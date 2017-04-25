Top 10 Prospects: April 25

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

We’re now into late April, so we can’t be too far from seeing some of these names make their debut -- or return -- at the highest level. It’s not too crazy to start planning for these players, especially in dynasty leagues.



Here’s a look at the updated top-10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 15 G, .300/.382/.517, 13 R, 1 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 5 RBI, 8 BB, 21 K, 4 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada keeps hitting, but the contact issues aren’t going away. They were especially prudent this week, as he whiffed seven times since the last time we updated. Moncada is a five-tool talent, but hitting for average when you’re striking out every third at-bat is really difficult. Until Moncada starts making more consistent contact, you shouldn’t expect him to be a .300 hitter.

2. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 16 G, .282/.312/.437, 12 R, 7 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 7 RBI, 4 BB,15 K, 7 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Speaking of strikeouts, Albies isn’t punching out at Moncada levels, but for Albies’ skillset, you want to see fewer strikeouts and more putting the ball in play. Fortunately for Albies - and also Moncada - he’s a threat to steal a base or two anytime he’s on. The only thing the two don’t share is power. Albies doesn’t need it to be an outstanding fantasy prospect. If or likely, when Brandon Phillips begins to flounder, Albies will get the call.

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

3. Lewis Brinson, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 11 G, .370/.400/.652, 10 R, 4 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 8 RBI, 2 BB, 10 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson may not want to ever leave Colorado Springs. Why would you, other than the millions of dollars and fame that come from being a big-league player? The sample size is small, but he crushed pitching in the PCL after his trade to the Brewers last year, and he’s posted a 1.269 OPS in his seven games this year. He’s also hitting .458/.481/.792 over the last week. Long story short, Brinson is hot, and it appears he’s ready for action in the National League.



4. Cody Bellinger, 1B, Los Angeles Dodgers

2017 stats: 17 G, 15 R, .344/.425/.641, 4 2B, 0 3B, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 8 BB,21 K, 6 SB at Triple-A Oklahoma City.



You may not believe it based on those numbers you see below, but Bellinger’s numbers actually took a dive this week. And by “tumble” we mean he hit .286/.400/.571 and that caused his ridiculous numbers to fall. Of course, the sample size is small, but you can’t help but be impressed with what Bellinger is doing right now. He has a chance to be one of the best first basemen in baseball.



5. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 3 GS, 6.43 ERA, 14.0 IP, 13 H, 9 BB, 16 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



Giolito was much better in his last start, striking out eight hitters in just under six innings of work for the Knights. The command was still troubling, however, and he gave up seven baserunners -- four hits, three walks - on the evening. Giolito’s stuff is impressive, but it’s not good enough to compensate for self-inflicted damage. Until he starts throwing more consistent and quality strikes, he’s going to stay in Triple-A.

6. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 16 G, 200/.269/.283, 4 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB, 15 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



After a disastrous start, Meadows has begun to settle in. Since his 1-for-21 start, Meadows has picked up at least one hit in all but one game, and he has posted a .346 OPS. Are those numbers that will keep him in the fantasy top-10 all year? Of course not, but we will let struggles in April slide when you’re this talented. With Starling Marte suspended for most of the year, this brings a golden opportunity for Meadows. Let’s see if he’s up to the challenge.



7. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 3 GS, 2.84 ERA, 19 IP, 10 H, 5 BB, 21 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham.



After making two dominant starts for the Montgomery Biscuits, the Rays gave Honeywell a promotion to the International League. His first start with Durham wasn’t nearly as dominant, but giving up three runs in six innings of work isn’t shoddy work by any means. Honeywell has excellent stuff, and he throws all of his pitches for strikes. He’s one of the more underrated pitchers in baseball right now.



8. Francis Martes, RHP Houston Astros

2017 stats: 3 GS, 2.92 ERA, 12.1 IP, 15 H, 12 BB, 12 K at Triple-A Fresno.



Martes’ first two starts were a mixed bag with plenty of good and plenty of not-so-good. His third start, however, didn’t feature too much of the former. He was only able to go three innings, and gave up eight hits and four earned runs against Salt Lake City. That’s not going to work going forward. Martes has two swing-and-miss pitches in his fastball and curveball, but if he doesn’t start doing a better job locating them, he’s not going to get a chance to pitch in 2017. Let’s remember he started slow last year, and there’s no reason to panic just yet.



9. Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 4 GS, 3.15 ERA, 20 IP, 14 H, 14 BB, 15 K at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Hader is the second new addition to the top-10, and he’s one of the most likely to see time in the big leagues this summer. He gets his fastball up to 98 miles per hour with movement, and he complements that impressive fastball with a strong, wipeout slider. The change and command come and go, but he’s only 23, so there’s time. If both can be fringe-average, Hader has a chance to pay big dividends in fantasy leagues because of his ability to miss bats.

10. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 10 G,.257/.366/.371, 5 R, 0 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 2 RBI, 5 BB, 4 K, 1 SB at Double-A Trenton.



Gleyber Torres remains human. This was the worst two weeks we’ve seen the top shortstop prospect have since his dominating turn in the Arizona Fall League, which just goes to show you: Baseball is really, really hard. This is still arguably the most talented prospect in baseball, and even if the odds of him playing in New York are lower than any prospect on this list, he still deserves a spot because of how talented he is.





Also considered: Bradley Zimmer, OF, Cleveland; Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Colorado Rockies; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; J.P. Crawford, SS, Philadelphia Phillies