Bedrosian Bedridden

Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Iglesias hasn't recorded a save since April 11. It's not because he's lost the primary closer job – the Reds just aren't producing saves. Iglesias continues to be used as a multi-inning reliever, leaving the door open for Michael Lorenzen and Drew Storen to snag saves too.

Fantasy owners who snagged Brach off the waiver wire were treated to a four save week. He's allowed just one hit and four walks in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts. Zach Britton is expected to go on a rehab assignment starting tomorrow. He could be back by early next week.

Ramos turned in a disaster against the Mariners last Wednesday. With a four run deficit, he proceeded to allow a leadoff single followed by three straight walks. Jarlin Garcia walked in another. Ramos bounced back with a pair of clean innings and one save. This is why the Marlins keep trying to replace Ramos. His lack of quality fastball puts him at risk of walking too many guys. He has nothing to throw for a strike when behind in the count. Or rather, he has to trust a breaking ball or changeup to get the job done.

Last week, I noticed the Astros were using Luke Gregerson against the toughest late-inning opponents. Perhaps it was just a coincidence or maybe a few dominant appearances has Giles back in A.J. Hinch 's good graces. Houston's closer picked up two saves and three strikeouts while allowing only one hit in three innings.

Remember the Kimbrel vulture win I mentioned. Sale was handed a narrow 1-0 margin thanks to Osuna. He also blew a save last night. In both cases, he allowed a run on a pair of hits. He also had a clean save last Wednesday. His velocity is down two mph. Given that he's dealt with arm issues, the loss of velocity is far from comforting. For now, rather than panicking, let's just be patient.

Colome appeared thrice. He worked a total of four innings including an attempted two inning save on Sunday. He ended up blowing it via an unearned run. He still has a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings.

Familia pitched in three games. Twice he appeared in the ninth with a deficit. The other time he was called upon to maintain an 11th inning tie. In 2.2 innings, he has six strikeouts, four walks, and no hits. He's probably one to three clean innings from regaining the closer job from Reed. The Mets' other relief ace allowed a run to the Phillies last Wednesday. He still earned the save.

Herrera tossed three hitless frames. Only one was a save situation. He did walk a pair of batters while recording two strikeouts. Melancon notched one save in his lone appearance.

Mariners manager Scott Servais has indicated that Diaz will be used as a multi-inning reliever. He's also still the closer, it's just that his usage may start to look Raisel Iglesias -ish. Steve Cishek and Tony Zych will probably receive a few save opportunities as a result. Despite these reports, Diaz only pitched one inning in the last week.

Davis hasn't allowed a hit in his last five appearances. In his 9.1 innings, he's coughed up just three hits, two walks, and no runs to go with nine strikeouts. While he won't maintain a .136 BABIP, it's a good sign that his cutter is functioning at peak efficiency. As promised, I've seen enough to trust him with the “Nearly Elite” designation. Beware: his velocity is down one mph from last year which in turn was down a mph from his peak.

Our elite tier combined for just five outings. Chapman tossed one clean frame in a non-save situation. Jansen locked down a pair of four-out, two strikeout saves. Kimbrel vultured a win from Chris Sale . He allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth then stuck around to finish off the win. He notched five strikeouts in his two innings. On Sunday, he was handed a one-out save.

On the stolen base front, A.J. Pollock and Billy Hamilton nabbed four bags apiece over the last seven days. Keon Broxton attempted four steals too, but he was caught once. Mookie Betts was the only other player to steal three bases. Hamilton, unsurprisingly, is the season leader with 10 steals. Jose Altuve and Eduardo Nunez are tied for second with seven swipes.

Tier 1: The Elite (3)

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Our elite tier combined for just five outings. Chapman tossed one clean frame in a non-save situation. Jansen locked down a pair of four-out, two strikeout saves. Kimbrel vultured a win from Chris Sale. He allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth then stuck around to finish off the win. He notched five strikeouts in his two innings. On Sunday, he was handed a one-out save.

Tier 2: Nearly Elite (8)

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

Davis hasn't allowed a hit in his last five appearances. In his 9.1 innings, he's coughed up just three hits, two walks, and no runs to go with nine strikeouts. While he won't maintain a .136 BABIP, it's a good sign that his cutter is functioning at peak efficiency. As promised, I've seen enough to trust him with the “Nearly Elite” designation. Beware: his velocity is down one mph from last year which in turn was down a mph from his peak.

