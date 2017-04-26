Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

Notes: Mariners Get Desperate

Wednesday, April 26, 2017


Leonys Martin was an effective regular for the Mariners last year, but he wasn’t given the benefit of the doubt after an extremely slow start at the plate that saw him hit .111/.172/.130 through 15 games. The Mariners’ decision to designate him for assignment probably wasn’t all about that on-field performance, but they can get by without him, as they still have Jarrod Dyson and Mitch Haniger as center field options. Plus, they obviously needed to find room for the unstoppable Taylor Motter, whose run at shortstop has come to an end with Jean Segura back.

 

Motter is one of the most interesting stories of the season so far. The 27-year-old typically showed pretty good pop in the minors, but he struggled last year, hitting just .229/.297/.389 in 350 at-bats in Triple-A and .188/.290/.300 in 80 at-bats with the Rays. Tampa Bay sent him to Seattle in part to clear 40-man roster room, but it was the other playing going to the Mariners in the deal, the since departed Richie Shaffer, who received more attention at the time. Motter barely won a utility job this spring, and he didn’t get an at-bat in the Mariners’ first six games. He has five homers, six doubles and 12 RBI in 11 games since. He’s getting the ball in the air, and his exit velocity rates seventh-best in the majors. Batting average figures to remain an issue, but if he starts stealing bases, maybe he could have some mixed-league value for a while longer. He’s just 1-for-2 stealing bases in 50 major league games, but he was 45-for-57 in Triple-A the last two years.

 

As for Martin, he should be the Tigers’ starting center fielder any day now. However, I thought Kirk Nieuwenhuis was also better than anything they had, and they decided not to pick him up on waivers, even though he’s making less than $1 million. Martin is earning $4.85 million this season and is arbitration eligible this winter. It’s a good price for a guy who will likely be a considerable upgrade over JaCoby Jones

 

American League notes

 

- Of course, the Mariners weren’t counting on Haniger suffering a strained oblique Tuesday. One of the AL’s best players to date, he might miss a few weeks, depending on the severity of the strain. It wouldn’t seem to be time to promote Tyler O’Neill -- he’s hitting just .208/.266/.417 in Triple-A -- so the Mariners will probably have to go with Motter, Guillermo Heredia and Danny Valencia splitting time between the outfield corners.

 

- Valencia’s horrible start might have played into the Martin move, as the Mariners wanted to get Dan Vogelbach up to start at first base against right-handers. That was already the plan headed into the spring, but he disappointed in March and got sent down. He went on to hit .309/.409/.473 in 16 games for Triple-A Tacoma. I’ve been rooting for Vogelbach for years, but I’m not sure he’s going to be an asset. He’s a below average defender, and he won’t deserve to play against left-handers. With so many teams carrying 13 pitchers, he’s the kind of player being phased out right now. The hope should be that he hits .250 and brings his strong walk rate with him to the majors. He has 15-20 homer power. I don’t think mixed-league value is in his future.

 

- It’s still far too early to make any sort of call on Felix Hernandez’s dead arm/shoulder fatigue, but expectations for him should be quite modest, even if he’s only going to miss a start or two. He’s not a top-40 rest-of-season starter right now, and I’m not totally sure that I’ll have him in the top 50 when the May rankings come out next week.

 

- Even though it’s too early to declare them dead in the water, the absolute best thing the Royals could do for the future of the franchise would be to try to get out ahead of the trade market right now. Capitalize on the fast starts of Mike Moustakas and Jason Vargas; the Giants, for one, could use that package. Lorenzo Cain is playing well, too, and Kelvin Herrera has a ton of value, especially since he isn’t a free agent until after next year. For the sake of the club in 2018 and beyond, it’s time to get aggressive. I don’t really think it’ll happen, not right now. Still, I do believe Cheslor Cuthbert will finish the year as the Royals’ third baseman, and Joakim Soria is a sleeper saves candidate, even if he’s a better bet than Herrera to be traded.

 

- Aaron Judge’s start has overshadowed the play of his spring training competition Aaron Hicks, but Hicks has been crazy good so far, hitting .303/.455/.727 in 33 at-bats. He has as many homers (four) as he does strikeouts, and he’s walked 10 times. Meanwhile, Brett Gardner has come in at .182/.318/.236 with 16 strikeouts already. Gardner’s career-high strikeout rate isn’t the product of more missed swings; in fact, he’s rarely swinging at all. He’s striking out (24 percent) or walking (17 percent) in 41 percent of his plate appearances. When he has made contact, he’s sported one of the lowest exit velocities in baseball. I doubt the Yankees will make the switch any time soon, but it certainly looks like Gardner should be their fourth outfielder right now.

