Podcast: Youth is Served

Thursday, April 27, 2017

In the newest episode of the Rotoworld Baseball Podcast, D.J. Short and Drew Silva discuss the injuries to Noah Syndergaard and Yoenis Cespedes, the call-ups of Julio Urias and Cody Bellinger with the Dodgers, and Yuli Gurriel's hot start. They also answer listener questions in the Rotoworld Mailbag.





Please rate and subscribe if you enjoy what you're hearing. You can contact the show at rotoworldbaseballpod@gmail.com or on Twitter @drewsilv, @djshort, or @TessQuinlan. You can also stay up to date with the show by following D.J. Short's Facebook page.

Editor's Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts

Subscribe via RSS

Subscribe via Stitcher