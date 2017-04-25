MLB Power Rankings: Week 4

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

Houston, we have a new No. 1.

The Astros are 13-6, but that’s not what I’m most impressed by. What speaks to me is that Houston has accomplished this while getting practically nothing from star shortstop Carlos Correa. I hate to break it to the other 29 teams out there, but Correa won’t hit .197 forever. Once Correa joins the rest of us in 2017, all bets are off.

In the meantime, the Astros are thriving on the strength of George Springer’s AL-leading seven homers, Jose Altuve’s incredible consistency (.324/.393/.459 slash line, seven steals) and Dallas Keuchel’s resurgence (3-0, 0.96 ERA). I have no qualms with knocking Houston down a few pegs if this week doesn’t go well. That’s a definite possibility with the Astros playing their next three games at Cleveland. But we’ll worry about that when it happens. After weeks of breathing down the Cubs’ necks, the Astros are finally where they belong at No. 1 in the Power Rankings.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 13-6

Last Week: 2

The Astros invested $47.5 million in Yuliesky Gurriel last summer and so far it’s been money well spent. The Cuban first baseman has demolished AL pitching over his last nine games, shredding to the tune of a .469 average with three doubles, a home run and five RBI. Led by the lights-out trio of Chris Devenski, Will Harris and Ken Giles, Houston’s bullpen ranks fifth in the majors in ERA (2.66) and second in K/9 (10.91). There’s no mountain left to climb: the Astros are alone at the top.

2. Washington Nationals

Record: 13-5

Last Week: 6

Daniel Murphy spent his first seven seasons with the Mets. Now all he does is torment them. Since the start of 2016, Murphy has hit .386 against his old club with eight homers, 25 RBI and a jaw-dropping .727 slugging percentage. Who is this Ryan Zimmerman guy we keep hearing about? It can’t be the same player who hit .232 with more strikeouts than hits from 2015-2016. The Nationals don’t even have a real closer, but who cares when your starters are 10-2 with a 3.36 ERA?

3. Chicago Cubs

Record: 11-8

Last Week: 1

Last year Jason Heyward looked destined to become one of the biggest free agent busts in MLB history. This year, he’s been the Cubs’ best hitter (.294 AVG with 16 RBI). John Lackey has racked up at least seven strikeouts in three of his four starts this season. Nonetheless, he’ll take a three-game losing streak into his next outing Saturday at Fenway Park. As sluggish as the Cubs have looked to begin the year, they still lead the NL Central by a game and a half.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 13-5

Last Week: 4

Man, the Orioles love facing Steven Wright. They’ve slugged six home runs against the Red Sox knuckleballer including two each for Trey Mancini and Jonathan Schoop. Manny Machado had a five-game hitting streak snapped on Monday night. He also injured Dustin Pedroia on a slide at second base over the weekend, prompting retaliation from Matt Barnes. Tensions will be through the roof when these teams square off in Boston next week.

5. Cleveland Indians

Record: 10-8

Last Week: 8

Slowly but surely the Indians are recovering from their World Series hangover. Cleveland’s pitching posted a superb 1.40 ERA during the Tribe’s five-game winning streak, which ended Sunday against the White Sox. Jason Kipnis is back after missing 15 games with shoulder inflammation. He’s off to a slow start (1-for-7) but should eventually be a key cog in the Indians’ offense. Kipnis hammered a career-high 23 homers to go with 15 steals last season.

6. Colorado Rockies

Record: 14-6

Last Week: 10

Antonio Senzatela wasn’t a lock to make the starting rotation after going 0-4 with a lousy 4.61 ERA during spring training. Now he’s 3-0 with a team-leading 2.08 ERA. David Dahl resumed hitting over the weekend and could be nearing a rehab assignment. He slashed .315/.359/.500 after his midseason call-up last year. The Rockies have really put the hurt on San Francisco this year, winning six of seven against their division rival.

