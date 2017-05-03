Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

May Catcher Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May catcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Catcher Rankings

 

MayCatcherTeam2017
1 Gary Sanchez Yankees 1
2 Buster Posey Giants 2
3 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers 3
4 J.T. Realmuto Marlins 4
5 Willson Contreras Cubs 5
6 Evan Gattis Astros 6
7 Salvador Perez Royals 7
8 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers 8
9 Russell Martin Blue Jays 9
10 Brian McCann Astros 14
11 Matt Wieters Nationals 17
12 Devin Mesoraco Reds 10
13 Travis d'Arnaud Mets 15
14 Tom Murphy Rockies 11
15 Cameron Rupp Phillies 12
16 Mike Zunino Mariners 13
17 Yan Gomes Indians 16
18 Yadier Molina Cardinals 19
19 Welington Castillo Orioles 20
20 Wilson Ramos Rays 21
21 Jett Bandy Brewers 28
22 Stephen Vogt Athletics 18
23 Tyler Flowers Braves 22
24 Austin Hedges Padres 25
25 James McCann Tigers 24
26 Tony Wolters Rockies 34
27 Francisco Cervelli Pirates 23
28 Derek Norris Rays 26
29 Christian Vazquez Red Sox 45
30 Jason Castro Twins 31
31 Austin Barnes Dodgers 27
32 Alex Avila Tigers 46
33 Geovany Soto White Sox 29
34 Manny Pina Brewers 49
35 Robinson Chirinos Rangers 37
36 Chris Iannetta Diamondbacks 32
37 Sandy Leon Red Sox 33
38 Miguel Montero Cubs 43
39 Chris Herrmann Diamondbacks 30
40 Bruce Maxwell Athletics 41

 

Dropping off: Andrew Susac (35th), Carlos Perez (36th), Jarrod Saltalamacchia (38th), Roberto Perez (39th), Tucker Barnhart (40th)

 

  • Even though only Realmuto got off to a strong start, the top of the rankings remains unchanged. Sanchez is due back from his biceps strain this weekend, so he keeps the top spot. Lucroy has really struggled in Texas, but slow starts are rather typical for him. His one homer to date is one more than he hit in April in 2015 or 2016.

 

  • Castillo (shoulder) dropped from No. 17 to No. 19 as a result of his DL trip.

 

  • I debated between Maxwell and fellow A’s catcher Josh Phegley for the last spot on the list. Vogt is off to a lousy start after an already poor second half last season, so I think he’s just about outlived his usefulness in Oakland. Phegley might be the better player right now, factoring in defense. I don’t think Maxwell is a long-term regular, but the A’s will have little to lose by giving him a shot in the second half. Since the beginning of last year, he has a .742 OPS in 97 major league at-bats and a .902 OPS in 239 at-bats in Triple-A.

 

  • Blake Swihart is currently limited to OF eligibility in traditional leagues, otherwise he would have made the list. I don’t think the Red Sox will risk cutting Leon, since he’d never clear waivers and they want to protect themselves in case of injury. Maybe once everyone is healthy they’ll be able to justify carrying three catchers and perhaps giving Swihart some time at first base against lefties.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