Mariners manager Scott Servais has indicated that Diaz will be used as a multi-inning reliever. He's also still the closer, it's just that his usage may start to look Raisel Iglesias-ish. Steve Cishek and Tony Zych will probably receive a few save opportunities as a result. Despite these reports, Diaz only pitched one inning in the last week.

Herrera tossed three hitless frames. Only one was a save situation. He did walk a pair of batters while recording two strikeouts. Melancon notched one save in his lone appearance.

Familia pitched in three games. Twice he appeared in the ninth with a deficit. The other time he was called upon to maintain an 11th inning tie. In 2.2 innings, he has six strikeouts, four walks, and no hits. He's probably one to three clean innings from regaining the closer job from Reed. The Mets' other relief ace allowed a run to the Phillies last Wednesday. He still earned the save.

Colome appeared thrice. He worked a total of four innings including an attempted two inning save on Sunday. He ended up blowing it via an unearned run. He still has a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings.

Remember the Kimbrel vulture win I mentioned. Sale was handed a narrow 1-0 margin thanks to Osuna. He also blew a save last night. In both cases, he allowed a run on a pair of hits. He also had a clean save last Wednesday. His velocity is down two mph. Given that he's dealt with arm issues, the loss of velocity is far from comforting. For now, rather than panicking, let's just be patient.

Tier 3: The Mid Tier (5)

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

Robertson allowed a run in a tune up outing, but he had a five run lead.

Last week, I noticed the Astros were using Luke Gregerson against the toughest late-inning opponents. Perhaps it was just a coincidence or maybe a few dominant appearances has Giles back in A.J. Hinch's good graces. Houston's closer picked up two saves and three strikeouts while allowing only one hit in three innings.

Ramos turned in a disaster against the Mariners last Wednesday. With a four run deficit, he proceeded to allow a leadoff single followed by three straight walks. Jarlin Garcia walked in another. Ramos bounced back with a pair of clean innings and one save. This is why the Marlins keep trying to replace Ramos. His lack of quality fastball puts him at risk of walking too many guys. He has nothing to throw for a strike when behind in the count. Or rather, he has to trust a breaking ball or changeup to get the job done.

Fantasy owners who snagged Brach off the waiver wire were treated to a four save week. He's allowed just one hit and four walks in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts. Zach Britton is expected to go on a rehab assignment starting tomorrow. He could be back by early next week.

Iglesias hasn't recorded a save since April 11. It's not because he's lost the primary closer job – the Reds just aren't producing saves. Iglesias continues to be used as a multi-inning reliever, leaving the door open for Michael Lorenzen and Drew Storen to snag saves too.

Tier 4: Questions (7)

Greg Holland, Colorado Rockies

Seung Hwan Oh, St. Louis Cardinals

Matt Bush, Texas Rangers

Hector Neris, Philadelphia Phillies

Tony Watson, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jim Johnson, Atlanta Braves

Francisco Rodriguez, Detroit Tigers

If you already own Holland, then by all means treat him as a Tier 2 quality closer. The results have matched those expectations. I continue to have doubts about his ability to maintain this pace. Holland reminds me of late-career Brad Lidge. The slider remains a superb offering, but there's only so much juice to squeeze from the one pitch. One of these days, a couple walks at Coors Field is going to turn into a crooked number. I expect around a 3.50 ERA with 10.00 K/9.

Trevor Rosenthal (remember him?) saves the day last Wednesday. Don't worry, Oh had pitched the previous two days. He also picked up saves on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I'll leave him down in the “Questions” section for one more week, but only because Rosenthal has 11 strikeouts and no walks allowed in 5.1 innings. He's in peak form with a career best fastball velocity.

Once Bush's shoulder proves it can handle a full workload, he'll move up these rankings. He was one of my favorite closer sleepers heading into the season. I'm pleased to see his swing-and-miss stuff and low walk rate have carried over from 2016. Last week, he faced 10 batters over three appearances. He even worked back-to-back days on Saturday (win) and Sunday (save).

Joaquin Benoit's stay as the Phillies closer was short lived. Even though the club has obvious reservations about Neris in the ninth inning role, apparently they now believe the pros outweigh the cons. Neris locked down two saves in three appearances. He also allowed his first two runs of the season, but they didn't matter.

