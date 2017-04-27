Daily Dose: Cup of Joe

Thursday, April 27, 2017

The Texas Rangers admitted on Wednesday that All-Star Adrian Beltre (calf) is not progressing as quickly as they had hoped, so it appears the club will be without his services for a while. The veteran is still in "rehab mode," according to manager Jeff Banister. Meanwhile, MLB.com's T.R. Sullivan indicated that "May is starting to look murky too."

As long as Beltre is on the shelf, that's great news for Joey Gallo and his fantasy owners, as he'll continue to man the hot corner. Gallo got off to a bit of a slow start this season, tumbling to a .178 batting average through his first 14 outings. He has hit safely in each of his past four outings, and seven of the past eight, to pull his average up to a respectable .232, which is actually his highest mark since Day 2 of the regular season.

More importantly, Gallo is starting to show off some of that prodigious power we've heard about for years. He has belted five homers since April 19, driving in a total of seven RBI over his past eight outings. That's huge for the Rangers, who had had some difficulties offensively. The Rangers rank 28th in the major with a .219 team batting average. The Rangers are also 21st in the majors in OPS at .693, and if not for Gallo's .985 mark they'd be much worse.

Ryan Rua was recently promoted to serve as the team's starting left fielder, although he made the start at first base on Wednesday. He responded with a grand slam against the Twins, his first homer of the 2017 season. Rua needs to continue to hit well if he wants to carve out a role for himself when Beltre is finally able to return. Gallo's performance likely means he has forced his way into the conversation for the left field job, and that might leave Rua out in the cold. There is plenty of time before decisions of that sort need to be made, however, as it sounds like Beltre might still be several weeks away from forcing Banister's hand.

Delino DeShields was the team's starting left fielder against a left-handed pitcher and he finished 2-for-3 with three walks, three runs scored and an RBI. DeShields also swiped a pair of bases, filling a huge void at the leadoff spot for Banister. If DeShields can make his way into the lineup more, get on base and set the table with his blazing speed, he might not be such a huge fantasy lost cause. He entered play Wednesday with just two steals on three attempts while managing just three hits in 18 at-bats (.167). If DeShields is available off the waiver wire in AL play he isn't a bad stash option.

Speechless in Seattle

James Paxton is not only off to a great start, he has been one of the best pitchers in the game over the first month of the regular season. The Mariners have won just nine games after an 8-0 win Wednesday in Detroit. If not for Paxton they'd really be sucking wind.

Paxton allowed just four hits with a walk over seven scoreless innings while recording nine strikeouts at Comerica Park to run his record to 3-0 while lowering his ERA back to 1.39. He threw 66 of his 103 pitches for strikes, as he continues to give the Mariners a much-needed boost in the front end of their rotation. Overall, he has 39 strikeouts, just six walks and only six walks allowed over 32 1/3 innings while whiffing 39 through five starts.

The left-hander has turned in quality starts in four of his five outings while striking out at least eight batters in each of his past four appearances. In fact, not only does he have the four quality starts, but he has lasted at least six frames while not allowing an earned run in each of those outings. He has also yet to allow a home run this season, a key factor in his success. He was just 6-7 with a 3.79 ERA while allowing nine homers in 121 innings over 20 starts.

Paxton's solid numbers have been huge considering Felix Hernandez has not been himself this season. He is 2-2 with a 4.73 ERA over 26 2/3 innings, posting a .348 opponent batting average with an un-Felix-like 1.58 WHIP. Hernandez is on the 10-day disabled list with an inflamed right shoulder, as it has been apparent something is not right. And with Hisashi Iwakuma fumbling along at just 0-2 with a 5.31 ERA through four starts, it's Paxton and then pray for rain in Seattle.





Oh No! Not Rodney!

Do you remember those old beer commercials where comedian Rodney Dangerfield would come up and the team was like, "All we need is one pin, Rodney!" Well, maybe not. I am a bit on the old side. But the entire bowling team couldn't believe their misfortune that all of their hard work came down to the arm of Rodney.

That's how the Arizona Diamondbacks fans feel after Fernando Rodney was summoned from the bullpen to protect a two-run lead against the San Diego Padres. The veteran closer with the crooked hat proceeded to allow five earned runs and six hits while recording just two outs for his first blown save of the season. The implosion spoiled what was a decent 87-pitch emergency start from minor-league call-up Zack Godley. And Rodney's poor showing also likely elicited plenty of foul words from bettors holding 'under' tickets in Vegas.

