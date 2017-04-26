Notes: Mariners Get Desperate

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Santana would be a safer choice. He’s not hitting yet, having come in at .183/.296/.350 in his first 20 games, but his strikeout rate is well down (24 percent this year, 32 percent last year) and he’s already swiped three bases. I still think he gets to 25 homers, and if he keeps running, too, he could be a truly valuable outfielder.

Broxton is a really tough call; he could be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way or he could lose his starting job within the next few weeks. I wasn’t projecting Broxton to be a particularly good player for Milwaukee -- besides Billy Hamilton , he received the lowest OPS projection among my top 40 outfielders -- but I was high on him for fantasy because of the potential for 20+ homers and 30+ steals. So far this year, not only is he striking out at a ridiculous rate (41 percent of the time), but he’s not hitting the ball nearly as hard when he makes contact. Last year, he demonstrated elite exit velocity. This year, he’s near the bottom of the league. It’s still early enough that I think he’s well worth grabbing in mixed leagues in which he was dropped. But I’m also skeptical enough that I wouldn’t go trading a significant piece for him in deeper leagues.

- I’d have more to say about Bud Norris in Anaheim if it didn’t look like Cam Bedrosian (groin) would be back in a week or two. I’d have picked Blake Parker as his replacement, but it doesn’t figure to matter much; both will be pitching key innings.

- Santiago Casilla took his first blown save Tuesday and Ryan Madson ended up with the loss in the 10th, so things seem to be looking up for Sean Doolittle . Doolittle has an 11/1 K/BB ratio to go along with his 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He can’t pitch as frequently as Casilla or Madson, and it’d make little sense for the A’s to go with him as their lone closer. Still, as long as they’re going to play matchups, they might as well elevate Doolittle in the mix.

- Roberto Osuna blew his second save in three tries Tuesday, and the Jays aren’t known for their patience, even in seasons in which they’re not off to 6-14 starts. Still, I’m not especially worried at this point. Osuna’s velocity has been down a bit after his early DL stint, but he’s yet to walk a batter or give up a homer in five innings. He should be fine. If not, then Joe Biagini might get a chance at saves over Jason Grilli .

- It doesn’t sound like the Rangers were particularly impressed by Sam Dyson ’s results from his two rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll likely come off the DL soon, but Matt Bush should continue to close.

- I felt better about Jeff Banister as a manager before he indicated Tuesday that 46 plate appearances from Jurickson Profar was enough to make a definitive judgment on his ability to help the Rangers. Profar is back on the bench now after hitting .135/.289/.135 in his 37 at-bats, and it’s Ryan Rua ’s turn in left field. Rua was fairly productive last year, hitting .258/.331/.400 in 240 at-bats, but it came with a 28 percent strikeout rate. He’s been even worse than Profar this year, hitting .138/.194/.138 in 29 at-bats. At this point, the Rangers should have every intention of moving Joey Gallo to left field when Adrian Beltre returns. He’s barely played their recently, but he did start 14 games at the position for the Rangers in 2015. Excluding Robinson Chirinos ’s 18 at-bats, Gallo currently has 215 points of OPS on any other Ranger (he’s at .945, next best is Elvis Andrus at .730).

- Aaron Judge ’s start has overshadowed the play of his spring training competition Aaron Hicks , but Hicks has been crazy good so far, hitting .303/.455/.727 in 33 at-bats. He has as many homers (four) as he does strikeouts, and he’s walked 10 times. Meanwhile, Brett Gardner has come in at .182/.318/.236 with 16 strikeouts already. Gardner’s career-high strikeout rate isn’t the product of more missed swings; in fact, he’s rarely swinging at all. He’s striking out (24 percent) or walking (17 percent) in 41 percent of his plate appearances. When he has made contact, he’s sported one of the lowest exit velocities in baseball. I doubt the Yankees will make the switch any time soon, but it certainly looks like Gardner should be their fourth outfielder right now.

- Even though it’s too early to declare them dead in the water, the absolute best thing the Royals could do for the future of the franchise would be to try to get out ahead of the trade market right now. Capitalize on the fast starts of Mike Moustakas and Jason Vargas ; the Giants, for one, could use that package. Lorenzo Cain is playing well, too, and Kelvin Herrera has a ton of value, especially since he isn’t a free agent until after next year. For the sake of the club in 2018 and beyond, it’s time to get aggressive. I don’t really think it’ll happen, not right now. Still, I do believe Cheslor Cuthbert will finish the year as the Royals’ third baseman, and Joakim Soria is a sleeper saves candidate, even if he’s a better bet than Herrera to be traded.

