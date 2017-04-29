Daily Dose: Bronx Bombers Away

Saturday, April 29, 2017

To say that the Yankees were facing an uphill battle in the late innings on Friday would be a bit of an understatement.

Entering the bottom half of the sixth inning, the Bombers were trailing 9-1 and had been basically been shut down by Orioles' starter Kevin Gausman. The only offense they had mustered to that point was a solo home run off the bat of Aaron Judge in the fifth inning.

There's no quit in these Yankees though.

After scratching out a run in the sixth inning, Judge strode to the plate again and absolutely punished a baseball for a two-run homer to center field. The exit velocity on that shot was 119.4 mph, which is the hardest home run ever measured by Statcast.

The O's came right back though, scoring twice in the top half of the seventh inning, running their lead back to seven runs at 11-4.

The Yankees came right back though, loading the bases with one out in the seventh inning, setting the stage for Jacoby Ellsbury. The hot-hitting outfielder got a pitch he liked from Vidal Nuno and crushed the first grand slam of his career, pulling the Yankees to within three runs at 11-8. That homer was also the 100th of Ellsbury's career.

After Darren O'Day worked a clean eighth inning, the Yankees would need to rally against lock-down reliever Brad Brach in the ninth if they were to complete their epic comeback. Brach hadn't allowed a run through his first 12 innings on the season entering play on Friday. Challenge accepted.

Chase Headley worked a leadoff walk and Matt Holliday followed with a single, bringing the tying run to the dish. Ellsbury reached on a fielder's choice that scored Headley, cutting the lead to two runs. That's when Starlin Castro sent the first pitch he saw over the wall in left center for a game-tying home run.

Jayson Aquino was summoned to the hill in the 10th inning for the O's and didn't have his best stuff in this one. He issued a five-pitch walk to Aaron Hicks to start the inning, then did the same to Kyle Higashioka. He battled back to strike out Chase Headley before Matt Holliday unloaded on his first offering, pummeling a three-run homer over the outstretched glove of Adam Jones and into the stands in right-center to complete the comeback.

Prior to the Yankees' impressive power barrage in the late innings, the Orioles had flashed some serious lumber of their own to build their eight-run lead.

Manny Machado busted out of an early season slump with a two-run double in the third inning before he obliterated a baseball off of C.C. Sabathia in the fifth. That homer, his fourth of the season, cleared Monument Park in center field and traveled an estimated 470 feet, the longest home run hit to this point of the 2017 season.

Mark Trumbo snapped an 0-for-25 rut with a single before he uncorked the fourth grand slam of his career, propelling the O's to their eight-run advantage in the sixth. That no-doubter which traveled an estimated 459 feet, was Trumbo's first home run since Opening Day.

With the impressive comeback victory, the Yankees now sit at 14-7 on the season and sit tied for first place in the American League East.

National Disaster

The Nationals entered play on Friday riding a three-game winning streak in which they had scored a combined 42 runs against the Rockies at Coors Field. They owned a 7 1/2 game lead over their division rival Mets heading into Friday night's showdown.

Friday's game didn't go as planned for the Nats though. Reigning National League Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer was roughed up for five runs in his six innings of work. All of that damage was inflicted by Travis d'Arnaud who clubbed a two-run homer in the second inning and added a three-run blast in the third.

Dropping a random game at the end of April isn't a disaster though. Losing one of their key catalysts on offense could be though.

As the Nationals were attempting to rally in the ninth inning, Adam Eaton legged out an infield single to load the bases with no outs. As he hit the first base bag though, his ankle rolled very awkwardly and he collapsed in a heap on the ground.

Eaton had to be carried off the field and is scheduled to undergo an MRI exam on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury.

Eaton has been a key cog in the Nats' offense through the first month of the season, slashing .297/.393/.462 with a pair of homers, three stolen bases and 24 runs scored. Any missed time would be a major blow.

While refusing to speculate on exactly what happened, manager Dusty Baker admitted that the injury looked bad. "We'd have much rather lost the game then lose Adam,'' Baker acknowledged, ''We all knew on the bench it didn't look good.''

If Eaton is forced to miss any significant time, it seems the biggest beneficiary from a fantasy perspective may be Michael Taylor who would presumably see every day at-bats in center field.

