Dose: Bet On Bellinger

We discussed the impending return of Dodgers top pitching prospect Julio Urias in our latest edition of the Fantasy Roundtable. Now let’s offer some analysis on the Dodgers’ top hitting prospect, Cody Bellinger, who arrived in the major leagues for the first time Tuesday and drew the start in left field against the rival Giants.





Rated the seventh overall prospect in the sport by Baseball America leading into the 2017 season, Bellinger earned the quick promotion to the majors by batting .343/.429/.627 with five home runs and 15 RBI over 18 games at Triple-A Oklahoma City. He had three home runs in three games last year at the Triple-A level, after ripping through Double-A and before tearing up the prospect-packed Arizona Fall League.





Bellinger is only 21 years old, but the 2013 fourth-round pick has posted promising offensive numbers at the upper levels of the minors and he suddenly has a chance to put his stamp on an everyday role in Los Angeles with Rob Segedin (toe), Franklin Gutierrez (hamstring), and Joc Pederson (groin) all currently sitting on the disabled list.





Bellinger batted eighth in his MLB debut on Tuesday, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts told reporters before the game that the kid could quickly move his way up the lineup if he gets off to a hot start. The ability to play first base and all three outfield spots can buoy his playing time through any early sluggishness.





He went 1-for-3 with an infield single and a walk Tuesday in his MLB debut versus San Francisco.





There are indications all around that Bellinger will be able to achieve immediate offensive success. It doesn’t always happen for young players, of course, but the indications are there and so is the opportunity.









Astros’ Gurriel Getting Hot





Cuban slugger Yulieski Gurriel was a popular waiver-wire commodity when he arrived in Houston last August, but he batted just .262/.292/.385 over his first 36 major league games while fighting through hamstring issues and his average draft position in Yahoo leagues this spring was 256.9. Maybe it’s time to reconsider the guy’s offensive upside.





Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Tuesday night’s win at Cleveland and he’s now 17-for-36 (.472) over his last 10 games. He’s suddenly batting .333/.355/.467 through 62 plate appearances in 2017, despite going 2-for-21 over the regular season’s first week.





With these Cuban imports we often ignore off-field factors, like the break they have to take from playing live baseball games in order to defect and organize a contract with a major league team and the culture shock they experience upon arriving in a new country. Just look at the Aledmys Diaz story. There can be an adjustment period. And it seems Gurriel is adjusting.





The 32-year-old was a legend in Cuba’s Serie Nacional, batting .500/.589/.874 with 15 home runs and 51 RBI over 49 games during his final season in that league. He signed with Houston for $47.5 million in July 2016 and was catapulted through the Astros’ farm system, appearing in only 15 minor league games between rookie ball and Triple-A before getting promoted to baseball’s highest level.





Get (back) on board before somebody else in your league does. Gurriel has the goods.









Haniger Headed To Disabled List





The last-place Mariners were trounced by the Tigers on Tuesday night in Detroit, but the 19-9 final score wasn’t the most horrific part of the evening. Hot-hitting outfielder Mitch Haniger strained an oblique muscle while smacking his second hit of the game in the top of the third inning, with Danny Valencia entering to run the bases before replacing Haniger in right field. Oblique injuries typically cost players 3-4 weeks, and sometimes the full healing process can take closer to six weeks.





Haniger finished 2-for-2 on Tuesday and boasts a .338/.442/.600 batting line with four home runs, 16 RBI, two stolen bases, and 20 runs scored through 21 games this season. He was one of our favorite sleepers in drafts this spring and immediately took to the No. 2 spot in the Seattle batting order, drawing 21 straight starts there to open the year. Now the last-place Mariners will have to figure out how to cope with an absence that could extend through much of May.





Valencia will probably see more time in the outfield with Daniel Vogelbach fully taking over at first base. Taylor Motter, who’s off to a nice start as a super-utilityman, can also work into the outfield mix. There’s no way of replacing the offensive production that Haniger had been providing in front of Robinson Cano, Nelson Cruz, and Kyle Seager. Maybe those three should shift up a spot in the batting order given Jean Segura’s recently-continued production at leadoff.









National League Quick Hits: Giants ace Madison Bumgarner will not require surgery on his injured left shoulder but is still likely to miss at least two months … Trea Turner hit for the cycle and drove in seven runs in the Nationals’ slugfest victory at Coors Field on Tuesday … Eric Thames launched his 11th home run of the season Tuesday in the Brewers’ rout of the Reds … Matt Carpenter was suspended one game by Major League Baseball for bumping an umpire on Sunday … David Freese is day-to-day with right hamstring soreness … Cubs starter Kyle Hendricks spun six shutout frames in Tuesday’s victory over the Pirates … Jonathan Villar went 2-for-5 and knocked in four runs Tuesday against the Reds … Chris Owings stayed hot in Tuesday's game against the Padres, finishing 2-for-4 with a triple, run scored and three RBI … Paul Goldschmidt finished 4-for-4 with a double, solo home run, walk, two runs scored, and three RBI in Tuesday's game against San Diego … Dodgers second baseman Logan Forsythe (toe) has resumed baseball activities … Brandon Crawford suffered a right groin strain on Tuesday night and will have an MRI before going on bereavement leave Wednesday-Friday … Dodgers setup man Grant Dayton (intercostal) is on track to return to the active roster Friday … Zack Godley will start for the Diamondbacks on Wednesday against the Padres … Matt Cain (hamstring) is expected to take his next turn in the Giants’ rotation this weekend against the Padres … Denard Span (shoulder) could return to the Giants' lineup Thursday … Phillies right-hander Nick Pivetta will make his major league debut Saturday against the Dodgers.



American League Quick Hits: Orioles closer Zach Britton (forearm) is scheduled to make a minor league rehab appearance on Friday and could return to the active roster Sunday … Dallas Keuchel moved to 4-0 with a 1.22 ERA in a complete-game effort Tuesday versus the Indians … Felix Hernandez is headed back to Seattle after experiencing shoulder fatigue during his ugly two-inning start Tuesday night at Detroit’s Comerica Park … Aaron Sanchez (finger) threw a 30-pitch bullpen session Tuesday without issue … David Price is scheduled to face live hitters Saturday for the first time since coming down with elbow discomfort in early March … Josh Donaldson has begun to test his right calf strain … Kyle Seager was held out of the Mariners’ starting lineup again on Tuesday but said his sore hip now feels “fine” … Kendall Graveman (shoulder) will return to the A's rotation Thursday in Anaheim … Dustin Pedroia (knee, ankle) said he expects to return to the Red Sox starting lineup Wednesday … Jose Altuve was cleared of a concussion after an ugly collision Tuesday with teammate Teoscar Hernandez … Athletics placed outfielder Rajai Davis on the 10-day disabled list with a left hamstring strain … Rays outfielder Steven Souza singled three times in five trips to the dish Tuesday in Baltimore … Mariners shortstop Jean Segura went 3-for-6 with a homer and three RBI in his first game back from the disabled list Tuesday … Red Sox placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day disabled list with a right knee sprain … J.A. Happ (elbow) could resume throwing in the next couple of days … J.D. Martinez (foot) ran outside Monday at the Tigers' spring training complex in Lakeland, Florida … Jose Iglesias (concussion) has been cleared to resume baseball activities … Jorge Soler (oblique) hit his second home run in five rehab games Tuesday with Triple-A Omaha … White Sox placed setup man Zach Putnam on the 10-day disabled list with right elbow inflammation … Ryan Rua has taken over starting left field duties for the Rangers … Astros placed outfielder Jake Marisnick on the 7-day concussion disabled list.







