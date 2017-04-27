FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, April 27, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the evening contests starting at 7:10 ET. Due to the brevity of this four-game slate, I will create a straight list of sneaky GPP Pivots instead of running through every position. We’ll be back with the original format tomorrow, breaking down the hearty slate.

FANDUEL MLB PIVOTS

Hunter Renfroe – OF – San Diego (FanDuel Price: $2,800)

Renfroe was the posterboy of yesterday’s FanDuel MLB Pivots article, and he came through with a solo homerun. Granted, he did nothing with his other four at-bats, but that accurately illustrates his risk/reward profile. The park shift in Arizona certainly helps, as does opposing pitcher Taijuan Walker’s reverse-splits of .346 wOBA 1.39 HR/9 vs RHB. Another roll of the dice on this limited four-game slate isn’t a bad move.

Yonder Alonso – 1B – Oakland (FanDuel Price: $2,500)

Alonso is suddenly flexing some power upside, and that’s good for us tournament DFS players. He’s a cheap source of fantasy potential, especially considering a non-imposing matchup against Ricky Nolasco. The bargain salary helps you assemble a lineup around Chris Sale without sacrificing upside sans Goldschmidt, Myers, or Carpenter.

Sidebar: This is not necessarily DFS related, but Alonso had a very nice article in The Players’ Tribune a few days ago – talking about fleeing Cuba for America when he was eight years old. It’s worth the read if you are into that kind of thing.

Ricky Nolasco – SP – LA Angels (FanDuel Price: $7,100)

This may seem hypocritical, recommending a pitcher after highlighting a hitter against him. That’s the nature of this four game slate. Nolasco is a true coin flip tonight. He has a chance to run through this Oakland lineup en route to a victory. In fact, he’s the cheapest pitcher with odds in his favor (-120 moneyline). When selecting Nolasco, you can build some nice hitting combinations in your lineup. On top of rooting for Nolasco to pin down a solid performance, you’re also hoping Chris Sale is very mediocre, giving you the leverage opportunity.

Randal Grichuk – OF – St. Louis (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

Grichuk has nice power upside for a reasonable salary, and the ownership rate will be miniscule tonight. The Arizona outfielders and top-dollar studs will be pulling attention away from him. That comes despite a nice matchup against Toronto fill-in pitcher Casey Lawrence, who I could easily envision getting tagged for 4-5+ runs.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Piggybacking the write-up of Alonso, his teammate Ryon Healy ($3400) is another pivot down from the expensive-likes of Goldschmidt. He has proficient power that cross-references well against Nolasco’s .330 wOBA 1.63 HR/9 vs right-handed bats.

I’m not sure if Manuel Margot ($2600) will be popular or not, but he should be on your radar for all formats. He has taken kindly to the leadoff spot in San Diego, and the salary has yet to account for the recent uptick. He’ll look to benefit from the same park boost and opposing pitcher splits outlined in Renfroe’s write-up. Margot makes for a nice filler in cash games and tournaments, especially if you need salary relief with Chris Sale at pitcher.

The second base position is pretty weak tonight. Ryan Schimpf and Kolten Wong will likely be the popular picks, but both have spotty profiles to pivot away from. That’s where Danny Espinosa ($2400) comes in with a cheap price point. He has flexed capable upside early this season, facing contact-pitcher Kendall Graveman of Oakland.