Roundtable: Up Comes Urias

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

This is the Fantasy Roundtable, where the writers of Rotoworld Baseball let the readers of Rotoworld in on a quick staff discussion. Whether it’s a top prospect arriving, a closer role changing, or we just need to vent -- our staff talks it over and you get a peek behind the curtain. It's water cooler chatter ... that we've decided to publish.





Drew Silva: It’s official, the Dodgers are promoting 20-year-old left-hander Julio Urias to make his 2017 debut this Thursday afternoon against the rival Giants. We got a nice look at Urias last year and he’s been on the radar for most hardcore fantasy baseball folks since age 17. What’s the fantasy outlook moving forward?









Editor’s Note: Get our MLB Draft Guide + Season Pass ($39.99 value) for FREE with your first deposit on FanDuel! Click here to claim now.









D.J. Short: Urias was a tricky player to draft in standard fantasy leagues this spring. We knew the Dodgers would keep him in the minors for the first few weeks to limit/build up his workload. Fantasy owners couldn’t stash him on the DL since he was optioned to the minors, so he was forced to sit in a bench spot. This situation was made even trickier by the switch to the 10-day DL, which teams have taken advantage of early on. But if you managed to keep him through all of that, I think it will pay off for you.





Urias posted a 3.39 ERA (3.17 FIP) with 84 strikeouts in 77 innings as a rookie last year, which is incredibly impressive for someone in their age-19 season. He threw 122 innings between the majors and the minors, so I assume the Dodgers will be okay with pushing that total to the 160-inning range this year. He has already thrown 14 innings in the minors, so I’m hoping for somewhere around 140-150 innings the rest of the way. There's plenty of room to make an impact there. The control is a work in progress, but Urias misses bats and finds himself in a very good situation. The ingredients are there for him to be a top-30 starter moving forward.







Ryan Boyer: I don't think anyone doubts that Urias is going to develop into one of the game's best starters at some point. Will it come this season? It's possible, although I'd bet on 2018 being his true breakout campaign. Urias has had control issues at times in the minors, and he walked 31 over 77 innings in the big leagues last year. He'll have a tough time getting his WHIP down to a desirable level if he doesn't cut down on the free passes. There's also the obvious workload concerns, as he's simply not going to go beyond 5-6 innings very often. That said, it's undeniable that he's a unique talent. Those are the kind of guys you want to bet on even if it's possible to nitpick them in some areas.







Matthew Pouliot: Urias will have a strong strikeout rate blunted by the likelihood of him averaging like 5 1/3 innings per start. That extra reliance on the bullpen, even though it’s a strong one, will also likely cost him a couple of victories. Also, he’ll probably walk too many to sport an outstanding WHIP.

I don’t much care about any of that, though. He should be strong enough to function as a No. 2 or No. 3 starter in mixed leagues while he’s in the rotation.





Drew Silva: I’m one of those owners who’s had to stash Urias in a bench spot, and the league I own him in allows for daily lineup changes so it has been extra grueling. I also share some of the same concerns about control and workload that you guys stated above. But you want to bet on talent in fantasy leagues and this kid oozes it with a four-pitch arsenal that includes a mid-90s fastball, deceptive 80 mph changeup, sharp 85 mph slider, and a curveball that he can manipulate with different shapes and speeds. All coming from the left side with a free-and-easy delivery. The control problems are more of a recent development in his young pro career, and I'm hoping it's just a blip. There will undoubtedly be some bumps along the way, but I’m very glad I held on. Giddy up.





You can follow these @Rotoworld_BB writers on Twitter: @drewsilv, @djshort, @RyanPBoyer, @matthewpouliot.