- It’s still far too early to make any sort of call on Felix Hernandez ’s dead arm/shoulder fatigue, but expectations for him should be quite modest, even if he’s only going to miss a start or two. He’s not a top-40 rest-of-season starter right now, and I’m not totally sure that I’ll have him in the top 50 when the May rankings come out next week.

- Valencia’s horrible start might have played into the Martin move, as the Mariners wanted to get Dan Vogelbach up to start at first base against right-handers. That was already the plan headed into the spring, but he disappointed in March and got sent down. He went on to hit .309/.409/.473 in 16 games for Triple-A Tacoma. I’ve been rooting for Vogelbach for years, but I’m not sure he’s going to be an asset. He’s a below average defender, and he won’t deserve to play against left-handers. With so many teams carrying 13 pitchers, he’s the kind of player being phased out right now. The hope should be that he hits .250 and brings his strong walk rate with him to the majors. He has 15-20 homer power. I don’t think mixed-league value is in his future.

- Of course, the Mariners weren’t counting on Haniger suffering a strained oblique Tuesday. One of the AL’s best players to date, he might miss a few weeks, depending on the severity of the strain. It wouldn’t seem to be time to promote Tyler O’Neill -- he’s hitting just .208/.266/.417 in Triple-A -- so the Mariners will probably have to go with Motter, Guillermo Heredia and Danny Valencia splitting time between the outfield corners.

As for Martin, he should be the Tigers’ starting center fielder any day now. However, I thought Kirk Nieuwenhuis was also better than anything they had, and they decided not to pick him up on waivers, even though he’s making less than $1 million. Martin is earning $4.85 million this season and is arbitration eligible this winter. It’s a good price for a guy who will likely be a considerable upgrade over JaCoby Jones .

Motter is one of the most interesting stories of the season so far. The 27-year-old typically showed pretty good pop in the minors, but he struggled last year, hitting just .229/.297/.389 in 350 at-bats in Triple-A and .188/.290/.300 in 80 at-bats with the Rays. Tampa Bay sent him to Seattle in part to clear 40-man roster room, but it was the other playing going to the Mariners in the deal, the since departed Richie Shaffer , who received more attention at the time. Motter barely won a utility job this spring, and he didn’t get an at-bat in the Mariners’ first six games. He has five homers, six doubles and 12 RBI in 11 games since. He’s getting the ball in the air, and his exit velocity rates seventh-best in the majors. Batting average figures to remain an issue, but if he starts stealing bases, maybe he could have some mixed-league value for a while longer. He’s just 1-for-2 stealing bases in 50 major league games, but he was 45-for-57 in Triple-A the last two years.

List No. 1: Favorite players owned in less than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues

1. Devon Travis (2B Blue Jays): 34 percent

2. Keon Broxton (OF Brewers): 39 percent

3. Byron Buxton (OF Twins): 31 percent

4. Domingo Santana (OF Brewers): 25 percent

5. Michael Conforto (OF Mets): 35 percent

6. Joey Gallo (3B Rangers): 39 percent

7. Joaquin Benoit (RP Phillies): 30 percent

x. Cody Bellinger (1B Dodgers): 11 percent, as of Tuesday

8. Koda Glover (RP Nationals): 39 percent

9. Tyler Glasnow (SP Pirates): 38 percent

10. Taylor Motter (SS Mariners): 34 percent

Broxton is a really tough call; he could be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way or he could lose his starting job within the next few weeks. I wasn’t projecting Broxton to be a particularly good player for Milwaukee -- besides Billy Hamilton, he received the lowest OPS projection among my top 40 outfielders -- but I was high on him for fantasy because of the potential for 20+ homers and 30+ steals. So far this year, not only is he striking out at a ridiculous rate (41 percent of the time), but he’s not hitting the ball nearly as hard when he makes contact. Last year, he demonstrated elite exit velocity. This year, he’s near the bottom of the league. It’s still early enough that I think he’s well worth grabbing in mixed leagues in which he was dropped. But I’m also skeptical enough that I wouldn’t go trading a significant piece for him in deeper leagues.

Santana would be a safer choice. He’s not hitting yet, having come in at .183/.296/.350 in his first 20 games, but his strikeout rate is well down (24 percent this year, 32 percent last year) and he’s already swiped three bases. I still think he gets to 25 homers, and if he keeps running, too, he could be a truly valuable outfielder.

