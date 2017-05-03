Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May catcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Catcher Rankings

Dropping off: Andrew Susac (35th), Carlos Perez (36th), Jarrod Saltalamacchia (38th), Roberto Perez (39th), Tucker Barnhart (40th)

Even though only Realmuto got off to a strong start, the top of the rankings remains unchanged. Sanchez is due back from his biceps strain this weekend, so he keeps the top spot. Lucroy has really struggled in Texas, but slow starts are rather typical for him. His one homer to date is one more than he hit in April in 2015 or 2016.

Castillo (shoulder) dropped from No. 17 to No. 19 as a result of his DL trip.

I debated between Maxwell and fellow A’s catcher Josh Phegley for the last spot on the list. Vogt is off to a lousy start after an already poor second half last season, so I think he’s just about outlived his usefulness in Oakland. Phegley might be the better player right now, factoring in defense. I don’t think Maxwell is a long-term regular, but the A’s will have little to lose by giving him a shot in the second half. Since the beginning of last year, he has a .742 OPS in 97 major league at-bats and a .902 OPS in 239 at-bats in Triple-A.