7. Boston Red Sox

Record: 11-8

Last Week: 5

Chris Sale looks like the most dominant arm to come through Fenway since Pedro Martinez, but he can’t do it alone. Boston’s other starters are 5-6 with a miserable 5.63 ERA over 78 1/3 innings this year. Andrew Benintendi has picked it up by hitting an even .500 over his last seven games. He’s raised his average over 100 points in that span and now holds the AL’s third-highest average at .347. The AL Rookie of the Year Award will be his to lose.

8. New York Yankees

Record: 11-7

Last Week: 12

I live about four miles from Yankee Stadium but I still live in constant fear of Aaron Judge smashing a home run through my window. His six homers this year have traveled an average distance of 419 feet including this 460-foot rocket shot from Saturday. Aroldis Chapman, the highest paid relief pitcher of all-time, has yet to allow a run this season. The Yankees have lost three of five following an eight-game winning streak, but are still right in the thick of things in the AL East.

9. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 9-11

Last Week: 3

Kenta Maeda pitched like an ace in the first half last season (2.95 ERA). Since then he’s posted an underwhelming 5.04 ERA and has won just one of his last six starts. The injury bug has been going around Chavez Ravine with Grant Dayton (intercostal), Logan Forsythe (toe), Rich Hill (blister) and Joc Pederson (groin) all on the disabled list. On the bright side, slow-starting Adrian Gonzalez has broken out for seven hits in his last 22 at-bats with four RBI during that span.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 13-8

Last Week: 11

The D’Backs are riding high on the shoulders of Jake Lamb. The 26-year-old quietly bopped 29 homers last season, but was overlooked in fantasy drafts because of his strikeout rate (154 Ks in 523 at-bats). Lamb is still striking out in bunches (26 punch-outs in 77 at-bats) but he’s also hitting .299 with 18 RBI, which is tied for the league-lead among third baseman. The good: Robbie Ray’s 11.41 K/9 ranks seventh in MLB. The bad: he’s already issued 14 walks, fourth-most in the major leagues.

11. Detroit Tigers

Record: 10-8

Last Week: 7

Miguel Cabrera was on a heater (.429 in his last eight games) before landing on the disabled list with a strained groin. The Tigers are confident he’ll be back as soon as his 10 days are up. Detroit lost all three in Tampa Bay last week but bounced back by taking two of three from Minnesota over the weekend. The Tigers’ 13 runs Sunday were a season-high. Their previous high was seven.

12. Miami Marlins

Record: 10-8

Last Week: 13

Ichiro Suzuki continues to be the coolest. In what could have been his last at-bat at Safeco Field, the former Mariner smashed a solo shot to right field for his first and so far only homer of 2017. J.T. Realmuto’s batting average has actually dropped during his five-game hitting streak, but that’s only because he was hitting a robust .366 when the streak began. Dan Straily’s 14 strikeouts Saturday were more than he had in his previous three starts combined. It was also a career-high.

13. New York Mets

Record: 8-11

Last Week: 9

The Mets have lost eight of nine including all three against the Nats over the weekend. But if they ever do get a lead again, Jeurys Familia will be there to slam the door shut in the ninth inning. Thursday was his first game back from suspension. Michael Conforto has devoured right-handed pitching this year (.394 AVG in 33 at-bats) but the Mets are still reluctant to use him against lefties (0-for-3).

14. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 10-11

Last Week: 16

Opponents are hitting just .192 against Blake Snell this year, but that’s only because he hasn’t been throwing strikes (league-high 15 walks). Going forward, Snell will try to combat that by pitching out of the stretch. Meanwhile, American League Player of the Week Steven Souza is off to an impressive start. So far he’s tied for the AL lead with 17 RBI and is second in hits behind Mike Trout. Unfortunately, he’s also 14th in strikeouts with 24.

15. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 9-10

Last Week: 23

I started writing the Cardinals’ obituary last week but I guess I’ll leave that one in the draft folder for now. The offense is still MIA but Mike Leake keeps mowin’ em down (1.32 ERA in four starts) while Lance Lynn has been money in his last two starts (2-0, 0.69 ERA). Carlos Martinez hasn’t been as successful (0-3 with a 7.04 ERA over his last three outings), but I’m more worried about his choice in hairstyle. Is this really how you’re going to spend your $51 million, Carlos?

