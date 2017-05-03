Matthew Pouliot

May Second Baseman Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May second baseman rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Second Baseman Rankings

 

MaySecond BaseTeam2017
1 Jose Altuve Astros 1
2 Rougned Odor Rangers 2
3 Robinson Cano Mariners 3
4 Daniel Murphy Nationals 5
5 DJ LeMahieu Rockies 4
6 Jose Ramirez Indians 11 3B
7 Dee Gordon Marlins 6
8 Jason Kipnis Indians 8
9 Brian Dozier Twins 7
10 Devon Travis Blue Jays 9
11 Matt Carpenter Cardinals 10
12 Starlin Castro Yankees 13
13 Ian Kinsler Tigers 12
14 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox 11
15 Jonathan Schoop Orioles 15
16 Cesar Hernandez Phillies 17
17 Howie Kendrick Phillies 14
18 Logan Forsythe Dodgers 16
19 Ben Zobrist Cubs 18
20 Yangervis Solarte Padres 23 3B
21 Neil Walker Mets 20
22 Brandon Phillips Braves 23
23 Kolten Wong Cardinals 21
24 Josh Harrison Pirates 25
25 Joe Panik Giants 22
26 Whit Merrifield Royals 32
27 Ryan Schimpf Padres 19
28 Brandon Drury Diamondbacks 28 3B
29 Adam Frazier Pirates 102 OF
30 Jed Lowrie Athletics 29
31 Derek Dietrich Marlins 24
32 Dilson Herrera Reds 27
33 Scooter Gennett Reds 38
34 Chris Coghlan Blue Jays 33
35 Brett Lawrie FA 28
36 Cory Spangenberg Padres 30
37 Raul Mondesi Royals 26
38 Alen Hanson Pirates 31
39 Stephen Drew Nationals 34
40 Chase Utley Dodgers 37

 

Dropping off: Aaron Hill (35th), Joey Wendle (36th), Phil Gosselin (39th), Jace Peterson (40th)

 

  • Moving Murphy ahead of Cano was a consideration because of the way the entire Nationals lineup is playing, and it probably would have happened had Adam Eaton not gotten hurt last week. There was one other factor, though: while Murphy is hitting .343 with 14 extra-base hits, his average extra velocity is down two mph from last year, leaving him just a tad better than the league average in that department.

 

  • I’m not putting much stock in Cesar Hernandez hitting .337 so far, considering that it comes with a 25 percent strikeout rate that’s up about 30 percent from last year. Whether he has lasting value in mixed leagues still figures to hinge on whether he can steal upwards of 25 bases. So far, all four of his steal attempts (three successful) came in a three-game span from April 16-19.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