The 40-year-old veteran closer is still likely on firm ground as the closer, but he has allowed two or more earned runs in three of his past seven appearances, although Wednesday was his first blown chance in seven attempts. Rodney still has plenty of gas left in the tank, too, recording 11 strikeouts over just nine innings of work. Still, it might not be a bad idea to stash J.J. Hoover in the event Rodney cannot iron out his issues in the short term.

National League Quick Hits: Joey Votto and Adam Duvall each launched their seventh homers of the season in Wednesday's matinee loss in Milwaukee. Duvall didn't reach the seats for the seventh time until May 16 last season, while Votto didn't belt homer No. 7 until May 27. … Jett Bandy continues to make the most of his chances, going 3-for-4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI while running his season average to .349. He and Manny Pina have been the offensive studs in Cream City, as Pina is hitting .419 (18-for-43) with six doubles, six RBI and a 1.096 OPS through 13 games. … Maikel Franco drove in four runs against the Marlins, including his fourth homer of the season, to give him 20 RBI. … Kyle Schwarber took the collar with a walk and a strikeout in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, dropping his season average to .213. He is scuffling lately with just four hits over the past 26 at-bats, but don't pull the plug on him. … Tony Watson recorded a four-out save in Wednesday's win against the Cubs, lowering his ERA to 0.96 while throwing 15 of his 18 pitches for strikes. … Brandon Phillips pulled up lame with a groin injury. He singled in his only at-bat before being lifted in the second inning, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. Manager Brian Snitker doesn't believe the injury to Phillips is significant. … Tyler Flowers doubled his season's RBI total to eight, finishing 2-for-4 with a double, walk and four RBI. … Trea Turner hit for the cycle in Tuesday's game in Denver, and he followed it up with a 3-for-5 performance Wednesday. He also homered for the second consecutive day. … Bryce Harper went 4-for-4 with a double, walk, two runs scored and an RBI, raising his early-season average to .432. … Tanner Roark survived Coors Field, allowing just two runs, five hits and four walks over five innings to secure his third victory in as many decisions. … Trevor Cahill recorded nine strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings in a no-decision in Arizona, throwing 66 of his 111 pitches for strikes. He is now just 0-2 with a 5.82 ERA in three games on the road while yielding at least three passes in each of his outings. He still has at least six strikeouts in each of his four starts this season to give fantasy owners something positive.

American League Quick Hits: Trevor Bauer allowed four earned runs with six hits over six innings, but he also recorded a season-high eight strikeouts in a win against the Astros. He has struck out at least six batters in each of his four starts this season, posting a solid 28:7 strikeouts to walks ratio. … Michael Brantley's shoulder looks sound, and he is performing to his pre-injury levels. He went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI, lifting his average to .318 while totaling 15 runs batted in. … Mike Moustakas was hitless in five at-bats with four strikeouts at Chicago, taking the golden sombrero. Despite the hitless performance it has been a solid past few weeks for Moustakas, as he entered with an 11-game hitting streak. … Jose Quintana slapped the brakes on his ugly four-game losing skid, allowing two runs - one earned - and five hits with two walks and 10 strikeouts over six innings to win for the first time in 2017. It figures the win came against K.C., as they have dropped eight in a row on the road and 10 straight against divisional opponents. … Aaron Judge is showing no signs of slowing down, as he smacked his seventh homer while driving in his 15th run of the season in Boston. … Spring training stud Greg Bird went 1-for-3 with his third RBI of the season, as he is still hitting just .118. It's another reminder not to overvalue players based upon huge numbers in the Grapefruit or Cactus Leagues. … Tim Beckham belted a pair of homers, giving him four on the season. He hit just five homers in 198 at-bats over 64 games last season, and he entered the year with 14 homers over his first 151 MLB games. … Dylan Bundy continues to live up to the hype, allowing two runs, four hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. He has an impressive 1.65 ERA overall, striking out 23 batters over 32 2/3 innings. He is especially dangerous at home, going 2-0 with a 1.33 ERA in three outings at Oriole Park. … Sean Manaea checked out of Wednesday's start due to tightness in his left shoulder, as his velocity was down during the early going. He slipped to 1-2 with a 5.18 ERA, throwing just 22 of his 34 pitches for strikes. It's a tough one for the A's, as they were just about to get whole in the pitching department with Kendall Graveman (shoulder) set to return Thursday from a strained shoulder.

