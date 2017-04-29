Week That Was: Thames Aflame

Saturday, April 29, 2017

The Milwaukee Brewers are feeling pretty good about taking a chance on Eric Thames. So too are fantasy players who gambled on the highly uncertain commodity in drafts this spring. The 30-year-old has returned from a dominant stint in Korea with one of the most impressive season-opening slugging tears in memory, and shows no signs of slowing down.





In a ho-hum fourth week for the reimported phenom, there was a two-homer game on Monday followed by another bomb on Tuesday, pushing his April total to 11. He left Wednesday's game with hamstring tightness but was back in the lineup Friday.





The thunderous return would be easier to dismiss as a timely hot streak if it didn't carry every sign of masterful dominance at the plate. Thames isn't just getting lucky and taking advantage of mistakes. He is laying off pitches outside of the zone, working favorable counts, and creating his own good fortune. The 20-to-17 K/BB ratio, from a guy who previously had a nearly 5-to-1 ratio in the major leagues, is striking.





* The kid is back. Julio Urias started his season in the minors, but didn't have to wait long for a return to the Dodgers rotation. Following three starts in Triple-A in which he posted a 1.93 ERA, the 20-year-old phenom was recalled to start on Thursday. In his season debut for LA, he delivered 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, though he didn't factor into the decision.





Urias has electric stuff and has been brutally tough to square up at every level. That was the case Thursday in San Francisco, where he yielded only four singles. However, his one notable flaw -- the occasional control stumble -- was on display as he issued four walks in the outing. All in all, he carries massive upside and needs to be owned in all leagues.





* With Urias now in the rotation, the Dodgers are talking about bringing Rich Hill back as a reliever when he returns from the DL. Alex Wood tossed six shutout innings against the Giants on Wednesday and manager Dave Roberts doesn't seem eager to remove him, especially for a guy in Hill who has proven unable to elude pervasive blister problems that have haunted him ever since he arrived in Los Angeles.





It's not exactly ideal after the Dodgers just signed the 37-year-old to a $48 million contract, and there's not much reason to think such an arrangement would last long. But the bottom line is that Hill needs to find a way to get past these recurring blisters.





* In addition to Urias, the Dodgers called up another top prospect in Cody Bellinger, though it doesn't appear he'll be around too long. He has started in left everyday since joining the roster, but has collected just three singles in 13 at-bats. With Franklin Gutierrez and Joc Pederson expected to return from the disabled list next week, it sounds like Bellinger will be sent back to Triple-A, where he had a 1.055 OPS before being promoted.





Even if he goes down, it seems safe to say that won't last too long.





* It's fair to say that Brad Brach has had some fairly large shoes to fill, subbing in for Orioles closer Zach Britton while the star closer recovers from a forearm strain. He had been perfect through four chances before blowing a three-run lead in the ninth against the Yankees on Friday. Despite that hiccup, he should continue to occupy the role until Britton returns, which should happen early next week as he's currently rounding out a rehab stint.

* Things are going from bad to worse for Felix Hernandez. The hurler is amidst a steady decline trend, with his numbers across the board sliding downhill along with his velocity. He was off to a rough start through Seattle this year, yielding a .348 average with six homers allowed in 27 innings, and this week went on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation.





He was diagnosed with bursitis and is expected to miss three to four weeks. His interim replacement, rookie Chase De Jong, doesn't carry much luster outside the deepest of leagues.





* Hernandez wasn't the only casualty for the Mariners this week. They also lost their hottest hitter, Mitch Haniger, to an oblique strain. Those types of injuries usually require a month on the shelf, so the M's will be without him for a while. It's rough timing for a slumping club that badly needs to get on track. With Haniger away, Ben Gamel has been drawing starts in right. He's off to a hot start (4-for-12 with a homer and three RBI) and is worth a look in AL-only formats.





* Resurgent Dallas Keuchel continues to roll along in the early going for Houston. On Tuesday he delivered a masterful complete game victory over the Indians, allowing two runs over nine frames to improve to 4-0. It is telling that the effort actually raised Keuchel's ERA after he allowed three runs total in his first four starts. He's back to looking like the elite starter who took home Cy Young honors in 2015, and would be a shoo-in for AL Pitcher of the Month if not for Minnesota's Ervin Santana (4-0, 0.77 ERA).





* Raise your hand if you expected Bud Norris to be closing out games for the Angels in April, and looking damn good doing it. With Cam Bedrosian sidelined by a groin injury while Huston Street and Andrew Bailey remaining out, the veteran with zero career saves has gotten the call and answered it. Norris converted four straight save opportunities over the past seven days, allowing only two hits in four innings.





We're somewhat skeptical of how long the 32-year-old will be able to keep this up given his track record, but Bedrosian isn't terribly close to returning so Norris will keep getting chances for the time being. Owned in fewer than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, he's worth an add.





* With Noah Syndergaard unavailable on Thursday due to biceps soreness, the Mets pushed up Matt Harvey ahead of his scheduled date to take the ball in his place. It was Harvey's fifth start since returning from last year's thoracic outlet surgery, and screwing with his routine proved ill-advised. The righty walked five and allowed six runs over 4 1/3 erratic innings, later admitting that he wasn't physically ready for the start.





Lesson learned, hopefully.





As for Syndergaard, given his 2016 run-in with bone spurs that were ultimately deemed "too insignificant to operate," it's an unnerving development, but he went through a throwing session on Friday without issue and is on track to start Sunday. We'll certainly be keeping a close eye on him





* On Friday the Blue Jays designated catcher Jarrod Saltalamacchia for assignment following a brutal 1-for-25 start with 16 strikeouts. Coming off a season in which he batted .171 with a .630 OPS, the 31-year-old's outlook is bleak. He can still send one deep when he gets a hold of it, but the contact issues are an overwhelming weakness at this point. Luke Maile now takes over as Russell Martin's backup.





* The Shelby Miller trade just continues to look worse and worse for Arizona. Following a disastrous first year with the D-backs, the right-hander showed signs of bouncing back in his first few starts of 2017, but was diagnosed with torn UCL this week and appears headed for Tommy John surgery. Still only 26, he has plenty of time to bounce back and get his career back on track, but Miller likely won't take the big-league mound again until mid to late 2018.



* Yoenis Cespedes landed on the DL after aggravating a tender hamstring on Thursday, and there are indications he could miss a good chunk of time. Tough break for the Mets, as well as fantasy owners who were enjoying a hot start from the outfielder.