing streaming option.

Concern for Cabrera

Miguel Cabrera suffered a back injury during the World Baseball Classic which limited him in spring training and the effects seemed to carry over and effect him in the first few weeks of the regular season.

He had finally started to show signs of life in recent days, hitting .360/.448/.800 with three homers and nine RBI in his last seven games entering play on Friday after 3-for-28 start to the season that was devoid of power.

Cabrera had to be removed from Friday's game against the Twins after injuring himself while diving for a ball defensively during the Twins' six-run uprising in the sixth inning. The initial hope had been that Cabrera had simply tweaked his aching back and was removed for precautionary reasons, but the Tigers announced shortly after that Cabrera had suffered a right groin strain.

He's set to be re-evaluated on Saturday. There's a chance that this could be a minor issue and Cabrera will simply play through it like he usually does and continue to amass the massive numbers that we have all grown accustomed to over the years.

The stronger likelihood however, is that this injury, perhaps in conjunction with the back ailment that he's still battling, will force him to the disabled list.

If that happens, it could be a devastating blow to the Tigers. The team is already missing J.D. Martinez and as a whole is struggling offensively. Victor Martinez is off to a painfully slow start an taking another key bat out of the middle of the lineup would only compound their issues.

In the event that Cabrera is sidelined, the most logical move the Tigers can make would be to call up the recently-signed James Loney from Triple-A Toledo. He wouldn't be a sexy addition from a fantasy perspective, but would at least provide a major league caliber, both offensively and defensively, to a lineup that would desperately need it.

To the Gallos!





A pair of Rangers put on an impressive power display in Friday's victory over the Royals as both Joey Gallo and Robinson Chirinos each launched a pair of home runs.

For Gallo, it was the first multi-homer game for the 23-year-old slugger and both of them were majestic blasts. His first shot, a two-run homer off of Nate Karns in the second inning, traveled an estimated 462 feet, hitting a popcorn stand on the concourse in right field.

He tagged Karns again in the fifth inning, this time a solo shot, which went into the second deck in right-center field.

He still has issues making contact, as evidenced by his 23 strikeouts in 56 at-bats at the big league level this season. There's no denying his massive power potential though and he currently leads the Rangers with his five home runs and has provided a big boost to an offense that has struggled to get going without Adrian Beltre.

Showing off his slugging skills as well, Robinson Chirinos clubbed a pair of solo homers off of Karns. He now has three long balls in only 16 at-bats on the season and is slashing an impressive .375/.444/1.000 on the young season.

American League Quick Hits: Corey Kluber dominated the White Sox, striking out nine in a three-hit shutout. It was the fourth shutout of his career... Santiago Casilla recorded his third save with a perfect ninth inning against the Mariners and looks to be the arm to own in the A's bullpen... Cole Hamels fired eight innings of one-run ball in a win over the Royals... Jose Quintana fell to 0-4 on the season despite posting a quality start against the Indians... Jason Kipnis (shoulder) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in his season debut... Eddie Rosario crushed a three-run homer off of Joe Jimenez to beat the Tigers... Justin Verlander issued six walks in a rough loss to the Twins and owns an uninspiring 6.04 ERA on the season... Carlos Beltran homered for the second consecutive game in a victory over the Rays... Brad Brach earned a save for the third consecutive day and has been a lock-down option in the ninth inning for the Orioles since Zach Britton went down... Jacoby Ellsbury swiped two bases in a loss to the Pirates and now has six thefts on the season... Dylan Bundy struck out three over seven shutout innings against the Red Sox... A.J. Griffin landed on the disabled list due to gout in his ankle. Nick Martinez will start in his place on Saturday against the Royals... James Shields was placed on the disabled list with a strained lat and the White Sox brought up Mike Pelfrey to start in his place against the Indians on Saturday... Dustin Pedroia was forced to leave Friday's game with a leg injury after he was spiked by a sliding Manny Machado at second base. He appears to have avoided serious injury, indicating after the game that he was merely sore from the incident... J.A. Happ is expected to miss at least one more start after Thursday's side session didn't go as well as anticipated... Kendall Graveman is on track to rejoin the A's rotation next week against the Angels... X-Rays on the thumb of Xander Bogaerts came back negative and he's expected to return to the lineup on Saturday... The Rangers officially released Josh Hamilton who is set to undergo another knee surgery.

National League Quick Hits: Adam Wainwright punched out nine over five innings of two-run baseball against the Brewers and helped his own cause with a homer and four RBI in the victory... A.J. Pollock went 3-for-6 with a homer and a double as the D'Backs walloped the Dodgers... Ryan Braun crushed his sixth home run in a loss to the Cardinals... Trevor Cahill earned his first win, holding the Marlins to one run over seven strong innings... Austin Hedges clubbed a three-run homer, his fourth of the season, to beat the Marlins... Trevor Story blasted a grand slam and Charlie Blackmon added an inside-the-park homer (on a ball Hunter Pence lost in the lights and fell down on) in a victory over the Giants... Trea Turner didn't start in his return from the disabled list, but drew a bases loaded walk to deliver the winning run against the Mets... Tim Adleman struck out seven over six innings of two-run ball and drove home two runs against the Cubs, but had to settle for a no-decision when his bullpen blew the lead... Jason Heyward clobbered his first home run of the season... Anthony Rizzo blasted a game-tying three-run homer off of Michael Lorenzen in the ninth inning... Bryce Harper clubbed his seventh home run and is now slashing .407/.521/.864 with 20 RBI through 16 games... Shawn Kelley locked down his third save and seems to have run away with the closer's gig in Washington... Jeurys Familia took a loss on Friday after walking two batters in the 11th inning, including Trea Turner with the bases loaded... Josh Bell homered for the second straight game as the Pirates beat C.C. Sabathia and the Yankees... Hector Neris allowed a solo homer but escaped with his second save of the season and looks to be the arm to own in the Phillies' bullpen... Jeremy Hellickson improved to 3-0 with seven innings of two-run ball against the Braves... Freddie Freman launched his seventh homer in a losing effort there yet he still only has nine RBI... Melvin Upton underwent surgery to repair a torn ligament in his thumb and will be sidelined for at least eight weeks.. Scott Kazmir had to cut short his throwing session on Thursday due to renewed tightness in his hip... Matt Garza will make his season debut against the Reds on Monday... Ian Desmond (hand) will begin taking batting practice over the weekend and is on track for a return in early May... Both Lucas Duda (elbow) and Wilmer Flores (joint infection) were placed on the disabled list for the injury-riddled Mets.