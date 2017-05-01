Top 10 Prospects: May 1

Monday, May 01, 2017

We’re now into May, so we can’t be too far from seeing some of these names make their debut -- or return -- at the highest level. It’s not too crazy to start planning for these players, especially in dynasty leagues.



Here’s a look at the updated top-10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 15 G, .314/.385/.500, 16 R, 2 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 8 RBI, 8 BB, 30 K, 4 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Another outstanding week for Moncada, as the switch-hitting infielder hit .364 in his five games since Monday. He also struck out eight times, which is still a concern for this prospect writer. Another positive has been that Moncada is beginning to run more, going 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts this week. Just be patient. Moncada is going to get a chance to play at the next level sooner than later.



2. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 16 G, .255/.279/.378, 14 R, 8 2B, 2 3B, 0 HR, 8 RBI, 4 BB,25 K, 8 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



Simply put, it was a brutal week for Albies. From the 25th to the 29th, the top offensive prospect in the Atlanta system hit just .174. Even more worrisome, he struck out eight times in six games, and he didn’t walk once. It’s not a bad enough week to drop him precipitously on this list, but it is a reminder that Albies is still just 20, so you should expect to see some growing pains this year.



3. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: .404/.493/.506, 14 R, 4 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 12 RBI, 6 BB, 13 K, 7 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



Welcome to the list, Mr. Rosario. And such a high place to start. Truth be told, Rosario probably should have been here from the beginning, but there were questions about whether or not he would make his debut based on the roster construction. The way he’s hit in Triple-A combined with how badly the Mets are going to need a bat to come up and hit? He’s going to stay on this list until the Mets make the call. It wouldn’t shock me if it was sooner than later. Things change, folks.





Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

4. Lewis Brinson, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 11 G, .362/.391/.586, 13 R, 4 2B, 0 3B, 3 HR, 11 RBI, 3 BB, 15 K, 3 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



Brinson showed this week that he’s more than just a power/steal prospect. He hit .333 this week with a .357 OBP, and he also stole a base. He also was thrown out twice, which is never fun, but we’ll call his success-rate this year (or lack thereof) a case of small samples. Brinson can do a little bit of everything, and should be doing it in Milwaukee before the All-Star Break.

5. Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 4 GS, 6.63 ERA, 19.0 IP, 14 H, 11 BB, 23 K at Triple-A Charlotte.



The good news for Giolito is that he is missing bats; he’s struck out 15 batters in just under 11 innings in his last two starts. The bad news is that he’s giving up a lot of self-inflicted damage, and he’s not able to make up for that damage with the ability to get the strikeouts. Improvement is great, but until he starts throwing more consistent and quality strikes, he’s going to stay in Triple-A.

6. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 5 GS, 4.13 ERA, 28.1 IP, 20 H, 7 BB, 34 K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham



Honeywell made two starts this week. One was excellent in which he gave up just one run and struck out nine. The other, not so excellent, as he failed to get out of the fourth inning and gave up five runs. We’re optimists here, so we take more from the positive start than the negative one. The biggest thing that’s in Honeywell’s way right now is Tampa Bay’s rotation, but the stuff is just too good to not place him in the top six in our list right now. We sure hope we get to see it on display in the big leagues this summer.



7. Francis Martes, RHP Houston Astros

2017 stats: 3 GS, 2.92 ERA, 12.1 IP, 15 H, 12 BB, 12 K at Triple-A Fresno.



Martes’ first two starts were a mixed bag with plenty of good and plenty of not-so-good. His third start, however, didn’t feature too much of the former. He was only able to go three innings, and he gave up eight hits and four earned runs against Salt Lake City. That’s not going to work going forward. Martes has two swing-and-miss pitches in his fastball and curveball, but if he doesn’t start doing a better job locating them, he’s not going to get a chance to pitch in 2017. Let’s remember he started slow last year, and there’s no reason to panic just yet.



8. Austin Meadows, OF, Pittsburgh Pirates

2017 stats: 16 G, 195/.247/.246, 6 R, 2 2B, 0 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 5 BB, 20 K, 2 SB at Triple-A Indianapolis.



After a disastrous start, Meadows has begun to settle in. Since his 1-for-21 start, Meadows has picked up at least one hit in all but one game, and he posted a .346 OBP. Are those numbers that will keep him in the fantasy top-10 all year? Of course not, but we will let struggles in April slide when you’re this talented. With Starling Marte suspended for most of the year, this brings a golden opportunity for Meadows. Let’s see if he’s up to the challenge.

9. Dinelson Lamet, RHP, San Diego Padres

2017 stats: 4 GS, 0.45 ERA, 20 IP, 12 H, 9 BB, 28 K at Triple-A El Paso.



Surprised? You should be. Lamet has been sensational in his time with the Chihuahuas this spring, and while these numbers are obviously not sustainable, there is some reason to the rhyme. He has two plus pitches at his disposal, a hard-sinking fastball that touches 96 miles per hour, and a biting slider that can get swings and misses and also induce groundballs. The command is nowhere near perfect, but he’s improved his ability to repeat his delivery, and he should have good enough control to start. The Padres’ rotation is atrocious, and Lamet has an excellent opportunity to join it at some point in 2017.

10. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 13 G,.292/.393/.458, 8 R, 1 HR, 3 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI, 7 BB, 5 K, 1 SB at Double-A Trenton.



Now there’s the Gleyber I know and love. Yes, the sample size is small, but how neat is it to see a 20-year-old have more walks than strikeouts in a month? Pretty neat, if you are asking me, and you are. Torres’ talent is at another level, and if the Yankees are truly in contention come July/August, I still believe Torres has a chance to make them a lot better. He’d make your fantasy team better in the process. That’s a win-win scenario, folks.





Also considered: Bradley Zimmer, OF, Cleveland; Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Colorado Rockies; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers; Franklin Barreto, SS, Oakland Athletics