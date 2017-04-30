One Month Down

Sunday, April 30, 2017

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

Fun With Leaderboards

Let's take a look at the WAR leaderboards on FanGraphs, starting with hitters. Topping the charts are Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Freddie Freeman. No surprises there. The next six names have all appeared in this column.

Eric Thames was very briefly under 50 percent owned. Unless you're living under a rock, you've heard about his exploits. Ryan Zimmerman has resurrected his career with a new swing path. He's tied with Thames for the major league lead with 11 home runs. Zimmerman started at practically zero percent ownership, but he was over 50 percent owned by mid-April.

Aaron Judge lasted longer. Even though he was the forgotten man of the Baby Yankees (also Greg Bird and Gary Sanchez), Judge is the one with 10 home runs. He's yet to show any repeatably exploitable weaknesses.

Mitch Haniger was off to a glorious start before an oblique injury waylaid him. The fantasy marketplace tends to react slowly to Seattle players, and that was true of Haniger too. He was on a Rookie of the Year pace.

Steven Souza and Eugenio Suarez hovered around 50 percent ownership more recently. Both are known to go on hot streaks. Souza's strikeout rate is down, but nothing else has changed. Expect him to be a slightly above average hitter going forward. The same holds true for Suarez. Souza will probably miss the next couple games with a hand injury.

The pitching side of things includes far fewer waiver treasures. Fourth ranked Jason Vargas has made some adjustments to his style. Now he'll pitch inside more, and his changeup command has improved. He won't maintain Kershaw-ian numbers - not with an 86 mph fastball. The White Sox touched him up in his most recent start.

Monday, May 1

We have 11 games on the docket tomorrow. Finding pitchers to use and abuse may be a slightly challenge.

Pitchers to Use

The three pitchers I'm considering to use are all dangerous. After striking out 12 Orioles in seven innings, Amir Garrett entered his next start on top of the world. He was opposed by the strikeout prone Brewers. Another double digit strikeout total seemed possible. Instead, he punched out just one hitter while allowing eight hits, three home runs, 10 runs, and four walks in 3.1 innings. Will he rebound from the meltdown? The Pirates offense isn't scary, but they won't roll over either. They're a league average lineup versus southpaw pitchers.

You may recall some irrational exuberance surrounding Robert Gsellman during draft season. A 6.23 ERA has convinced many of his early adopters to move on to shinier alternatives. Perhaps they're being too hasty. Gsellman continues to induce a high rate of ground balls with very few fly balls. His 9.14 K/9 and 3.74 BB/9 imply a mid-3s ERA going forward. I do think he'll record fewer strikeouts, but he'll also allow fewer home runs. Aside from Freeman, the Braves offense is easily defeated.

While Zach Davies wasn't as trendy as Gsellman, he too was a popular draft season sleeper. Now sitting on a 6.57 ERA, Davies is widely available. He's improved with every start this season. His repertoire has the ability to play up due to high spin rates. However, he's yet to find a singular weapon. He'll need to hone his command, control, and game theory to reach the next level. For now, he's a solid bet for a quality start versus the Cardinals.

Pitchers to Abuse

While Gsellman and Davies are better than their ERAs, Andrew Cashner's 2.93 ERA is completely misleading. He's walked nearly twice as many as he's struck out – 4.70 K/9 and 7.63 BB/9. Cashner's velocity was at a career worst last year. This seasons it's down another two mph. He's probably only a few starts from losing his job.

White Sox Rule 5 pick Dylan Covey isn't fooling anybody. He too has more walks than strikeouts – 3.77 K/9 and 5.02 BB/9. Unlike Cashner, his 6.91 ERA reflects reality. The struggle is real. If the White Sox want to hang on to Covey, they ought to toss him back in a mop up role. The Royals should enjoy the matchup.

I've recommended Daniel Norris a few time this season. I'm reversing course. The gains he made in the second half of 2016 have not rematerialized in 2017. I wonder if he could benefit from a confidence boost at Triple-A. A demotion is very unlikely; the Tigers have hopes of contending and very little rotation redundancy. Norris' command is negatively affecting his strikeout and walk totals. The Indians are a tough opponent.

