Daily Dose: National Treasure

Anthony Rendon entered the final day of April hitting just .226/.316/.250 with no home runs, five RBI, five runs scored and no stolen bases.

Many fantasy owners in shallow mixed leagues had even considered whether or not they should start looking for replacements for the 26-year-old.

Hopefully, they had him in their lineups on Sunday.

Entering what looked to be a very difficult matchup against Mets' ace Noah Syndergaard, Rendon put together the type of historic performance that most players only dream about.

He came to the plate with two men on and two outs against Syndergaard in the first inning and served a two-run single into left field. That gave the Nationals an early 3-0 lead in the ballgame.

The next time he came to the plate was in the third inning against Sean Gilmartin. By this time, the Nationals had a 5-3 advantage which Rendon extended by smoking a 2-1 offering over the wall in left field for his first home run of the season.

After going the first 22 games of the season without a long ball, Rendon didn't waste any time slugging his second. The very next inning he tagged Gilmartin for a three-run shot, a no-doubter to left-center field. He was now 3-for-3 through the first four innings of the ballgame and had already more than doubled his RBI total on the season from five to 11.

Rendon came to the plate again in the fifth inning, this time with the bases loaded. In fact, Daniel Murphy had been intentionally walked by Fernando Salas to load the bases, choosing to face Rendon instead. He made them pay. He delivered a three-run double off the top of the wall in center field that plated all three runs, running his RBI total on the day up to nine.

In his fifth at-bat of the contest, Rendon squared off against Josh Smoker with a man on second base and no one out. This time, he failed to drive in a run though, as his line drive single to left was simply hit too hard that Murphy had to be held at third base.

Going 5-for-5 with a pair of homers and nine RBI is the performance of a career. A day that Rendon would remember forever. He still wasn't quite finished though.

As the Nationals continued to pound the baseball and push run after run across the plate, the Mets were forced to turn to a position player, Kevin Plawecki to pitch in the seventh inning. He remained on in the eighth where Bryce Harper tagged him for a leadoff home run. Two batters later, Adam Lind left the yard for a solo shot, bringing up Rendon. Not wanting to be shown up by his teammates in the inning, Rendon crushed a 2-2 pitch over the wall in left center for his third home run of the season (and the afternoon).

All told: 6-for-6, three home runs, one double, five runs scored and 10 RBI. In one insane afternoon, Rendon raised his season slash from .226/.316/.250 to .278/.356/.411.

Rendon became just the second player since RBI became an official stat in 1920 to have a game where a player had six hits, three homers and 10 RBI (joining Walker Cooper from the 1949 Reds).

He also became just the fourth player to ever go 6-for-6 in a game with three home runs. The others: Ty Cobb, Edgardo Alfonzo and Shawn Green (who hit four homers in that game).

Rendon also became just the 13th player in history to have 10 or more RBI in a game, and the first since Garrett Anderson accomplished the feat for the Angels in 2007.

The final outcome of the afternoon was a lopsided 23-5 victory for the Nationals. Aside from the three taters from Rondon, Matt Wieters belted a pair of homers while Harper and Lind added solo shots. In total, the seven home runs set a new Nationals' club record.

Meet the Mets





To say that the Mets have been bit by the injury bug the past few seasons would be a massive understatement. What occurred on Sunday though places as much blame on the player as it does the organization.

Noah Syndergaard was scratched from his scheduled start earlier in the week due to biceps tendinitis. He felt so good after his bullpen session on Friday though that Thor believed there was nothing wrong and he could start on Sunday.

He also revealed that he refused an MRI exam that the team wanted him to undergo just to be on the safe side. When questioned about that revelation, Mets' general manager Sandy Alderson quipped, "I can't strap him down and throw him in the tube."

It's easy to say in hindsight that the Mets should have forced him to have the exam if they felt something was amiss. They could have even put him on the disabled list if Syndergaard refused. Hindsight is always 20/20 though.

Instead, their prized right-hander took the hill on Sunday and allowed five runs in 1 1/3 innings against the Nationals before grimacing in pain and leaving the field with what's being called a possible right lat strain.

Syndergaard was in noticeable discomfort as he walked off the field, grabbing at the area under his right arm. It's not clear if this injury is related to the biceps tendinitis, perhaps something got thrown off in his mechanics while he was trying to overcompensate for the biceps soreness. Either way, it seems foolish to have let him pitch on Sunday.

