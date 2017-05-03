Daily Dose: Have Harrison?

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Pirates utilityman Josh Harrison has mostly been a source of frustration in fantasy leagues since his breakout 2014 campaign, but he’s been winning back many fans -- some via waiver-wire adds -- over the last couple of weeks.





Harrison slugged two solo home runs on Monday against the Reds and he hit a three-run homer on Tuesday night in Cincinnati, giving him four home runs and a stellar .310/.384/.529 batting line in 99 total plate appearances this season. He also has 11 RBI, 12 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 25 games.





We might typically write off this kind of production as small sample size theater, but Harrison has taken over the leadoff spot in the Pirates’ batting order in the absence of Adam Frazier (hamstring) and that puts the 29-year-old in good position to continue generating high-level counting stats for the foreseeable future. Frazier is eligible to return from the disabled list Wednesday, but he isn’t ready for activation yet and he might bat closer to the middle of the order when he does come back.





Starling Marte just began serving out an 80-game PED suspension and current cleanup man Gregory Polanco has batted .235/.319/.321 with zero home runs and four RBI through 22 games this season.





Pittsburgh needs Harrison to keep it up, and there’s at least some past evidence suggesting he might.





As this Wednesday Daily Dose goes live, he is owned in just 31 percent of Yahoo leagues.









A Battered Bird For The Yankees





Yankees first baseman Greg Bird picked up quite a bit of fantasy hype toward the end of draft season after batting .451 with a ridiculous 1.654 OPS over 63 plate appearances in the Grapefruit League. He launched eight home runs in 24 spring games and entered the 2017 regular season in an everyday role with New York. The arrow was pointing way up after his lost 2016. But it feels like the 24-year-old is, in a way, back to square one.





Bird was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with a right ankle bruise, which is an injury that has been bothering him since late in spring training according to the Yankees. That might help explain his brutal 6-for-60 (.100) start. Bird had tallied 22 strikeouts and just three RBI through 19 games this season.





There will be a 7-10 day shutdown period, which will hopefully act as a reset for Bird both physically and mentally.





In the meantime the Yankees can look forward to the return of Gary Sanchez, who went 2-for-4 with a homer and two RBI in his rehab debut Tuesday night at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He played seven innings at catcher and will do the same on Wednesday before serving as the RailRiders’ designated hitter for nine innings on Thursday. If all goes well, Sanchez and his big bat should be back in the Yankees’ starting lineup Friday for the start of a big three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field.





Hamels Heads For Tests On Oblique





This could be truly awful news for the Rangers, who dropped another game to the Astros on Tuesday night and now sit 11-16 on the season with a seven-game deficit in the American League West standings.





Cole Hamels was scratched Tuesday evening from his scheduled start versus Houston due to tightness in his left oblique. All that’s really known for now is that he’s headed back to Arlington, Texas for a full examination after feeling a pinch in his side while throwing in the bullpen. There should be something more official about his status Wednesday. A trip to the disabled list seems like a strong possibility here.





Alex Claudio filled in for Hamels against the Astros and allowed three earned runs over four innings in the eventual 8-7 loss. It was the first-ever major league start for Claudio, who has logged 81 career relief appearances.





Hamels hasn’t been on the disabled list since 2014, when he missed a handful of turns to open the year because of a biceps injury. The 33-year-old lefty averaged 211 innings per season between 2008-2016.









