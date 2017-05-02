MLB Power Rankings: Week 5

Tuesday, May 02, 2017

The Nationals will not be denied. Not by me. Not by anyone. And certainly not the Colorado Rockies.

The Rockies actually had a pretty good thing going (they peaked at No. 6 in last week’s Power Rankings) before the Nationals came to town. After Colorado took the series opener, the Nats’ offense shifted into high gear by pouring on 42 runs over the next three games, all Washington victories. Eleven of those runs were driven in by Trea Turner, who has quickly rounded into form after being slowed by an early-season hamstring injury. Not to be outdone, Bryce Harper let loose by launching a 441-foot missile to right field in Thursday’s 16-5 win at Coors Field. That highlighted an 11-run seventh inning, a team record that figures to last all of 10 seconds given the Nats’ blistering output over the last few weeks.

The Nationals have yet to win a playoff series since relocating to Washington over a decade ago, but I’m not holding that against them in my Power Rankings. One day after losing outfielder Adam Eaton to a season-ending knee injury, the Nats hung 23 runs on the Mets, led by a three-homer, 10-RBI explosion from third baseman Anthony Rendon. If the injury gods are trying to sink the Nationals, they’ll have to do better than that.

Somehow it took me four paragraphs to mention the resurgence of Ryan Zimmerman, who leads the majors in almost every offensive category. This team has all the makings of an offensive juggernaut. The Nats will surely slow down at some point (how could they not?) but until that happens, get used to seeing them at No. 1 in my Power Rankings.

1. Washington Nationals

Record: 17-8

Last Week: 2

Washington’s video game offense is getting most of the credit but let’s not forget that four of the Nats’ five starting pitchers carry an ERA under four including Gio Gonzalez, who leads the way at 1.62. Shawn Kelley isn’t blowing anyone away in the ninth inning (5.40 ERA this year) but that hardly matters when the Nats are putting up double-digit runs on a near-nightly basis. Kelley will have closer duties to himself until Koda Glover (hip) comes off the disabled list.

2. Houston Astros

Record: 17-9

Last Week: 1

George Springer’s hot start was fun while it lasted. He’s hit .219 with eight strikeouts and no home runs over his last nine outings. A hamstring injury also ended his streak of 205 consecutive games played. Coming off a down year in 2016, Dallas Keuchel has returned to Cy Young form with a league-leading five wins and a 1.21 ERA. He’s logged at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer in all six starts this season.

3. Chicago Cubs

Record: 13-12

Last Week: 3

There’s little margin for error when your average fastball is clocking in at a leisurely 85.5 mph. Kyle Hendricks learned that the hard way when he served up a meatball to Hanley Ramirez on Sunday Night Baseball. Opponents are only hitting .216 against Hendricks, but his ERA (4.18) is over two runs higher than last season. It took Kris Bryant a while to get going but now he’s white hot. He’s lifted his batting average from .212 to .283 over his last 12 games.

4. New York Yankees

Record: 15-9

Last Week: 8

Since getting blasted for seven runs on Opening Day, Masahiro Tanaka has gone 3-0 with a sensational 2.31 ERA. His latest milestone? Throwing a Maddux while outdueling Chris Sale Thursday night at Fenway Park. It didn’t take Didi Gregorius long to catch fire. He’s hit .368 with four RBI in four games since coming back from the disabled list. Even with teams actively pitching around him, Aaron Judge has still mashed four homers over his last six games. He’s also done a nice job patrolling right field with web gems like this.

5. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 16-8

Last Week: 4

After debuting with the Orioles in 2012, it took Dylan Bundy four years to get back to the big leagues. It was worth the wait. The former No. 4 overall pick has dominated this year, pitching to a team-leading 1.82 ERA over six starts. Even the perpetually frustrating Wade Miley has held court this year, limiting opponents to a .187 average in 31 innings of surprisingly stellar work. With Chris Tillman (shoulder) and Zach Britton (forearm) due back this week, the first-place Orioles are about to get even tougher.