 

- I felt better about Jeff Banister as a manager before he indicated Tuesday that 46 plate appearances from Jurickson Profar was enough to make a definitive judgment on his ability to help the Rangers. Profar is back on the bench now after hitting .135/.289/.135 in his 37 at-bats, and it’s Ryan Rua’s turn in left field. Rua was fairly productive last year, hitting .258/.331/.400 in 240 at-bats, but it came with a 28 percent strikeout rate. He’s been even worse than Profar this year, hitting .138/.194/.138 in 29 at-bats. At this point, the Rangers should have every intention of moving Joey Gallo to left field when Adrian Beltre returns. He’s barely played their recently, but he did start 14 games at the position for the Rangers in 2015. Excluding Robinson Chirinos’s 18 at-bats, Gallo currently has 215 points of OPS on any other Ranger (he’s at .945, next best is Elvis Andrus at .730).

 

- It doesn’t sound like the Rangers were particularly impressed by Sam Dyson’s results from his two rehab appearances at Triple-A Round Rock. He’ll likely come off the DL soon, but Matt Bush should continue to close.

 

- Roberto Osuna blew his second save in three tries Tuesday, and the Jays aren’t known for their patience, even in seasons in which they’re not off to 6-14 starts. Still, I’m not especially worried at this point. Osuna’s velocity has been down a bit after his early DL stint, but he’s yet to walk a batter or give up a homer in five innings. He should be fine. If not, then Joe Biagini might get a chance at saves over Jason Grilli.

 

- Santiago Casilla took his first blown save Tuesday and Ryan Madson ended up with the loss in the 10th, so things seem to be looking up for Sean Doolittle. Doolittle has an 11/1 K/BB ratio to go along with his 2.57 ERA in seven innings. He can’t pitch as frequently as Casilla or Madson, and it’d make little sense for the A’s to go with him as their lone closer. Still, as long as they’re going to play matchups, they might as well elevate Doolittle in the mix.

 

- I’d have more to say about Bud Norris in Anaheim if it didn’t look like Cam Bedrosian (groin) would be back in a week or two. I’d have picked Blake Parker as his replacement, but it doesn’t figure to matter much; both will be pitching key innings.

 

List No. 1: Favorite players owned in less than 40 percent of Yahoo leagues

 

1. Devon Travis (2B Blue Jays): 34 percent

2. Keon Broxton (OF Brewers): 39 percent

3. Byron Buxton (OF Twins): 31 percent

4. Domingo Santana (OF Brewers): 25 percent

5. Michael Conforto (OF Mets): 35 percent

6. Joey Gallo (3B Rangers): 39 percent

7. Joaquin Benoit (RP Phillies): 30 percent

x. Cody Bellinger (1B Dodgers): 11 percent, as of Tuesday

8. Koda Glover (RP Nationals): 39 percent

9. Tyler Glasnow (SP Pirates): 38 percent

10. Taylor Motter (SS Mariners): 34 percent

 

Broxton is a really tough call; he could be a top-30 outfielder the rest of the way or he could lose his starting job within the next few weeks. I wasn’t projecting Broxton to be a particularly good player for Milwaukee -- besides Billy Hamilton, he received the lowest OPS projection among my top 40 outfielders -- but I was high on him for fantasy because of the potential for 20+ homers and 30+ steals. So far this year, not only is he striking out at a ridiculous rate (41 percent of the time), but he’s not hitting the ball nearly as hard when he makes contact. Last year, he demonstrated elite exit velocity. This year, he’s near the bottom of the league. It’s still early enough that I think he’s well worth grabbing in mixed leagues in which he was dropped. But I’m also skeptical enough that I wouldn’t go trading a significant piece for him in deeper leagues.

 

Santana would be a safer choice. He’s not hitting yet, having come in at .183/.296/.350 in his first 20 games, but his strikeout rate is well down (24 percent this year, 32 percent last year) and he’s already swiped three bases. I still think he gets to 25 homers, and if he keeps running, too, he could be a truly valuable outfielder.

 


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com
Email :Matthew Pouliot