National League Quick Hits: Giants manager Bruce Bochy said Johnny Cueto (blister) is on track for his next scheduled start Sunday at Cincinnati … Kris Bryant was pulled from Tuesday's game against the Phillies with calf tightness but said he fully expects to play Wednesday … Nationals optioned right-hander Joe Ross to Triple-A Syracuse, with Jacob Turner taking over his rotation spot … Ryan Braun was held out of the Brewers’ starting lineup again on Tuesday due to trapezius tightness … Diamondbacks closer Fernando Rodney notched his seventh save with a perfect ninth inning Tuesday in Washington … Rockies manager Bud Black said in a radio appearance Tuesday morning that David Dahl (rib) is "still a ways away” … Jay Bruce had a two-run homer and a grand slam Tuesday in the Mets’ loss to the Braves … Francisco Cervelli (foot) remained out of the Pirates’ starting lineup Tuesday … David Peralta was absent from the Diamondbacks’ starting lineup Tuesday with flu-like symptoms … Mets catcher Travis d'Arnaud left Tuesday's game against the Braves with a sore right wrist … Matt Wieters was held out of the Nationals’ lineup Tuesday due to a minor illness … Dodgers optioned outfielder Scott Van Slyke to Triple-A Oklahoma City … Edinson Volquez left his start Tuesday night against the Tigers with a blister on his right thumb … Nationals reliever Koda Glover (hip) is on track to return from the disabled list as soon as his 10 days are up … Phillies outfielder Aaron Altherr went 2-for-3 with a homer off the Cubs' Jon Lester and a walk in Tuesday's loss … Ender Inciarte had three hits and three RBI as the Braves beat the Mets on Tuesday … Trevor Rosenthal struck out two in a clean ninth inning to pick up his third save on Tuesday against the Brewers … Anthony DeSclafani (elbow) said he doesn't expect to resume throwing for another couple weeks … Freddie Freeman hit homer No. 10 off the Mets' Matt Harvey on Tuesday … Cardinals placed left-hander Tyler Lyons on the 10-day disabled list with a right intercostal strain … Stephen Drew (hamstring) took groundballs at third base on Tuesday evening and is believed to be nearing a minor league rehab assignment … Rockies catcher Tom Murphy has been fitted with a soft cast for his fractured right wrist.



American League Quick Hits: Red Sox lefty Chris Sale was dominant again on Tuesday, punching out 11 batters while yielding two runs over eight innings in a win over the Orioles … Miguel Cabrera experienced renewed tightness in his right groin in his return to the Tigers’ lineup Tuesday … Aaron Judge kept it up Tuesday, smashing a solo homer and a three-run shot in the Yankees' win over the Blue Jays … Steve Pearce went 4-for-4 and knocked his first two home runs of the season on Tuesday against the Yankees … Mariners optioned first baseman Daniel Vogelbach back to Triple-A Tacoma … Evan Longoria (foot) remained absent from the Rays’ starting lineup Tuesday … Corey Kluber left his start Tuesday night against the Tigers with lower back discomfort … Jacoby Ellsbury is day-to-day after an MRI taken on his left elbow Tuesday showed a bruised nerve … Hanley Ramirez launched a pair of solo home runs in Tuesday's win over the Orioles … Jose Quintana held the Royals off the scoreboard for eight innings Tuesday in a victory … Aaron Sanchez (finger) could make a minor league rehab start this weekend … Orioles placed catcher Welington Castillo on the 10-day disabled list after an MRI revealed tendinitis in his shoulder … Tigers closer Francisco Rodriguez turned in a scoreless ninth for his seventh save Tuesday versus Cleveland … Indians placed outfielder Austin Jackson on the 10-day disabled list with a hyperextended left big toe … Chris Tillman (shoulder) is on track to make his 2017 debut Sunday against the White Sox … Brock Holt (vertigo) has been pulled off his minor league rehab assignment … Marwin Gonzalez smashed a pair of home runs -- including a go-ahead grand slam in the eighth inning -- in Tuesday's comeback win over the Rangers … White Sox starter James Shields (lat) said Tuesday that he's not progressing as hoped … Brian Dozier hit his third and fourth homers Tuesday against the A's … Carson Smith (elbow) resumed throwing off a mound Tuesday … Athletics reliever John Axford (shoulder) threw a 20-21 pitch bullpen session on Tuesday … Kyle Kendrick is scheduled to start for the Red Sox on Thursday versus the Orioles … Tyler Thornburg (shoulder) has extended his long toss sessions out to 150 feet … Athletics right-hander Chris Bassitt (elbow) is scheduled to go four innings Thursday in his second rehab start with High-A Stockton … Collin McHugh (elbow) told reporters Tuesday that he could begin playing catch this weekend … Twins reliever Ryan O’Rourke underwent Tommy John surgery on Tuesday.