6. Cleveland Indians

Record: 14-11

Last Week: 5

Andrew Miller logged 93 2/3 innings out of the bullpen last year and looked noticeably fatigued during the World Baseball Classic. Despite workload concerns, Miller is tied for the team lead with five holds and has yet to allow a run this season. Nobody was sure what to expect from Michael Brantley after shoulder and biceps injuries limited him to only 11 games last season. Right now he’s on pace for 32 homers, 110 RBI and 19 steals. It wasn’t the smoothest April but the Indians are still the team to beat in the AL Central.

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 14-13

Last Week: 9

After years of tearing it up in the minors, 21-year-old Cody Bellinger has finally arrived in the big leagues. His stay in Los Angeles figures to be a short one—manager Dave Roberts has indicated he’ll be sent down when Joc Pederson returns from a groin injury. But Bellinger has already made a convincing case for himself by hitting .320 with two homers in his first 25 at-bats. Forearm tendinitis is to blame for Adrian Gonzalez’s slow start but for now, he’ll continue to play through the pain. The 34-year-old has never been on the disabled list.

8. Colorado Rockies

Record: 16-10

Last Week: 6

New manager Bud Black will have to make some tough lineup choices when outfielder David Dahl returns from the disabled list. The Rockies dished out $70 million for first baseman Ian Desmond this offseason, only for him to break his hand during spring training. Mark Reynolds hit so well in his place that Desmond returned as a left fielder on Sunday. Someone will have to go to the bench when Dahl comes back, but who will it be?

9. Boston Red Sox

Record: 13-12

Last Week: 7

Boston’s offense has been a relative disappointment this year, but don’t pin that on Andrew Benintendi. The 22-year-old has been the Red Sox’s best hitter in 2017 with three homers, 15 RBI and a .333 average through 93 at-bats. Eduardo Rodriguez landed in the minors after getting off to a poor start last season. This year he’s been a stud, contributing a stellar 2.82 ERA to go with an equally impressive 11.69 K/9 through his first four starts.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 16-11

Last Week: 10

The Shelby Miller trade gets worse for the Diamondbacks every day, but let’s not go down that rabbit hole. The fact is, the D’Backs, for all their warts, are playing some pretty good ball right now. Jake Lamb hit this ball to the Grand Canyon while Chris Owings blew up for three homers, 10 RBI and two steals in a four-game stretch against the Padres. How do you cap a week like that? How about a walk-off pool party? Sure, why not?

11. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 12-13

Last Week: 15

The Cardinals are here by default as the best of a lackluster bunch hovering around .500. After getting off to a relatively tepid start, Matt Carpenter has found his groove by notching two homers with 10 RBI over his last five games. Four of those ribbies came on a walk-off grand slam against the Blue Jays. Seung-Hwan is also starting to settle in. The Cards closer hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last seven outings and has lowered his ERA from 9.53 to 3.95 during that span.

12. Detroit Tigers

Record: 13-12

Last Week: 11

Jordan Zimmermann leads the Tigers’ staff with three wins but his 6.18 ERA and 5.2 K/9 leave much to be desired. The 30-year-old right-hander has logged an embarrassing 8.20 ERA since last year’s All-Star break. Victor Martinez slugged 27 homers in 2016 but has only gone deep once in 92 at-bats this year. At least the slumping Tigers can look forward to Miguel Cabrera’s return. He’ll be back Tuesday after missing the previous nine games with a groin injury.

13. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 14-13

Last Week: 24

Last week I openly mocked the concept of Bud Norris closing games for the Angels. So of course he’s a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances with a 0.00 ERA over his last five outings. As Norris has made a seamless transition to the closer role, JC Ramirez hasn’t missed a beat since joining the Angels’ starting rotation. He’s logged a stout 2.54 ERA with a 12.74 K/9 over his last three starts. The Angels have won six-of-seven and Mike Trout is on a 14-game hitting streak. Things are looking up in Anaheim.

14. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 13-14

Last Week: 14

There’s a reason the Rays don’t give out many big contracts—they’re not good at it. The Rays splurged on Kevin Kiermaier this offseason (six years, $53.5 million) and so far he’s repaid them by hitting a disastrous .208 with one homer and three RBI. Kiermaier’s struggles would be a little easier to swallow if the Rays were getting more out of star third baseman Evan Longoria. Instead, a recent 4-for-29 dry spell has dropped Longoria’s average from .250 to a dismal .208.

15. Chicago White Sox

Record: 13-11

Last Week: 27

Derek Holland was an unmitigated disaster in Texas last year (7-9. 4.91 ERA) but has found success in Chicago by throwing quality starts in four of his first five outings. Jose Abreu’s bat was dormant early in the year but he’s come out of hibernation in a big way by hitting .462 with two homers and five RBI over his last seven contests. Don’t look now but the surging Pale Hose are only a half-game back of Cleveland in the AL Central.

16. Miami Marlins

Record: 11-13

Last Week: 12

You’d be hard-pressed to find a more productive outfield than the one residing in Miami. The Marlins’ trio of Marcell Ozuna, Giancarlo Stanton and Christian Yelich has accounted for 18 homers, 55 RBI and 46 runs scored this season. But hitting will only take you so far. Of the 30 starting rotations in MLB, only the Reds and Indians have posted a higher ERA than the Marlins this year (4.91). With better pitching, the Marlins might be battling the Nationals for NL East supremacy. Instead, they’re struggling to get to .500.

17. Texas Rangers

Record: 11-15

Last Week: 16

Cole Hamels is undefeated with a 3.03 ERA but his extraordinarily low strikeout rate (4.13) and declining fastball velocity (91.8 mph) present major red flags. Shin-Soo Choo sleepwalked through the first few weeks of the season but has shown signs of life recently by batting .345 with two home runs and four RBI over his last eight games. Meanwhile, Nomar Mazara’s slump keeps getting deeper and deeper. He’s struck out 11 times with only four hits over his last 45 at-bats.

18. Minnesota Twins

Record: 12-11

Last Week: 22

At this point, I think teams would be better off rolling the ball to home plate instead of giving Miguel Sano anything to hit. The 23-year-old has hit an impossible .647 with three home runs and 11 RBI over his last four games. His average has shot up from .226 to .316 during that span. Ervin Santana led the majors in ERA (0.77), WHIP (0.66) and opponents batting average (.116) for the month of April. Pretty sleek for a guy who carries an ERA over four for his career.

19. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 11-14

Last Week: 18

The Pirates are sort of in the worst place to be. They’re not good enough to compete for anything but not awful enough to press the reset button and start over from scratch. Losing David Freese, the Pirates’ team leader in batting average at .321, to a hamstring injury was the last thing Pittsburgh needed after Starling Marte’s out-of-nowhere PED suspension. Andrew McCutchen has hit .255 since the start of last season and looks nothing like the superstar that once inhabited his body. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery.

20. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 14-13

Last Week: 21

It’s been five games since Eric Thames last homered (GASP!). Even with Thames cooling off, the Brewers are still making noise in the NL Central. They’ve won five of their last seven to grab a share of the division lead. Milwaukee’s starting pitching hasn’t been anything to write home about but Chase Anderson has put himself on the map by contributing a 2.10 ERA, good for sixth-best among NL starters. Of the 120 batters Anderson has faced this season, only one has homered off him (Mark Reynolds).

21. Seattle Mariners

Record: 11-15

Last Week: 20

Believe it or not, the Mets aren’t the only team battling injuries. Seattle’s leading hitter Mitch Haniger is out with an oblique strain while former Cy Young winner Felix Hernandez will need at least 3-4 weeks to recover from shoulder bursitis. That’s the bad news. The good news is that Nelson Cruz is mashing again. The 36-year-old has supplied a .471 average with five homers and 14 RBI during his 10-game hitting streak.

22. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 12-12

Last Week: 23

Jeremy Hellickson is undefeated in five starts this year with a 1.80 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a .194 opponent batting average. The reason he’s still available in 27 percent of Yahoo Leagues is because his 3.3 K/9 is dead last among qualified starting pitchers. The Phillies have searched high and low for a closer but none of their in-house options are cutting it. Hector Neris, the third closer the Phillies have called on this year, carries a dreadful 11.81 ERA over his last six outings.

