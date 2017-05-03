May 1B and DH Rankings

Matthew Pouliot

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May first baseman and designated hitter rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

MayFirst BaseTeam2017
1 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks 1
2 Freddie Freeman Braves 2
3 Eric Thames Brewers 12
4 Miguel Cabrera Tigers 3
5 Anthony Rizzo Cubs 4
6 Edwin Encarnacion Indians 5
7 Joey Votto Reds 6
8 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox 8
9 Chris Davis Orioles 9
10 Wil Myers Padres 10
11 Jose Abreu White Sox 7
12 Eric Hosmer Royals 11
13 Carlos Santana Indians 13
14 Brandon Belt Giants 15
15 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals 24
16 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays 1 DH
17 Albert Pujols Angels 14
18 Cody Bellinger Dodgers 43
19 Mike Napoli Rangers 19
20 Justin Bour Marlins 20
21 Greg Bird Yankees 17
22 Lucas Duda Mets 21
1 DH Victor Martinez Tigers 2 DH
23 Logan Morrison Rays 26
24 Justin Smoak Blue Jays 34
25 Yonder Alonso Athletics 37
26 Adrian Gonzalez Dodgers 22
27 Tommy Joseph Phillies 18
28 Josh Bell Pirates 27
29 Mitch Moreland Red Sox 29
30 Mark Reynolds Rockies 35
31 Joe Mauer Twins 25
32 Chris Carter Yankees 30
33 Steve Pearce Blue Jays 28
34 C.J. Cron Angels 16
35 Kennys Vargas Twins 38
2 DH Pedro Alvarez Orioles 3 DH
36 Byung-ho Park Twins 23
37 Jose Osuna Pirates 76
38 A.J. Reed Astros 31
39 Mark Canha Athletics 32
40 Matt Adams Cardinals 33
41 Adam Lind Nationals 36
42 Brock Stassi Phillies 55
43 Dan Vogelbach Mariners 47
44 Sam Travis Red Sox 40
45 John Jaso Pirates 41

 

Dropping off: Billy Butler (39th), Dustin Ackley (42nd), Chris Marrero (44th), Jesus Aguilar (45th)

 

  • I struggled with what to do with Myers; he was a top-six first baseman again in April after finishing in that same territory last year, but he also has a 34/2 K/BB ratio through 27 games. He’s swinging and missing about 60 percent more frequently than last year, which is pretty scary. But he’s another guy who has transitioned to trying to hit everything in the air, so a 35-homer season is a real possibility. I just think he might struggle to hit .250 in the process. He came in at .259 last year and was at .257 in his career entering this season. Right now, he’s at .310 in spite of a strikeout rate that’s climbed by about 20 percent. It doesn’t seem sustainable. Of course, much will come down to the steals, too. He’s 2-for-4 right now after going 28-for-34 last year. Your guess is as good as mine whether he’s going to pick up the pace there.

 

  • For May alone, I’d rank Zimmerman as a top-10 first baseman. Don’t go forgetting how fragile he is, though. That’s the main reason I had him down at No. 24 prior to Opening Day (not that he would have been in the top 10, but on a per-plate appearance basis, he would have ranked in the mid-teens).

 

  • It’s sounding more likely that Bellinger will survive the return of Joc Pederson from the disabled list this weekend, so he got a late boost from No. 21 to No. 18. Even if he’s sent down, he should be worth holding onto in mixed leagues. Bird had been No. 18 in spite of his slow start, but his DL stint due to a bruised ankle resulted in him trading places with Bellinger.

 

  • While I still like him, it wouldn’t seem to bode very well for Cron that the Angels went with Luis Valbuena as their first baseman on the All-Star ballot before Valbuena even played a game this season.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