National League notes

- Increasingly desperate for an early boost, the Giants turned to 2013 first-round pick Christian Arroyo on Monday, installing him at third base and moving Eduardo Nunez to left field. Arroyo was off to a red-hot start in his Triple-A debut, hitting .446/.478/.692 in 65 at-bats for Sacramento. His 2016 wasn’t as rosy; he hit just .274/.316/.373 for Double-A Richmond, which resulted in him falling off Baseball America’s top 100 prospect list this spring.

Arroyo’s primary skill is his ability to make contact. Even during his poor 2016, he fanned just 14 percent of the time. He doesn’t currently possess the power to hit homers at AT&T Park, but he will find some gaps and probably hit for an acceptable average. It’s doubtful that he’s ready to thrive, though. That’s especially true from a fantasy perspective, since he’s not a basestealer at all and AT&T is a tough place to hit. His value should be limited to NL-only leagues. I suspect that he’ll wind up back in Triple-A at some point.

- It’s safe to say Yasiel Puig wouldn’t have gotten the same pass from the media that Madison Bumgarner did after crashing a dirt bike, but that’s hero worship for you. Ty Blach will fill in for the next couple of months and should be an occasional streaming option in mixed leagues when the Giants are at home. His stuff won’t net him many strikeouts, but he’s pretty good at staying away from homers and walks.

- Right on schedule, the Dodgers are bringing up Julio Urias to join their rotation. I view him as a top-30 SP the rest of the way, even though his innings will be managed closely. It will be interesting to see which five starters the Dodgers roll with if they ever have everyone healthy at the same time. As hoped, Brandon McCarthy has really separated himself from the pack in the early going. He’s still a big injury risk, but he’d no longer seem susceptible to being replaced. Hyun-Jin Ryu remains pretty interesting to me; his velocity is decent and he’s missing bats, but the six homers he’s allowed have done him in so far. I don’t want to give up on him, but the Dodgers might have five or six better options at some point.

- I was writing about Cody Bellinger anyway this week, but then the Dodgers had to go and call him up Tuesday as a result of Joc Pederson’s injury. The day before, Bellinger made his first start in left field for Triple-A Oklahoma City. He’d previously played center field twice. It’s not new for him; he started 26 games in the outfield last year. Bellinger has Gold Glove potential at first base, but he should be solid in the outfield corners, too. Center field isn’t as ideal for him. Still, there would be room for him in left if he hits while Pederson is out.

Bellinger already has major league power at age 21, and he’s only getting stronger. Batting average is a bigger question, and Dodger Stadium will hold him back there some. Very interesting from a fantasy perspective is that he was 7-for-7 stealing bases for Oklahoma City. His career high for steals is 10. I doubt he’ll do a ton of running in the majors, but in the minors, at least, he had a very good success rate on his attempts. It should also be noted that the lefty swinging Bellinger was better against lefties than righties in Double-A last year, making it a tough call for the Dodgers whether to platoon him. They’ll probably treat him like they did Pederson, giving him starts against lesser lefties. It’s worth trying him in mixed leagues, but he’ll need to produce right away to stick around after Pederson returns.

- At some point, I expect the Diamondbacks will come to the realization that Brandon Drury shouldn’t be their second baseman. His solid offensive showing last year (.282/.329/.458) got him handed the job headed into this spring, and he’s been decent, hitting .300/.347/.386. Still, he’s playing below average defense, which is what he’s done everywhere the Diamondbacks have tried him. Drury will start to hit for some power, but I doubt he’s going to prove so good that it’s worth sacrificing this much defense to keep him in the lineup. The problem isn’t just at second, but also at short, where Chris Owings is stretched. The Diamondbacks still have Nick Ahmed to cover short, and they’ll eventually want to give a look to Ketel Marte, who is off to a .416/.456/.459 start in Triple-A. Having Owings at second base regularly is probably going to be their best option going forward.

- I mentioned Phillies prospect Nick Pivetta here last week, and he’ll be getting the call this weekend because of Aaron Nola’s back strain. Pivetta, the product of the Jonathan Papelbon trade with the Nationals in 2015, opened up 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and a 24/2 K/BB ratio in 19 innings for Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He’s not quite the prospect those numbers suggest, but he has an above average fastball and a solid curve. Some have pegged him as a reliever, largely because his changeup lags behind his other offerings. He’s going to have to generate more grounders than he has in the minors in order to last as a major league starter, but he has the movement on his fastball to do so. He’s one to keep an eye on, not one to pick up in fantasy leagues immediately. It might be a short stay anyway.

