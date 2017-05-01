Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, May 01, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from April 24-30.

Catcher

Matt Wieters has been performing with the bat since day one with the Nationals, but the power had been slow to come around. That changed in the last week with three dingers, including two in Sunday’s bloodbath versus the Mets. Being stuck in the eight spot in the lineup isn’t ideal, but it’s good to be part of that lineup right now no matter where you’re hitting … Speaking of two-homer games, Travis d’Arnaud had one himself recently, with both bombs coming off of Max Scherzer. D’Arnaud is hitting just .226, but he’s already matched last season’s home run total (four) and exceeded last season’s RBI total (16 to 15) … Alex Avila has been garnering more playing time of late due to his red-hot bat, even getting some starts at first base with Miguel Cabrera (groin) out. Cabrera is due back Tuesday, but Avila should continue to play more than most backups and is a worthy No. 2 catcher if you’re in an on-base percentage league … Coors Field is a magical place. In 151 career plate appearances there, Tony Wolters is batting .368/.429/.564. In 133 plate appearances everywhere else, he’s hitting .180/.248/.238. Wolters is not a good hitter, but “platooning” him for his games at Coors is a viable fantasy strategy … Tyler Flowers has yet to go deep this season, but he’s sporting a nifty .391/.481/.435 batting line. Flowers is a viable second catcher in mixed leagues as is, but it sure would be nice if he wasn’t in a virtual timeshare with Kurt Suzuki (he has 12 starts to Suzuki’s 10) …

First Base

After a horrid .183/.234/.233 start to the season, Jose Abreu has now tallied exactly two hits in six straight games, which included his first two home runs of the year on Saturday. The 30-year-old got off to a slow start in 2016, as well, before rounding into form and he appears to be hitting his stride now … Speaking of rebounding from a slow first few weeks, Josh Bell was batting .200/.273/.250 through his first 14 contests but has hit .333/.459/.733 with all four of his home runs in 10 games since. The longball binge of late is particularly great to see, as Bell’s power upside has been in question. He’s continued to display excellent plate discipline … Mark Reynolds was supposed to fill in at first base for a month before returning to a bench role when Ian Desmond (hand) was activated, but he’s hit so well (.298/.362/.606 with eight homers and 23 RBI) that the Rockies kept Reynolds at first and started Desmond in left field in his first game Sunday. That looks to be the setup at least until Reynolds cools off, and he’s started to a bit with a 2-for-16 stretch (although one of those hits was a homer). David Dahl (rib) owners are hoping Reynolds is in the midst of a cold streak once he’s ready for activation …

Second Base

Yangervis Solarte continues to steadily produce for the Padres and for fantasy owners. It’s fair to question the upside with the 29-year-old, as he has middling power and doesn’t run. That said, his high contact rate helps him out in the average department and he’s been a pretty consistent run producer while hitting the middle of San Diego’s lineup … Speaking of steady producers, it seemed to go a little under the radar how solid Starlin Castro was for the Yankees last season. He’s obviously upped his game even more this year and is mostly batting fifth for a team that leads the American League in runs … It would be nice to see Brandon Drury loft the ball more often to take advantage of his good raw power, but he did belt his first homer of the season this past week. Ketel Marte is off to a great start at Triple-A Reno, but he’s going to remain there as long as Drury and Chris Owings keep hitting … Josh Harrison has taken over the Pirates’ leadoff spot with Starling Marte and Adam Frazier out of the picture, and he’s put up a .364/.405/.545 line over his last eight games. Harrison isn’t going to reach the heights of his 2014 All-Star season again, but he’ll hit for average and run some and his run total will be boosted as long as he keeps hitting leadoff …

Third Base

Going into Sunday, Anthony Rendon was batting .263 with no homers and one RBI for the week. Yes, a 6-for-6, three-homer, 10-RBI game will shoot you up this leaderboard in a hurry. Rendon has mostly been batting sixth of late, but his fantasy owners would love to see him move up to the No. 2 spot that’s now open with Adam Eaton (knee) done for the season. So far it’s been Michael Taylor and Jayson Werth in the two hole … Miguel Sano disappointed last season in what many pegged as a breakout year for him. It’s looking like we were just a year too early, as Sano leads the Junior Circuit in RBI (25), is tied for the lead in walks (18) and is tied for third in home runs (seven). He’ll turn just 24 next week … There’s been chatter about the Mets promoting top prospect Amed Rosario, but Jose Reyes has done his best to tamp down that talk by going 8-for-19 with a couple homers and a couple stolen bases over his last five contests … Ryan Three True Outcomes Schimpf had a three-game homer streak this past week and now has six taters and a 28/17 K/BB ratio for the season to go along with his .149 average. He’ll hit 20+ homers again assuming he keeps a job and the multi-position eligibility helps, but it might not be worth it because he doesn’t run and he figures to flirt with the Mendoza line all season …

Shortstop

Trea Turner is sporting a .386/.426/.705 batting line with two homers, 13 RBI and 15 runs over 10 games since returning from the disabled list. He has just one stolen base over that stretch, which is notable since he came back from a hamstring injury. Don’t worry, though. He’ll be running wild soon enough … Erick Aybar has an eight-game hitting streak going and he’s stolen three bases over that stretch. He’s also batted second in six of his last 10 starts. Perhaps the 33-year-old can steal enough bases to be a relevant middle infielder in deeper formats, but I wouldn’t count on it … Orlando Arcia finally started to get in on the fun with the Brewers offense this past week with a couple longballs. Arcia’s plate discipline remains awful and he’s consistently hit at the bottom of the order, but double-digit home runs and 20+ stolen bases is a realistic goal for him … Francisco Lindor is already almost halfway to last season’s home run total, and he accomplished it while also upping his walk rate and maintaining an elite strikeout rate. The 23-year-old is hitting way more flyballs so far this season and his hard-hit rate is also up exponentially … Freddy Galvis has a 12-game hitting streak and went deep three times in April after last season’s power breakout. He’s also hit second each of the last four games, which is silly given his woeful on-base skills, but it obviously boosts his fantasy appeal as long as he remains there …

Outfield

I was betting on it taking longer for Aaron Judge to adjust to major league pitching, but obviously he’s proven me wrong to this point. His strikeout rate (26.7 percent) remains high but is acceptable and he’s put up a nice walk rate (14.4 percent). Judge surely isn’t going to continue hitting for average like this, but his elite exit velocity should help his BABIP even if his contact rate regresses … Hernan Perez has been playing regularly of late over a variety of positions, and he went 9-for-22 with two homers and two steals this past week. Perez could be a real threat to Keon Broxton in center field, although Broxton has picked up his game of late, as well (.308/.400/.500 over his last nine contests) … Scott Schebler rather quietly batted .290/.357/.461 with eight longballs from August on last season and matched those eight dingers in April. The 26-year-old can’t hit lefties and he’s going to strike out quite a bit, but he should do some damage against righties and Great American Ball Park is obviously a great venue for him … Carlos Gomez hit for the cycle over the weekend and is batting .444/.484/.704 with a homer and three steals over his last eight games. He’s been hitting third for the Rangers of late but figures to move back up to the leadoff spot whenever Adrian Beltre (calf) returns …