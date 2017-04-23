Daily Dose: Cabrera Hits DL

Sunday, April 23, 2017

Friday's fear turned into Saturday's reality for the Tigers.



The team placed first baseman Miguel Cabrera on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a right groin strain. Cabrera suffered the injury in Friday's game, opening the possibility that the slugger would wind up on the sidelines for a stay.



"We're hopeful that 10 days is enough," Tigers manager Brad Ausmus said of Cabrera's timetable.



Cabrera declined to offer much insight, but the strain is being described as somewhere between a Grade 1 and Grade 2 strain, with Grade 1 being the least severe strain possible.



The timing couldn't be worse for anyone. For the team, it's the latest in a rash of injuries that have struck since basically the outset of spring, when J.D. Martinez was lost to a Lisfranc injury from which he's still recovering. Then, in the past few days, shortstop Jose Iglesias and outfielder JaCoby Jones were placed on the disabled list with injuries as well.



For Cabrera, it comes just as he was starting to look like himself at the plate. After a slow start to the season, the 34-year-old had homered three times in his last eight games, going 12-for-28 in that span.



With the rash of injuries, the Tigers don't really have a good answer for the Cabrera-sized hole at first base and in the lineup, either. Veteran journeyman John Hicks got the start there Saturday, but there is no obvious or deserving fill-in ready to step in. Instead, the Tigers will just have to hope Martinez and others hurry back soon, and that Cabrera takes advantage of a disabled list stay that's five days shorter than it used to be.



Dodgers Rotation Reshuffling?



After a detour through Oklahoma City, Julio Urias may soon be on his way from Arizona to Los Angeles.



Urias didn't break camp with the club but has been working at Triple-A OKC to increase his pitch count and effectiveness in hopes of being back with the Dodgers sooner than later. After he threw 93 pitches over 5 2/3 innings Friday, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said the 20-year-old could make his next start in a different locale.



“He’s getting close. He’s getting real close,” Roberts said.



Roberts was noncommittal but didn't deny the idea of Urias making that start Wednesday against the Giants in San Francisco.



Urias posted a strong 3.39 ERA over 18 appearances, including 15 starts, in 2016 but needed more work after Cactus League play. Roberts said contrary to what the team saw in camp, the southpaw has rounded into form in his Triple-A outings.



“The ball was coming out. Everything was good,” Roberts said of Urias’ first two starts. “But the efficiency, finishing hitters off, it wasn’t there. That last start yesterday was the way it’s supposed to look. It was real encouraging to us.”



It may not be an abbreviated stay, either. Urias is filling in for the injured Rich Hill, who is dealing with yet another blister issue, and Roberts told reporters that Hill might return in a bullpen role rather than as a starter.



The Dodgers, of course, are a better team with both in their rotation. Stay tuned.





Bedrosian Latest Angels Reliever To Hit DL



A three-man race for the closer's role in March is now a three-man race to see who can return from the disabled list fastest for the Angels bullpen.



With relievers Huston Street and Andrew Bailey already on the DL, closer Cam Bedrosian joined them Saturday, hitting the shelf with a right groin strain. Angels manager Mike Scioscia described Bedrosian as being "sore" only, a promising assessment for his outlook.



“It was sore last night and it’s sore today,” Scioscia said. “When you have the availability of a 10-day DL, it makes sense because we want to make sure this gets behind him. Hopefully, this DL time will do that.”



Bedrosian has been terrific for the Angels this year when healthy, striking out nine without allowing a run over 6 2/3 innings to date, so the job remains firmly his, whenever he gets back. Of note, Bud Norris -- yes, the same Bud Norris -- was utilized and got the save for the Angels Saturday. It's more likely that Scioscia will go with a "by committee" approach until Bedrosian returns, though.



National League Quick Hits: Speaking after Saturday’s loss to the Nationals, Mets manager Terry Collins said he doesn’t expect Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) to play in Sunday’s series finale. Cespedes spent most of Saturday’s game getting worked on in the trainer’s room and didn’t feel healthy enough to pinch-hit when Collins called on him in the seventh inning. With New York playing a night game in potentially cold weather, there’s little chance of Cespedes seeing the field on Sunday. He’s day-to-day. ... the aforementioned Hill (blister) completed a 25-pitch bullpen session on Saturday. Hill had a blister pop up on his left middle finger Sunday against the Diamondbacks and landed on the disabled list a day later. He resumed throwing on Wednesday and hopes to pitch off a mound without the covering in a few days ... Hunter Pence (leg) was not in the Giants' lineup Saturday against the Rockies. Pence slipped and landed awkwardly on his left leg while playing the outfield on Friday night. The injury doesn't appear to be too serious, but the Giants played it safe by giving him the day off on Saturday ... Ben Zobrist (back) remained out of the Cubs' starting lineup on Saturday. Zobrist also sat out Friday's contest and has been bothered by a sore back in recent days. Javier Baez will continue to start in Zo's absence ... Giants manager Bruce Bochy doesn't think Madison Bumgarner's injuries will require surgery, a small positive. There remains no set timetable for his return, though ... Phillies GM Matt Klentak expects to be without Howie Kendrick (oblique) for 2-3 weeks. Kendrick was placed on the disabled list with a Grade 1 oblique strain earlier this week. Aaron Altherr will continue to hold down the fort in left field, though the Phillies added some depth Saturday by acquiring utility man Ty Kelly in a trade with Toronto ... Giancarlo Stanton finished 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Saturday's extra-innings win in San Diego ... Yasmany Tomas homered twice and drove in three runs as the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers on Saturday ... Eugenio Suarez had a monster day at the plate in Saturday's loss to the Cubs, going 3-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs ... Denard Span suffered a minor shoulder sprain in Saturday's game against the Rockies. He's going for X-rays, after which more will obviously be known.



American League Quick Hits: Blue Jays placed SS Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring. Tulowitzki joins Josh Donaldson (calf), Aaron Sanchez (finger) and J.A. Happ (elbow) among the Blue Jays' walking wounded. He suffered the injury Friday while running to third base on a wild pitch by Cam Bedrosian. Manager John Gibbons said the new 10-day rule was "definitely a factor" in placing Tulowitzki on the DL, a suggestion that perhaps the injury isn't as serious as some others. Still, with Tulo's injury history, there are no sure things ... George Springer left Saturday's game against the Rays with left hamstring discomfort. Springer pulled up running to first base in the fifth inning and didn't come out for the following frame. Nori Aoki replaced him in right field. Springer went 0-for-2 with a walk before exiting. The Astros are calling him day-to-day ... Miguel Sano was ejected from Saturday's game against the Tigers following an altercation with James McCann. Sano took exception to a pitch thrown behind him in the fifth inning and shoved McCann when he blocked his path to pitcher Matt Boyd. The benches cleared and Sano and Boyd were both ejected ... Zach Britton (forearm) said he was happy with his MRI results from Friday. The MRI ruled out any structural damage. Britton wants to begin throwing again but he won't be cleared until he meets with a hand specialist on Monday. Interim closer Brad Brach has yet to allow a run this year, so the Orioles can afford to take their time with Britton... Xander Bogaerts (thumb) was back in the Red Sox lineup Saturday against the Orioles. Bogaerts batted leadoff and finished 1-for-5 with a run scored in the loss ... Carlos Carrasco tossed eight scoreless innings, striking out eight, in the Indians' shutout of the White Sox on Saturday.