- 14 bad games caused the Braves to bail on Dansby Swanson as their No. 2 hitter last week. I don’t blame them, but the initial alternative was a far worse option in Adonis Garcia. At least now they’ve gone to a hot Brandon Phillips. Hopefully, Swanson will start hitting and reclaim the spot within a few weeks. The Braves, though, had little choice but to make a change; No. 3 hitter Freddie Freeman entered Tuesday’s action tied for second in the majors with seven homers and tied for 79th with nine RBI. It certainly hasn’t helped that Ender Inciarte is sporting a .238 OBP from the leadoff spot. Inciarte seems in less danger of being dropped in the order, though. Phillips is a short-term option in mixed leagues while hitting second.

- Lucas Duda’s elbow injury has helped Michael Conforto’s cause, and the Mets are apparently impressed enough by his defense that they were planning on playing him in center and Curtis Granderson in right before Tuesday’s game was rained out. Duda should be back early next week, and playing time in the Mets outfield will again become an issue. There’s no way manager Terry Collins can send Conforto back to the bench while he’s swinging like this, but let’s see what happens the first time he goes 0-for-10. I’m a big believer in the bat, but I wish I could be more confident that Collins would stick with him.

- Neftali Feliz’s four-run blowup last week created a spike of interest in Jacob Barnes and Corey Knebel, but Feliz has pitched scoreless ball in seven of nine outings and I don’t think the Brewers will be quick to replace him with a youngster unless forced to do so. While turning Tyler Thornburg into a closer last year and then generating a big profit, thanks to the Red Sox, worked out great, I imagine the Brewers, at this point, would prefer to build towards next year and having Barnes and Knebel as cheap setup men for a few years will help a lot. Feliz’s flyball tendencies and Miller Park aren’t a great match, but he’s throwing with the best velocity of his career and missing plenty of bats at the moment.

- I’m a big Joe Ross fan, but Tuesday’s outing against the Rockies raised all kinds of red flags, what with his velocity being down 3-4 mph throughout. He said afterwards he wasn’t hurt, and he did look fine in his first start back in the majors, averaging 94 mph with his sinker. I’m going to be holding my breath until his next turn comes around.

- The Reds are planning on bringing Devin Mesoraco back from the disabled list on Friday. He won’t be an immediate option in one-catcher mixed leagues, but the upside is there. Tucker Barnhart isn’t looking like much of an obstacle to playing time while hitting .250/.300/.304 to date.

List No. 2: Favorite players owned in less than 25 percent of Yahoo leagues

x. Cody Bellinger (1B Dodgers): 11 percent

1. Jorge Soler (OF Royals): 16 percent

2. Patrick Corbin (SP Diamondbacks): 13 percent

3. Mike Montgomery (SP Cubs): 11 percent

4. Kevin Pillar (OF Blue Jays): 19 percent

5. Sean Doolittle (RP Athletics): 16 percent

6. Josh Reddick (OF Astros): 11 percent

7. Howie Kendrick (2B-OF Phillies): 21 percent

8. C.J. Cron (1B Angels): 16 percent

9. Eduardo Rodriguez (SP Red Sox): 13 percent

10. Shin-Soo Choo (OF Rangers): 11 percent

Bellinger was going to be seventh on this list before the callup. I just put him at the top and gave him an X, since he’s going to be owned in more than 25 percent of leagues by the time anyone reads this.

Corbin was someone I moved up on my board at the end of the spring, and I’ve seen only increased reason for optimism since.

Montgomery, obviously, isn’t particularly useful at the moment, but someone in that Cubs rotation is going to get hurt, probably Brett Anderson. Once that happens, Montgomery could be a top-50 SP.

Pillar and Reddick have enhanced value at the moment because of where they’re located in their respective batting orders. It’d be better for the Blue Jays if Travis could unseat Pillar in the leadoff spot, but until it happens, Pillar is worth playing in mixed leagues. Reddick is hitting second for the Astros against right-handers.

As for Cron, I still think he’ll hit, but with Luis Valbuena beginning a rehab assignment, time is running out for him to entrench himself in Mike Scioscia’s lineup. He still has options, so if he doesn’t get it together, it’s possible he’ll be sent down when Valbuena is activated.