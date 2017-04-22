Week That Was: Total Bummer

Saturday, April 22, 2017

Who does Madison Bumgarner think he is—Travis Pastrana?

I’m a firm believer that April is too soon to panic. With that said, San Francisco can’t be pleased with how the early part of the season has played out. The 6-11 Giants sit in last place in the NL West and have lost all four of Bumgarner’s starts. Bumgarner has been lights out (3.00 ERA, .236 BAA) but San Francisco’s stagnant offense has routinely hung him out to dry. Only two big league starters—Jose Quintana and Ian Kennedy—have received less run support than Bumgarner this year.

It gets worse. Now Bumgarner is facing a 6-8 week absence after bruising his ribs and straining the AC joint in his left shoulder in a dirt bike accident on Thursday. It’s a nightmare scenario for a Giants team that can’t seem to catch a break. The offense is scuffling (.237 team average), the rotation has been a mixed bag and San Francisco’s supposedly revamped bullpen is the same dumpster fire it’s always been. In past years when the Giants have struggled they could usually count on Bumgarner to throw them a life preserver. Now someone else will have to keep the ship from sinking. My advice to Bumgarner: ditch the Kawasaki and go with the Schwinn next time.

See Ya, Starling

In other, non-dirt-bike-related news, the Pirates lost Starling Marte to an 80-game PED suspension on Tuesday. Marte is the biggest name to be suspended for PEDs since Dee Gordon received an identical 80-game ban last season. Marte knew about his failed test in spring training but was allowed to play during the appeals process. In his absence, converted right fielder Andrew McCutchen will head back to his old stomping grounds in center field. Judging by his highlight-reel catch Tuesday against St. Louis, McCutchen can still patrol center with the best of them.

With right field vacated, manager Clint Hurdle has had to get creative in filling out his lineup card. But Hurdle has never been afraid to wave his freak flag. It’s only been three games and he’s already given starts to Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna in right field. One wonders if top prospect Austin Meadows could be a right field option for the Bucs somewhere down the line. The 21-year-old tore it up in Double-A last year but is still settling in at Triple-A. In 52 at-bats for Indianapolis this season, he’s hit just .192 with one homer and six RBI. Meadows’ day in the big leagues will come, but probably not during Marte’s suspension.

Whatever combination of fringe players the Pirates assemble in right field won’t come close to replicating Marte’s masterful production out of the No. 2 spot in Pittsburgh’s lineup. The 28-year-old was quietly the Pirates’ best player last year, leading the team in both batting average (.311) and stolen bases (47). Marte is also known for his defensive prowess, earning Gold Glove Awards in each of his last two seasons. His loss will be felt, both in Pittsburgh and the fantasy realm.

Closer-palooza

Fires are being put out in bullpens all across the league, which is why you’ll never see me pay up for a closer like Aroldis Chapman or Zach Britton. But Jesse, that’s exactly why you SHOULD pay up for a closer! No, dissenting guy I invented to illustrate my point. Sure it’s nice to have a Chapman or a Britton in your back pocket, but compared to other fantasy positions, closers are eminently replaceable. For the most part, they contribute in just one category and many of the better ones aren’t unearthed until later in the year. Take the Phillies, for example.

The ninth inning has been a black hole in Philadelphia since fire-balling Ken Giles was shipped to the Astros for an army of prospects in December of 2015 (remember, Giles was buried for years behind the intolerable Jonathan Papelbon). Jeanmar Gomez managed to keep the job all year in 2016, but never looked good doing it. After gracing us with a few predictably agonizing performances early in the year, Gomez was finally put out to pasture by manager Pete Mackanin. Next up was 39-year-old Joaquin Benoit, whose audition for the ninth inning went about as well as you’d expect. Handed a two-run lead, Benoit promptly served up a three-run cannon shot to Bryce Harper in Sunday’s loss to Washington.

Since then, Benoit has worked in a setup role ahead of Hector Neris, who is perfect in two save chances this year. This configuration makes a great deal of sense and it’s a wonder Mackanin didn’t think of it sooner. Neris is clearly the Phillies’ best reliever and has shown it by registering a stellar 2.41 ERA with 112 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings since the start of last season. In a perfect world, Neris would be the Phillies’ Andrew Miller, swooping in to save the day before handing off to an equally fearsome closer to put the game on ice. But as currently constructed, the Phillies don’t have an equivalent to Cody Allen in the ninth inning. Until one emerges, it’s Neris or bust.

A couple hours south of Philly, the Nationals have had their own struggles closing out games. Washington’s failed attempts to upgrade at closer this offseason were well documented. It got to a point where Washington was desperate enough to engage in trade talks for White Sox closer David Robertson, who would seem to be a minimal upgrade over the Nats’ current crop of late-inning arms.

