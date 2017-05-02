Daily Dose: Thorny Situation

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

Noah Syndergaard got an MRI this time. The results were not what the Mets and his fantasy owners were hoping for.

The big right-hander has been diagnosed with a partial tear in his right lat, an injury that he suffered during Sunday’s start against the Nationals. There is no timetable for his return, but it’s obviously going to be a while.

Syndergaard had to be scratched from a scheduled start last Thursday due to right shoulder and biceps soreness, but he declined an MRI and said he felt fine during a throwing session Friday, clearing the way for his start Sunday. But, he didn’t even last two innings versus the Nats before departing.

Whether Syndergaard injured his lat because he was compensating for soreness elsewhere isn’t known, but it’s pretty clear that this situation could have been handled better. Regardless, the important thing here is that one of the best starters in baseball will be sidelined for an extended period of time. While a timetable isn’t known, we can look at teammate Steven Matz’s lat tear in 2015 as a reference point. He missed over two months of action with the ailment.

Speaking of Matz, he’s been ramping up his throwing program as he works his way back from an elbow injury, having thrown off the slope of the mound on Sunday at about 75 percent effort. Matz should be ready for a regular bullpen session before long and it’s possible he could rejoin the Mets’ rotation at the tail end of May if all goes well.

Seth Lugo is coming back from an elbow malady of his own and looks to be on a similar timetable as Matz. Both hurlers are big health question marks going forward, but if they can manage to make it back and stay healthy it would be a huge boost as the Mets look to replace Syndergaard. For the time being, Rafael Montero will fill in for Thor. Montero has struggled at the big league level – including a 9.45 ERA in six relief appearances this season – but does hold a 1.74 ERA and 16/3 K/BB ratio over his first 10 2/3 frames at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Excellent Estrada

In a pitching matchup in the Bronx on Monday, most people were likely excited to watch red-hot youngster Luis Severino. Marco Estrada is used to getting overlooked.

It was Estrada, not Severino, who was superb at Yankee Stadium, tossing seven innings of one-run ball while yielding just seven singles and not issuing a walk. The Blue Jays right-hander picked up his first victory of the season despite the fact that he now owns a pristine 2.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 38/10 K/BB ratio over 37 innings.

It probably doesn’t get talked about enough just how excellent Marco Estrada has been since joining the Toronto rotation in 2015. In three seasons north of the border, Estrada has put up a 3.22 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 334/130 K/BB ratio over 394 innings. He has the lowest batting average allowed of any starter in the American League over that stretch.

Estrada is a fairly diminutive guy and tops out around 90 mph with his fastball, which undoubtedly results in him being judged unfairly by those looking for some sizzle when they should just settle for steak. He’ll turn 34 in July but seems to be getting better rather than slowing down. Estrada is in the last year of his contract with the Blue Jays and could wind up being traded at the deadline if the Jays are unable to right the ship.

Conforto Crushing

The Mets may have received bad news about their ace Monday, but they have a young outfielder who continues to smash the ball.

Michael Conforto led off the game Monday in Atlanta with a solo home run off of Julio Teheran, and he added a two-RBI single and a walk later in the contest. He was the only member of the Mets to record multiple hits in what turned out to be a 7-5 victory.

Conforto entered the season with questions about his playing time, as the Mets were unable to trade Jay Bruce as hoped over the winter in order to free up a spot. They’re certainly happy at this point that they hung on to Bruce, as he’s batted .287/.362/.574 with seven home runs and 16 RBI in his first 105 plate appearances. Conforto, though, has matched Bruce’s seven dingers and 16 RBI, and he’s done in it just 71 plate appearances. He’s batting a robust .333/.408/.700.

Conforto, Bruce and Curtis Granderson are all playing regularly with Yoenis Cespedes sidelined by a strained left hamstring. Manager Terry Collins will have some tough decisions to make when Cespedes returns, however. Granderson is sporting an ugly .124/.177/.213 batting line and is in the midst of a 1-for-31 slump. He would certainly appear to be in danger of losing ample playing time if he doesn’t right the ship.

Things can obviously change with Cespedes’ return not being imminent, but as things look right now there’s no way Collins can bench Conforto once everyone is healthy. He’s settled into the Mets’ leadoff spot and looks like their biggest threat at the plate right now.

American League Quick Hits: Tyler Skaggs is expected to be sidelined for 10-12 weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 right oblique strain. Daniel Wright will replace him in the Angels’ rotation … Miguel Cabrera (groin) will be activated from the disabled list Tuesday … Evan Longoria is dealing with a nagging left foot injury that he said is similar to the plantar fasciitis he had in his right foot back in 2013 … Zach Britton (forearm) is on track to be activated from the disabled list on Tuesday … Lance McCullers whiffed 10 batters while allowing two runs over 6 1/3 innings in taking a no-decision Monday versus the Rangers … Sonny Gray (lat) was activated from the disabled list Monday. He’ll make his season debut on Tuesday in Minnesota … Jose Bautista went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in the Blue Jays' win over the Yankees on Monday … Avisail Garcia sat out Monday after exiting Sunday’s game with a tight groin … Aaron Sanchez was placed back on the 10-day disabled list as expected with a split nail on his right middle finger … Welington Castillo was scratched from the Orioles' lineup Monday due to neck spasms. It’s an ailment he’s dealt with off and on since spring training … The Rangers optioned Jurickson Profar to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday … Daniel Norris struck out eight across six frames of one-run ball in a win over the Indians … The Red Sox placed Steven Wright on the DL Monday with a sprained knee …

National League Quick Hits: Jedd Gyorko finished 4-for-5 with two home runs Monday in the Cardinals' loss to the Brewers … Ryan Braun didn’t play Monday after exiting Sunday’s contest with some tightness in his right trapezius muscle. He’s expected to miss at least a couple games … Aaron Nola (back) threw a successful 45-pitch bullpen session Monday … Brandon Crawford (groin) is hoping to be activated from the disabled list when first eligible on Friday … Joc Pederson (groin) began a rehab assignment Monday. He remains on track for activation when first eligible on Friday … Billy Hamilton stole three bases and hit a walkoff RBI double in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Reds beat the Pirates on Monday … Josh Harrison smacked two solo homers Monday in the Pirates' loss to the Reds … There remains no timetable for Denard Span's (shoulder) return … Hyun-Jin Ryu landed on the 10-day disabled list with a left hip contusion. He could miss only one start … Travis Shaw slugged a three-run homer in the top of the 10th inning in Monday’s win over the Cardinals … Francisco Cervelli (foot) was out of the Pirates' lineup for the second straight day Monday … Chad Kuhl expects to make his next start after leaving Sunday’s outing when he was hit in the right knee with a line drive … The Brewers designated Tommy Milone for assignment … Aaron Altherr doubled twice and knocked in three runs Monday as the Phillies topped the Cubs …