16. Texas Rangers

Record: 9-11

Last Week: 22

Sam Dyson is on the disabled list with a “hand contusion,” only because you’re not allowed to list “stinking up the joint” as an injury. Maybe Nomar Mazara should have paced himself. After going scorched Earth over the first two weeks, a 2-for-27 spell has dropped Mazara’s average from .352 all the way down to .259. Only the Mets and Royals have hit for a lower average than Texas this season (.211).

17. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 10-10

Last Week: 19

The Reds jumped out to a surprising 9-5 start but took their lumps last week against the battle-tested Orioles and Cubs. Despite their struggles, Joey Votto has kept his foot on the gas by slugging three homers with nine RBI over his last eight games. 40-year-old Bronson Arroyo outpitched John Lackey Saturday for his second win of the season. Not bad for a guy who averages 83.8 mph on his fastball, if you can even call it that.

18. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 8-11

Last Week: 14

How will the Pirates replace Starling Marte? So far it’s been a revolving door with Adam Frazier, John Jaso and Jose Osuna alternating starts in right field. Ivan Nova twirled a gem against the Yankees on Sunday, limiting his former team to just one run over seven dominant frames. Despite a phenomenal 2.00 ERA, Sunday’s victory was only Nova’s second of the year. The culprit, as usual, has been a lack of run support. Nova ranks 94th in the league in that category.

19. Oakland Athletics

Record: 10-9

Last Week: 27

Sunday’s defeat against the Mariners halted Oakland’s five-game winning streak. All Ryon Healy did during that span was hit .500 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI. Khris Davis won’t stop mashing. The 29-year-old is tied for the AL lead with seven home runs and also ranks second in slugging behind reigning MVP Mike Trout. It took Adam Rosales just 15.9 seconds to circle the bases during his home run Saturday against Seattle. Call him the anti-Bartolo Colon.

20. Seattle Mariners

Record: 8-12

Last Week: 20

Mitch Hanigar continues to write poetry with his bat. The 26-year-old leads the team with a .321 average and has hit safely in 16 of his last 17 contests. James Paxton looked more human in his last start, but still boasts the AL’s eighth-lowest ERA at 1.78. With Danny Valencia hitting just .145, the Mariners are ready to give Daniel Vogelbach a try at first base. Vogelback clubbed 23 homers in Triple-A last year but struggled as a September call-up in 2016 (1-for-12 with six strikeouts).

21. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 10-11

Last Week: 24

Goodness, Eric Thames. Think of the children! Thames slapped two more dingers on Monday, giving him 10 for the year. He’s starting to get the Barry Bonds treatment with five walks over his last three games. Maybe all Travis Shaw needed was a change of scenery. After bottoming out with the Red Sox last year, the power-hitting third baseman has come to life with five homers and a team-leading 18 RBI. Milwaukee continues to hover around .500 while leading the majors in home runs (37) and slugging percentage (.463).

22. Minnesota Twins

Record: 8-10

Last Week: 17

So much for the Twins’ fast start. Not a single Twin is hitting over .300 including Miguel Sano, who has fallen apart with just four hits and 15 strikeouts in his last 27 at-bats. Sano is also facing a one-game suspension for getting feisty after this brush-back pitch by Matt Boyd. It’s been nine years since Ervin Santana’s last All-Star appearance. He’s been a bright spot for Minnesota this year, winning three of his first four starts with a league-leading 0.64 ERA. Opponents have hit .099 with 20 strikeouts against him over that span.

23. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 9-9

Last Week: 28

The Clay Buchholz experiment was fun while it lasted, wasn’t it? Buchholz, who is headed for free agency after this season, will finish his brief Phillies tenure with a 12.27 ERA over two underwhelming starts. By my calculations, he earned over $90,000 per pitch this season. Maikel Franco could be on the precipice of one of the weirdest statistical years in MLB history. Despite hitting .171, the 24-year-old is on pace for 144 RBI, which would be the most by a Phillie since Ryan Howard drove in 146 runs in 2008. It’s not going to happen but I can dream, can’t I?

24. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 9-12

Last Week: 15

Mike Trout is at it again. The LeBron of baseball has hit .406 during his eight-game hitting streak while boosting his average from .304 to where it stands now at .346. Unfortunately Trout doesn’t pitch, which is where the Angels need the most help. With Huston Street, Andrew Bailey and now Cam Bedrosian on the disabled list, the Angels have turned to Bud Norris in the ninth inning. Norris has played on five teams in less than three seasons. This won’t end well.

25. Kansas City Royals

Record: 7-12

Last Week: 21

Jason Vargas? Really? You know it’s a weird year when a 34-year-old journeyman has a lower ERA than Clayton Kershaw. And Vargas doesn’t even lead the team in that stat! Combined, the trio of Vargas, Danny Duffy and Ian Kennedy are 5-3 with a 1.59 ERA. Well alright Jesse, then why do I have carpal tunnel from scrolling all the way to the bottom of your Power Rankings? Easy. That’s because KC’s .199 team batting average is the worst in MLB.

26. San Francisco Giants

Record: 7-13

Last Week: 18

Madison Bumgarner got a little too adventurous on his dirt bike and now the Giants will be without their best pitcher (and maybe their best hitter) for at least the next six weeks. It’s a big loss, but it’s not like the Giants were winning for Bumgarner anyway. They’re winless in his four starts this season. Here’s a groundbreaking idea: how about the Giants stop crashing into walls? A week after Jarrett Parker broke his clavicle trying to be the hero, Denard Span did the same thing and ended up with a busted shoulder. Your thoughts, Will Ferrell?

27. Chicago White Sox

Record: 9-9

Last Week: 26

The White Sox have climbed back to .500, which is sort of a miracle considering their best starting pitcher has been a complete dud this year. Jose Quintana’s once burgeoning trade value has all but evaporated and it’s not even May yet. He’s 0-4 with a miserable 6.17 ERA. Avisail Garcia got off to a blistering start but has fallen back to Earth with just one hit in his last 16 at-bats. Matt Davidson has only started 11 games but he’s made the most of his limited at-bats by hitting .368 with four homers and 14 RBI.

28. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 5-14

Last Week: 25

I’ve seen clown cars with more space in them than Toronto’s crowded disabled list. The Blue Jays could probably rent out a whole hospital wing with Josh Donaldson, J.A. Happ, Aaron Sanchez and Troy Tulowitzki all nursing injuries. World Baseball Classic MVP Marcus Stroman has already thrown two complete games, but his strikeout rate is subpar (5.59 K/9) and opponents are hitting .284 against him. That’s the best I can do for a silver lining.

29. San Diego Padres

Record: 8-13

Last Week: 30

He may throw with the velocity of a beer league softball pitcher but Jered Weaver actually holds a respectable 3.00 ERA with only one walk over his last three outings. Austin Hedges went the first week and a half without a hit, but he’s picked it up by batting .321 with six homers over his last nine games. In NL-only and two-catcher leagues, he’s worth a flyer. The Padres have been better than I expected, but that’s a pretty low bar to clear.

30. Atlanta Braves

Record: 6-12

Last Week: 29

So far, Atlanta is 4-0 against San Diego and just 2-12 against everyone else. The Braves have been outscored 33-15 during their six-game losing streak and are hitting just .220 with 120 strikeouts in 514 at-bats outside of Freddie Freeman and Matt Kemp. Atlanta’s patchwork bullpen has wilted under pressure this year, blowing four saves with a 5.19 ERA over 52 lackluster innings. The Braves play the Padres again in late June, so at least they have that to look forward to.

Biggest Jump: Athletics 8, Cardinals 8

Biggest Drop: Angels 9