Now, Syndergaard will undergo that MRI exam on Monday morning, after which we'll have a better idea of how much time he stands to miss. A trip to the disabled list is a foregone conclusion at this point.

Rafael Montero is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas to start in his place on Friday.

One month through the season the Mets sit at 10-14 and in the cellar in the National League East. Now, they'll have to climb out of that hole without their best pitcher.

Braun Departs Again

Ryan Braun has been no stranger to minor injuries over the course of his career, as the Brewers' star outfielder hasn't played in more than 140 games in a season since the 2012 campaign.

He was forced to leave Sunday's game against the Braves due to a right trapezius strain. Braun said confidently after the game that he didn't think the injury would necessitate a trip to the disabled list, but also said that it would be a couple of days before he's able to return to the lineup.

The Brewers have been one of the surprises through the first month of the season, compiling a 13-13 record and sitting just one game behind the Cubs in the National League Central. While the hot-hitting of Eric Thames has been a driving factor, Braun has been no slouch at the dish himself. The 33-year-old is hitting .287/.374/.586 with seven homers, 18 RBI and four stolen bases in 99 plate appearances.

While it doesn't sound like this injury is a big deal, Braun is likely to miss at least a few games to start the week, and any missed games are a big blow to the Brewers and to fantasy owners alike.

American League Quick Hits: Eduardo Rodriguez fanned nine over six innings of one-run ball against the Cubs... Bud Norris got the final four outs against the Rangers to record his fifth save... Dallas Keuchel improved to 5-0 with 7 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Athletics... Francisco Lindor slugged his seventh home run of the season as the Indians thrashed the Mariners... Nelson Cruz blasted his seventh home run in a losing effort there... Roberto Osuna worked a clean ninth inning, recording a save for the second consecutive day... Alex Colome suffered a blown save, giving up two runs in the eighth inning against the Blue Jays... Miguel Sano homered and drove in five runs in a victory over the Royals... Christian Vazquez has surpassed Sandy Leon as the Red Sox' primary catcher... Avisail Garcia left Sunday's game with minor groin tightness but could return to the lineup as soon as Monday...Aaron Sanchez was removed from Sunday's start after just one inning due to a cracked fingernail. His next start is in jeopardy but he isn't likely to hit the disabled list.... Jurickson Profar is expected to be sent down to Triple-A Round Rock once the recently-claimed Pete Kozma arrives in Texas... Jake Marisnick (concussion) is on track to resume baseball activities on Monday... Chris Davis was scratched from the Orioles' lineup on Sunday due to a sore right elbow. He's day-to-day... Rajai Davis (hamstring) is expected to be activated from the DL on Tuesday... Sean Manaea is expected to miss just one start after being placed on the disabled list with a strained shoulder... Gary Sanchez (biceps) is expected to rejoin the Yankees next weekend.

National League Quick Hits: Daniel Descalso broke a scoreless tie with a two-run, walkoff home run in the 13th inning to beat the Rockies... Wil Myers clubbed a go-ahead three-run homer in the 12th innings to sink the Giants... Mark Melancon suffered his second blown save when he gave up a two-run homer to Hector Sanchez in the ninth inning... Ty Blach fired seven shutout innings in a no-decision there... Hyun-Jin Ryu earned his first victory since August of 2014 with 5 1/3 innings of one-run ball against the Phillies... Justin Turner extended his league-best hitting streak to 16 games... Justin Bour went 4-for-5 with a homer and six RBI as the Marlins crushed the Pirates... Domingo Santana blasted a pair of homers and drove in four to beat the Braves... Freddie Freeman clubbed his ninth home run in a loss to the Brewers... Ian Desmond (hand) started in left field and went 1-for-5 in his season debut... Chad Kuhl was forced to leave his start against the Marlins after getting drilled by a line drive on his right knee... Despite his pair of homers on Saturday, Cody Bellinger is still expected to be optioned back to Triple-A Las Vegas once Joc Pederson returns from the disabled list... The Dodgers plan to keep Rich Hill in the rotation, for now, once he's healthy... Lucas Duda sat out on Saturday and Sunday after feeling a twinge in his elbow during a minor league rehab game on Friday... Aaron Nola felt continued soreness in his lower back following Friday's bullpen session and could be out longer than anticipated... The Giants released veteran southpaw Ricky Romero, which could mark the end of his playing career.