23. New York Mets

Record: 11-14

Last Week: 13

When I wrote this piece on Friday about the Mets’ struggles, I had no idea that things could actually get worse. Already without their best hitter after mismanaging Yoenis Cespedes’ hamstring injury, Noah Syndergaard is looking at a lengthy stint on the disabled list after suffering a torn lat Sunday against the Nationals. Now New York’s rotation will be led by Jacob deGrom and Matt Harvey, who are both coming off surgeries in 2016. The Mets have time to right the ship—I just don’t think they’re going to.

24. Oakland Athletics

Record: 11-14

Last Week: 19

The A’s are the vultures of MLB, constantly scouring the trash heap for hidden gems. Their latest find, right-hander Andrew Triggs, has been with three organizations since arriving as a 19th-round pick in 2012. All he’s done this season is lead the A’s with four wins and a 1.84 ERA. Scrap his one bad start against Seattle and his ERA falls to a perfect 0.00. Sonny Gray was a horse in his first three seasons (2.88 ERA) but went off the rails last year with a 5.69 ERA in 22 starts. He’ll get a clean slate Tuesday in his first start of 2017 after missing time with a strained lat.

25. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 12-13

Last Week: 17

The Reds and Scott Schebler seem to be going in opposite directions. While Cincinnati has fallen back to Earth after a torrid start, Schebler has caught fire by hitting .444 with five homers and 11 RBI over his last seven games. The Brewers (specifically Eric Thames) tormented Amir Garrett last week, but if we pretend that game never happened, the rookie’s ERA would improve from 4.50 to 2.03.

26. San Francisco Giants

Record: 10-17

Last Week: 26

Uncle Rico invented the time machine and Matt Cain used it to go back to 2012. Cain was one of the best pitchers in baseball back then and he’s looked every bit as good this season, holding opponents to a .223 average with a 2.30 ERA over his first five starts. Unfortunately, that’s about the only thing the Giants have going for them right now with Brandon Crawford and Denard Span on the DL and Eduardo Nunez hitting just .156 over his last eight games.

27. Atlanta Braves

Record: 10-14

Last Week: 30

Back in his home state of Georgia after spending 11 years in Cincinnati, Brandon Phillips seems to be enjoying his return to the Peach State. He’s put up a gaudy .381 average over his last 12 games. Atlanta’s rotation doesn’t offer much in the way of star power, but three of the Braves five starters carry an ERA under four. It might not come together this year—in fact, it probably won’t—but the Braves have some interesting building blocks in place, and that’s more than some teams can say.

28. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 9-17

Last Week: 28

Aaron Sanchez, last season’s American League ERA leader, returned to the mound Sunday after a two-week stint on the disabled list. Now he’s headed right back after injuring his finger just 13 pitches into his outing. Meanwhile Roberto Osuna, who spent time on the DL earlier this season, sports a miserable 5.63 ERA over eight appearances and has blown three of six save chances this year. Already eight games out of first in the AL East, the Jays need all hands on deck to turn this around, and even that might not be enough.

29. Kansas City Royals

Record: 8-16

Last Week: 25

The Royals can’t seem to get out of their own way. They were outscored 54-22 during their nine-game losing streak and haven’t won a road game since April 8. In fact, Monday’s 6-1 victory over the White Sox was their first win of any kind since April 19. It’s crazy to think the Royals won the World Series two years ago with nearly the same lineup they have now. Of course, that lineup could look much different by July 31 if the Royals’ struggles continue.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 11-16

Last Week: 29

The Padres embarked on a Marlins-esque fire sale last summer, trading every household name they had with the exception of Wil Myers. The season is only a month old, but it sure looks like the Padres kept the right guy. Myers has clubbed two homers with six RBI over his last two contests and has so far been worth every penny of his six-year, $83 million extension. Yangervis Solarte has also lent a hand by hitting .395 over his last 10 games while raising his average from .213 to .283.

Biggest Jump: White Sox 12

Biggest Drop: Mets 10