Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

print article archives RSS

Bedrosian Bedridden

Wednesday, April 26, 2017


Another week, another injured closer. This time, it's Cam Bedrosian. He can't buy a healthy stretch. After a tempestuous start to the season, most of the closer roles are finally looking stable.

 

Brad Brach is the surprise saves leader for the last calendar week. He tallied four saves. Seung Hwan Oh rebounded with three saves. A whole slew of relievers saved two games. Greg Holland still leads all of baseball with nine saves.

 

On the stolen base front, A.J. Pollock and Billy Hamilton nabbed four bags apiece over the last seven days. Keon Broxton attempted four steals too, but he was caught once. Mookie Betts was the only other player to steal three bases. Hamilton, unsurprisingly, is the season leader with 10 steals. Jose Altuve and Eduardo Nunez are tied for second with seven swipes.

 

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (3)

 

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

 

Our elite tier combined for just five outings. Chapman tossed one clean frame in a non-save situation. Jansen locked down a pair of four-out, two strikeout saves. Kimbrel vultured a win from Chris Sale. He allowed a solo home run in the bottom of the ninth then stuck around to finish off the win. He notched five strikeouts in his two innings. On Sunday, he was handed a one-out save.

 

Tier 2: Nearly Elite (8)

 

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

Addison Reed, Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

 

Davis hasn't allowed a hit in his last five appearances. In his 9.1 innings, he's coughed up just three hits, two walks, and no runs to go with nine strikeouts. While he won't maintain a .136 BABIP, it's a good sign that his cutter is functioning at peak efficiency. As promised, I've seen enough to trust him with the “Nearly Elite” designation. Beware: his velocity is down one mph from last year which in turn was down a mph from his peak.

 

Mariners manager Scott Servais has indicated that Diaz will be used as a multi-inning reliever. He's also still the closer, it's just that his usage may start to look Raisel Iglesias-ish. Steve Cishek and Tony Zych will probably receive a few save opportunities as a result. Despite these reports, Diaz only pitched one inning in the last week.

 

Herrera tossed three hitless frames. Only one was a save situation. He did walk a pair of batters while recording two strikeouts. Melancon notched one save in his lone appearance.

 

Familia pitched in three games. Twice he appeared in the ninth with a deficit. The other time he was called upon to maintain an 11th inning tie. In 2.2 innings, he has six strikeouts, four walks, and no hits. He's probably one to three clean innings from regaining the closer job from Reed. The Mets' other relief ace allowed a run to the Phillies last Wednesday. He still earned the save.

 

Colome appeared thrice. He worked a total of four innings including an attempted two inning save on Sunday. He ended up blowing it via an unearned run. He still has a 0.00 ERA in 10 innings.

 

Remember the Kimbrel vulture win I mentioned. Sale was handed a narrow 1-0 margin thanks to Osuna. He also blew a save last night. In both cases, he allowed a run on a pair of hits. He also had a clean save last Wednesday. His velocity is down two mph. Given that he's dealt with arm issues, the loss of velocity is far from comforting. For now, rather than panicking, let's just be patient.

 

Tier 3: The Mid Tier (5)

 

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

A.J. Ramos, Miami Marlins

Brad Brach, Baltimore Orioles

Raisel Iglesias, Cincinnati Reds

 

Robertson allowed a run in a tune up outing, but he had a five run lead.

 

Last week, I noticed the Astros were using Luke Gregerson against the toughest late-inning opponents. Perhaps it was just a coincidence or maybe a few dominant appearances has Giles back in A.J. Hinch's good graces. Houston's closer picked up two saves and three strikeouts while allowing only one hit in three innings.

 

Ramos turned in a disaster against the Mariners last Wednesday. With a four run deficit, he proceeded to allow a leadoff single followed by three straight walks. Jarlin Garcia walked in another. Ramos bounced back with a pair of clean innings and one save. This is why the Marlins keep trying to replace Ramos. His lack of quality fastball puts him at risk of walking too many guys. He has nothing to throw for a strike when behind in the count. Or rather, he has to trust a breaking ball or changeup to get the job done.

 

Fantasy owners who snagged Brach off the waiver wire were treated to a four save week. He's allowed just one hit and four walks in 10 innings with 13 strikeouts. Zach Britton is expected to go on a rehab assignment starting tomorrow. He could be back by early next week.

 

Iglesias hasn't recorded a save since April 11. It's not because he's lost the primary closer job – the Reds just aren't producing saves. Iglesias continues to be used as a multi-inning reliever, leaving the door open for Michael Lorenzen and Drew Storen to snag saves too.

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
Email :Brad Johnson


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Saves and Steals Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brad Johnson Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Falcons Team Needs
    Norris: Falcons Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Panthers Team Needs
    Norris: Panthers Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10

 