Welcome to the May second baseman rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Second Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: Aaron Hill (35th), Joey Wendle (36th), Phil Gosselin (39th), Jace Peterson (40th)

Moving Murphy ahead of Cano was a consideration because of the way the entire Nationals lineup is playing, and it probably would have happened had Adam Eaton not gotten hurt last week. There was one other factor, though: while Murphy is hitting .343 with 14 extra-base hits, his average extra velocity is down two mph from last year, leaving him just a tad better than the league average in that department.