But after striking out with Robertson, Mark Melancon, Aroldis Chapman and seemingly every other closer they could have gotten, manager Dusty Baker pulled Blake Treinen’s name out of the hat and awarded him the closer role at the conclusion of spring training. Giving Treinen keys to the ninth inning seemed innocuous enough at the time, but Baker’s decision quickly backfired when the right-hander’s ERA ballooned to an unacceptable 7.11.

Baker installed Shawn Kelley and Koda Glover as co-closers after yanking Treinen from the ninth inning, though it hasn’t played out the way he promised. Anyone who’s watched baseball long enough knows there’s no such thing as “co-closers.” Kelley, who briefly held down the closer role while Jonathan Papelbon was hurt last season (and before Melancon arrived in a trade with Pittsburgh), has seen all three save chances since Treinen’s demotion and already seems to have distanced himself from Glover. Kelley hasn’t been spectacular by any stretch—his 4.32 ERA leaves much to be desired. But he’s the best Washington has right now and that counts for something.

From the way I’ve framed it in this article, it would be easy to assume that closer drama is a uniquely NL East problem, but that’s not the case. In Texas, Sam Dyson looked to have a strong grip on the ninth inning after flourishing in that role last season, but has flamed out in horrifying fashion this year. He’s blown all three of his save chances while producing a miserable 27.00 ERA over 4 1/3 innings. In that span, opponents have hit .538 with two homers and more walks (five) than strikeouts (two).

Dyson landed on the disabled list with a bruised hand earlier this week, but this seems like a classic case of a team inventing an injury to make a struggling player go away for a while. In the meantime, Matt Bush will try his hand in the ninth inning. The 31-year-old was drafted first overall by the Padres in 2004, but didn’t make his major league debut until last season. A former shortstop, Bush’s career was derailed by alcohol abuse, culminating in a DUI arrest that led to a three-year prison sentence.

It’s been fascinating to watch Bush’s rebirth in Texas, not just because of his troubled past, but because of how successful he’s been in the early going. Opponents have hit .193 against Bush since his arrival in Arlington and he seems to be getting better with each passing inning. Already his K/9 has climbed from a pedestrian 8.9 last season to where it stands now at 15.88. It’s anyone’s guess if Bush will thrive at closer or fall apart like Dyson, but it’s good to see him finally living his dream after squandering it for so many years.

Quick Hits: Eric Thames has been so outrageously awesome in his return to MLB that it’s starting to raise questions. “It’s probably a ‘head-scratcher’ because nobody knows who this guy is,” said Cubs pitching coach Chris Bosio. “And when he was here before, his body has changed.” Thames went 6-for-11 against the Cubs earlier this week and now has more home runs (eight) than the Boston Red Sox do as a team (seven) … Is it too early to crown Amir Garrett Rookie of the Year? The Reds left-hander has been blazing hot with a 1.83 ERA over his first three starts. He took his first loss Wednesday against Baltimore but still impressed by racking up a career-high 12 strikeouts over seven strong innings … The Blue Jays have dug quite a hole for themselves by starting the year 4-12. Injuries to Josh Donaldson (calf), Aaron Sanchez (finger) and J.A. Happ (elbow) haven’t helped … Josh Hamilton was released by the Rangers on Friday and is headed for yet another knee surgery. The 35-year-old’s career is hanging by a thread … Jeurys Familia is back after serving a 15-game suspension for violating the league’s policy on domestic violence. He’s looked rusty in his first two outings, issuing four walks in just 1 2/3 innings … Yoenis Cespedes went for an MRI on Friday after tweaking his hamstring in Thursday night’s loss to the Phillies. Cespedes said he’s hoping to be back in 2-3 days but we’ll see … Jason Kipnis was activated from the DL on Friday after a month-long bout with shoulder inflammation. His return set off a chain reaction with interim second baseman Jose Ramirez heading back to third base and Yandy Diaz being sent to the minors … Cleveland recently offered Francisco Lindor a seven-year deal worth over $100 million, but he turned it down. That’s a big chunk of change but Lindor is probably correct in thinking he can make more than that if he waits a few years. There’s no urgency to get a deal done as Lindor is still under team control through 2021 … Jackie Bradley Jr. (knee), Matt Kemp (hamstring) and Trea Turner (hamstring) all returned this week after brief stints on the disabled list. Carlos Correa was also back in action after missing time with a bruised hand … Rich Hill returned from the disabled list on Sunday, only to go back on it a day later. The left-hander has dominated when healthy but can’t seem to shake the blister issues that have plagued him since last season … Apparently Derek Jeter and former Florida governor Jeb Bush are teaming up on a bid to buy the Miami Marlins. Bush’s older brother George W. (our 43rd U.S. president) had an ownership stake in the Rangers during the 1990s … Marcus Semien had surgery this week after a CT scan revealed a broken bone in his right wrist. He’ll be reevaluated in 4-6 weeks … Cuban outfielder Luis Robert will be free to sign with any team beginning on May 20. The 19-year-old has already drawn interest from the Astros, Athletics, Cardinals, Padres, Reds and White Sox.