Bumgarner shelved





When ace left-hander Madison Bumgarner was injured in a dirt bike accident last weekend, the club was hopeful that he'd miss six-to-eight weeks.

They were dealt a bit of bad news on Friday when team doctor's confirmed that Bumgarner is dealing with a Grade 2 strain in his pitching shoulder and is expected to miss at least three months of action.

The good news, is that while he is dealing with a partial tear in his left shoulder, Bumgarner will not require surgery.

Team trainer Dave Groeschner said Friday that the southpaw will need around two months of rehab before he's even cleared to resume throwing. Bumgarner will then require three-to-four weeks of throwing in order to build up his stamina before returning to the Giants.

That means the Giants will be without their top hurler until after the All-Star break.

The Giants are already 6 1/2 games behind the Diamondbacks in the National League West and will now have to tread water for longer than anticipated while they anxiously await Bumgarner's return.

American League Quick Hits: Charlie Morton punched out a career-high 12 batters over seven innings in a victory over the Athletics... Khris Davis smashed a pair of homers and plated four in a losing effort there... Yulieski Gurriel had three hits and a homer and is now hitting .458 over his last 13 games... Albert Pujols smashed a go-ahead three-run homer to beat the Rangers... Jose Alvarez worked a scoreless ninth inning there to earn his first save with Bud Norris unavailable... Avisail Garcia had three hits and a homer, leading the White Sox past the Tigers... Craig Kimbrel fanned three in a scoreless ninth inning, earning his eighth save... Robinson Cano slugged a two-run homer in a win over the Indians... Ben Gamel launched his first career home run in that victory... Logan Morrison hit one of three Rays' homers in the eighth inning, leading to a comeback victory over the Blue Jays... Marcus Stroman punched out 10 in a no-decision... C.J. Cron left Friday's game after fouling a ball off of his foot, he'll be re-evaluated on Saturday... Tyler Skaggs was forced to leave his start after five innings due to tightness in his right side... Sean Manaea (shoulder) is likely to have his next start pushed back a couple of days... Mitch Haniger is dealing with a Grade 2 oblique strain and is expected to miss 3-to-4 weeks.... Felix Hernandez will be shelved for 3-to-4 weeks with bursitis in his pitching shoulder...Zach Britton (forearm) struggled in his first minor league rehab appearance with Double-A Bowie...JaCoby Jones (lip) is expected to begin a rehab assignment in the next few days... Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) and Josh Donaldson (calf) will resume hitting on Sunday...Miguel Cabrera (groin) is on track to return Tuesday when first eligible... Nelson Cruz was scratched from the M's lineup due to a cramp in his hamstring. He should be fine to return on Saturday... The Blue Jays designated struggling catcher Jarrod Saltamacchia for assignment.





National League Quick Hits: Kenta Maeda delivered his best start of the season, striking out eight over seven innings of two-run ball in a win over the Phillies... Christian Arroyo socked a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth inning to beat the Padres... A.J. Pollock swiped another pair of bases in a loss to the Rockies and now has nine on the season... Lance Lynn fired six innings of one-run ball in a win over the Reds...Freddie Freeman slugged a go-ahead two-run homer off Neftali Feliz in the ninth inning of Friday's win over the Brewers... Joey Votto clubbed his eighth homer in a loss to the Cardinals... Jacob deGrom fanned 12 over seven innings of three-run ball in a victory over the Nationals... Josh Edgin earned his first save of the season when he was called upon to bail out Jeurys Familia against Bryce Harper with the bases loaded in the ninth inning...Ryan Zimmerman continued his hot-hitting with a pair of homers in a loss to the Mets. He's now hitting .392/.442/.861 with 10 homers in a resurgent season... Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced that Cody Bellinger will head back to Triple-A once Joc Pederson and Franklin Gutierrez return from the disabled list... Brandon Phillips (groin) sat out again on Friday but is expected to return on Saturday...Padres' pitching prospect Anderson Espinoza has been shut down due to soreness in his right elbow... Noah Syndergaard (biceps) made it through Friday's throwing session without issue and is scheduled to start against the Nationals on Sunday... Yoenis Cespedes landed on the 10-day disabled list with his strained hamstring.