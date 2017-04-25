Daily Dose: Hey Now

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Is the swing change for Jason Heyward starting to take hold?

Heyward continued his hot hitting on Monday, slugging a three-run home run and driving in four runs in a 14-3 blowout victory over the Pirates. It was the outfielder’s third longball in his last four games, and he has driven in a whopping 11 runs over that stretch. Heyward’s RBI total is suddenly up to 16, which is tops on the defending World Series champs.

Whether it’s the swing change or simply regained confidence following a dreadful offensive season, Heyward is clearly in a groove right now at the dish. He’s already nearly halfway to last year’s home run and almost a third of the way to last year’s RBI total.

In addition to the change in mechanics, the game plan with Heyward appears to be upping his aggressiveness. He entered Monday swinging at 48.2 percent of pitches that he’s seen, which would be the highest mark of his career. He came into Monday seeing just 3.44 pitches per plate appearance, which ranked 155th out of 189 qualifiers. Whether the approach sticks over the long haul remains to be seen, but obviously it’s working right now.

It’s a good time to remind everyone that Heyward is just 27 years old, so we can’t be totally surprised if he bounces back in 2017 even after he was so dreadful in 2016. Things are certainly looking up for the Cubs’ outfielder.

Giants Add Arroyo

The Giants entered Monday’s game against the Dodgers with a 6-13 record, sitting seven games behind the Rockies in the National League West. They just recently lost their ace Madison Bumgarner to a shoulder and ribs injury that he suffered during a dirt bike accident.

When you’re a team that came into the season with postseason aspirations and things seem to be getting out of hand in a hurry, that’s often when you often make a big move. That big move from San Francisco came in the form of their top prospect.

Infield prospect Christian Arroyo was called up Monday to make his major league debut, getting slotted into the No. 6 spot in the lineup and at third base. With Arroyo taking over at the hot corner, Eduardo Nunez moved to left field, which has been a black hole for the Giants this season. Nunez also was put into the No. 3 spot in the lineup and Hunter Pence led off as manager Bruce Bochy did his best to shake things up. The moves didn’t result in much offense, as the Giants managed just two runs, but it was enough to take down the Dodgers 2-1. Arroyo went 0-for-4 in his debut.

Arroyo was the No. 25 overall pick in the 2013 Draft out of a Florida high school. He thrived his first three seasons in Rookie and A-ball but stalled out last year in his first taste of Double-A, batting just .274/.316/.373 with three homers over 517 plate appearances. The Giants started him at Triple-A Sacramento this season, anyway, and the 21-year-old rewarded them with a .446/.478/.692 batting line, three homers, 12 RBI and two stolen bases in 16 games to earn a promotion.

Arroyo is unlikely to be a savior for the Giants or for your fantasy team. He’s never stood out from a power or speed perspective, with season highs of nine homers (in 2015 at High-A) and seven steal s (in 2014 between Low- and High-A). While he makes a good amount of contact, it’s hard to expect a guy who struggled at Double-A last year and who won’t turn 22 until next month to hit for average right away in the majors. So, while Arroyo might be an upgrade over the guys he’s effectively replacing – Jarrett Parker, Chris Marrero and Aaron Hill – he’s probably not going to make any real noise in mixed leagues.

Mesoraco Set to Debut Friday

Devin Mesoraco can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel in his long road back to the majors.

Mesoraco will complete his 20-day rehab assignment with Double-A Pensacola on Tuesday and be activated from the disabled list ahead of the weekend series in St. Louis. The catcher has been working his way back from back-to-back lost season plagued by multiple hip and shoulder surgeries.

Mesoraco has “done all the work necessary to feel comfortable behind the plate and have the stamina necessary to catch two or three days in a row,” according to Reds manager Bryan Price. However, the club will obviously be careful with his workload, splitting the starts up between Mesoraco and Tucker Barnhart initially.

It’s unclear how long the workload split will go on, but Mesoraco entered Monday hitting just .175/.283/.275 with one home run over 46 plate appearances on his rehab assignment. He clearly has some rust to knock off at the plate and probably behind the dish, too. Plus, Barnhart isn’t a total slouch with the bat for a catcher with a .257/.323/.357 line over the last three seasons.

We know what the upside is with Mesoraco, as we simply need to look to his All-Star 2014 season when he batted .273/.359/.534 with 25 homers and 80 RBI. It’s unrealistic to expect that player to show up in 2017 even in a prorated number of plate appearances. However, the bar to be a second catcher in mixed leagues isn’t very high. Barnhart himself was a top-20 fantasy catcher last season. Mesoraco certainly has the potential to enter that range, making him a worthy stash if you’re in need of catcher help.

American League Quick Hits: Zach Britton (forearm) threw on flat ground Monday and will throw a full bullpen session on Wednesday … Jake Odorizzi (hamstring) is on track to rejoin the Rays' rotation on May 1 in Miami … Dustin Pedroia (knee, ankle) didn’t need an MRI after all and is considered day-to-day after being examined Monday at a hospital … Miguel Gonzalez allowed just one unearned run over eight innings Monday against the Royals. He’s now allowed only six hits and one earned run over his last 16 1/3 frames … Adam Jones finished 3-for-3 with a two-run homer in the Orioles' win over the Rays on Monday … Major League Baseball has suspended Miguel Sano one game for his involvement in an altercation during Saturday's game versus the Tigers. Sano has appealed the ruling … David Price (elbow) threw 45 pitches in a bullpen session on Monday … Major League Baseball has suspended Matt Barnes four games for throwing near the head of the Orioles' Manny Machado during Sunday's game. He is appealing … Matt Davidson went 3-for-4 with four RBI Monday in a win over the Royals … The Angels acquired David Hernandez from the Braves and added him to the 25-man roster … Pablo Sandoval (knee) underwent an MRI on Monday and will be re-evaluated Tuesday …

National League Quick Hits: Eric Thames hit two more homers and drew two walks Monday in a win over the Reds. He has a major league-leading 10 longballs on the season … Aaron Nola landed on the DL Monday with a lower back strain. He’s expected to miss only 1-2 starts … J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group has reported that Julio Urias will be recalled to start Thursday against the Giants … Mets manager Terry Collins said after Sunday's game that Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) told him he'll be ready for Tuesday … Chris Owings singled and belted a grand slam in Monday’s win over the Padres … Zack Greinke struck out 11 and didn’t walk anyone over six frames of one-run ball versus the Padres … Shelby Miller (elbow) will receive a second opinion on his ailing right elbow from Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Miller was injured in a start Sunday and placed on the DL Monday … Joc Pederson was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday with a strained right groin … Scott Schebler homered and drove in four runs Monday in the Reds' loss to the Brewers … Amir Garrett was blasted for 10 runs -- nine earned -- over 3 1/3 innings Monday in Milwaukee … Addison Russell went 4-for-6 with an RBI and three runs scored in Monday's win over the Pirates … Denard Span (shoulder) is expected to be out of action for 2-4 more days … The Pirates placed Adam Frazier on the DL Monday with a strained hamstring … The Padres placed Travis Jankowski on the DL Monday with a right foot bone bruise … Lucas Duda (elbow) believes he'll be ready to return from the disabled list when he's first eligible … Mark Reynolds singled and launched his sixth homer of the season Monday versus the Nationals …