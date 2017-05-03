May 1B and DH Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May first baseman and designated hitter rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Dropping off: Billy Butler (39th), Dustin Ackley (42nd), Chris Marrero (44th), Jesus Aguilar (45th)

I struggled with what to do with Myers; he was a top-six first baseman again in April after finishing in that same territory last year, but he also has a 34/2 K/BB ratio through 27 games. He’s swinging and missing about 60 percent more frequently than last year, which is pretty scary. But he’s another guy who has transitioned to trying to hit everything in the air, so a 35-homer season is a real possibility. I just think he might struggle to hit .250 in the process. He came in at .259 last year and was at .257 in his career entering this season. Right now, he’s at .310 in spite of a strikeout rate that’s climbed by about 20 percent. It doesn’t seem sustainable. Of course, much will come down to the steals, too. He’s 2-for-4 right now after going 28-for-34 last year. Your guess is as good as mine whether he’s going to pick up the pace there.

For May alone, I’d rank Zimmerman as a top-10 first baseman. Don’t go forgetting how fragile he is, though. That’s the main reason I had him down at No. 24 prior to Opening Day (not that he would have been in the top 10, but on a per-plate appearance basis, he would have ranked in the mid-teens).

It’s sounding more likely that Bellinger will survive the return of Joc Pederson from the disabled list this weekend, so he got a late boost from No. 21 to No. 18. Even if he’s sent down, he should be worth holding onto in mixed leagues. Bird had been No. 18 in spite of his slow start, but his DL stint due to a bruised ankle resulted in him trading places with Bellinger.