Starting for Cleveland is Trevor Bauer. The homer prone righty has a shiny 10.96 K/9, but it's built upon the exact same repertoire and usage he's shown in past seasons. In other words, expect his career strikeout rate going forward. Without a positive change, Bauer is just a mid-4s ERA pitcher. The Tigers offense is shorthanded making him a risky upside pick as a starter to use. As you can see, I'm more comfortable betting against him.

Hitters: Power

While the pitchers are iffy, the power bats are plentiful. The biggest name on the wire is Michael Conforto. His ownership is around 45 percent. With Yoenis Cespedes and Lucas Duda on the disabled list, Conforto is batting leadoff every day. Once they return, he'll be back to battling Curtis Granderson and Jay Bruce for playing time. Enjoy the unrestricted starts while you can. Conforto is batting a healthy .333/.410/.706 with six home runs in 61 plate appearances. He'll face Julio Teheran. Second baseman Neil Walker also remains below 50 percent owned.

Matt Davidson's hot play is creeping his ownership upwards. While I'm not overly enthused about a start against this successful version of Vargas, Davidson did homer off him when they met last week. The righty's numbers look better than they are due to a .400 BABIP. He continues to sport a Joey Gallo-like strikeout rate with just a fraction of the raw power. He's still worth a gamble tomorrow. Too bad the game is at pitcher friendly Kauffman Stadium.

I continue to have a soft spot for Tommy Joseph. Last season, he was a fly ball mashing pull hitter. This year, he's ceded some of his flies for ground balls. If he can tap into the 2016 version of Joseph, he's a great matchup against lefty ground ball guy Brett Anderson. Think about using Aaron Altherr too, although his own ground ball tendencies limit his value.

With the Pirates lineup lacking middle of the order threats, Josh Bell is earning more opportunities as the second batter. The switch-hitter has 20 home run power with plus plate discipline. In the near future, his fantasy production could look something like peak Alex Gordon (without the steals). Bell and the Pirates are visiting Garrett and the Reds at homer friendly Great American Ballpark.

It's a shame that most Astros are highly owned. The exceptions are Josh Reddick and Yulieski Gurriel. Reddick is available in 89 percent of leagues despite a solid .310/.346/.437 line. I guess with everybody hitting half a dozen home runs, his one homer in 80 plate appearances isn't interesting. Gurriel has bounced back from an abysmal start. Since April 11, he's batting .442/.463/.654 with a couple home runs and a .477 BABIP. He's an aggressive ground ball hitter. It's not the best matchup versus Cashner, but we're talking about one of the worst pitchers in the majors.

If Davies tosses a dud, it may be because Scott Schebler's continued to go wild at the plate. He's turned into quite the slugger with eight home runs in 86 plate appearances. He's turned into an all or nothing weapon at the plate. Like so many hitters, he's adjusted his approach to produce mostly fly balls and hard contact at the expense of more strikeouts. He's a top pick for a homer tomorrow.

Other power bats to consider include Brandon Moss and Alex Gordon versus Covey, Domingo Santana at Garrett, Rickie Weeks opposite Wei-Yin Chen, and Brandon Guyer against Norris.

Hitters: Speed

While the speedsters aren't anywhere near as plentiful as the thumpers, we have a few nice stolen base options on the board tomorrow.

The best target is Hernan Perez. Owners gave up on him after a slow start, but he's already rebounded. Perez is a super utility guy without a true home. He still plays nearly every day. He mixes power and speed with an otherwise below average batting line. The overall profile works better for his fantasy owners than the Brewers. He has the challenge of reaching base and running against Michael Wacha and Yadier Molina. Fantasy owners are also selling short on Keon Broxton. He'll have a harder time reaching base due to his high strikeout rate.

Ender Inciarte tried to change his swing path over the offseason, but it didn't take. His fly ball rate is only barely elevated – mostly at the expense of line drives. He's probably better off ditching his new pull tendencies and returning to his former all-fields approach. The Braves leadoff man faces a ground ball pitcher. That's fine. If you want steals, this is a good way to ensure he'll only hit singles.

Jose Reyes was atrocious for most of April. He's ending the month on a high note. His last four games include a 7-for-17 performance with two home runs and two stolen bases. That .190 BABIP will soon be a thing of the past. Expect at least a 15/15 pace over the rest of the season with upside for more steals. His shortstop and third base dual eligibility doesn't hurt either.

Other potential base thieves include Kolten Wong, Alcides Escobar, and Peter Bourjos.