Johnson's only appearance was an ugly blown save, 10th-inning loss to the Phillies. The meltdown accounted for four of the eight hits he's allowed in 7.2 frames. As long as he's striking out batters, he'll probably stay right here.

The Tigers bullpen is always bad, right? Rodriguez coughed up a run in each of his two outings. One converted for a save while the other was a walkoff loss.

Tier 5: Roller Coasters (7)

Shawn Kelley, Koda Glover, Washington Nationals

Brandon Maurer, San Diego Padres

Neftali Feliz, Milwaukee Brewers

Brandon Kintzler, Minnesota Twins

Santiago Casilla, Sean Doolittle, Oakland Athletics

Bud Norris, Blake Parker, Los Angeles

Fernando Rodney, Arizona Diamondbacks

The Nationals bullpen remains a guessing game. Kelley is nominally the primary closer, but Dusty Baker voiced concerns about leaning on him too heavily. He saved the day on Thursday and Friday. Then Glover nabbed the saves on Saturday and Sunday. They both allowed runs last night in a 15-12 Coors Field special.

Maurer had a strong week. He pitched three innings with five strikeouts, no walks, one hit, and two saves. Carter Capps' rehab is progressing, but he'll still have to oust Maurer from the ninth inning.

Last Wednesday, I indicated my chagrin with Feliz's success. I've been saying the same thing about him for awhile. He was too homer prone at PNC Park to be a high leverage reliever. How could he possibly close at a hitter friendly venue. I was offered instant gratification in the form a blown save. He allowed four runs including a three-run homer to Addison Russell. The game was at Wrigley Field which is pitcher friendly this time of year. Feliz rebounded with a one-two-three inning on Sunday.

Kintzler, baseball's most boring closer, is scoreless through 9.1 innings. He picked up two more saves this week. Now if only he struck out anybody (4.82 K/9).

Casilla allowed a run on Thursday in a non-save situation. Last night, he blew the save via solo home run. Doolittle and his superb ratios are moving closer and closer to the closer job. (Yep, I did that on purpose.)

Even though Blake Parker has posted superb numbers this season – a 2.61 ERA with 14.81 K/9 and 2.61 BB/9 – Angels manager Mike Scoscia has opted to use a failed starter as the interim closer. Despite my complaints, Norris has pitched reasonably well. He's converted his first two save opportunities. It is hoped that Bedrosian can return quickly from his groin injury.

*************************************

Injured

Sam Dyson, Texas Rangers (hand)

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles (wrist/forearm)

Cam Bedrosian, Los Angeles Angels (groin)

Dyson is rehabbing, Britton is about to start rehabbing, and Bedrosian is resting.

The Deposed

Jeanmar Gomez, Philadelphia Phillies

Blake Treinen, Washington Nationals

Ryan Madson, Oakland Athletics

Joaquin Benoit, Philadelphia Phillies

And down goes Benoit. The Phillies are on pace to go through 18 different closers this season.

*************************************

The Steals Department

The waiver wire offers very few stolen base options at the moment. Blue Jays leadoff man Kevin Pillar probably deserves more respect. He's own in under 20 percent of leagues. Pillar is an aggressive hitter with good speed and middling pop. He's a threat to crank 12 to 15 home runs with 20 stolen bases if healthy. He played through injury last season which explains why fantasy owners are avoiding him. He has to be operating at peak efficiency to be viable.

The best way to collect steals is to target stolen base prone pitchers and catchers. To this end, the Pirates, Athletics, and Brewers have allowed the most steals. Let's see if there are any matchups to exploit here.

Gerrit Cole and Tyler Glasnow can't hold anybody, although it seems as if Francisco Cervelli may be partially to blame too. Glasnow goes tonight against the Cubs. No waiver wire help there! Both Cole and Glasnow will face the Reds next Monday and Tuesday. Cincinnati loves to run the bases. Their best base thieves are owned.

Aside from Santiago Casilla, no single Athletics pitcher stands out as particularly exploitable. Instead, just look for volume via the Angels, Astros, and Twins.

Jimmy Nelson is the chief offender for the Brewers. He'll face the Braves on Saturday. Try Ender Inciarte or Brandon Phillips.