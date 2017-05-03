Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

May Third Baseman Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May third baseman rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Third Baseman Rankings

 

AprThird BaseTeam2017
1 Nolan Arenado Rockies 1
2 Kris Bryant Cubs 2
3 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays 3
4 Miguel Sano Twins 7
5 Kyle Seager Mariners 4
6 Anthony Rendon Nationals 5
7 Todd Frazier White Sox 6
8 Maikel Franco Phillies 10
9 Justin Turner Dodgers 14
10 Nick Castellanos Tigers 16
11 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks 15
12 Alex Bregman Astros 9
13 Travis Shaw Brewers 18
14 Adrian Beltre Rangers 8
15 Evan Longoria Rays 13
16 Mike Moustakas Royals 17
17 Eugenio Suarez Reds 21
18 Joey Gallo Rangers 39
19 Yulieski Gurriel Astros 19
20 Chase Headley Yankees 30
21 Ryon Healy Athletics 12
22 Yoan Moncada White Sox 27
23 Pablo Sandoval Red Sox 22
24 Martin Prado Marlins 26
25 David Freese Pirates 34
26 Danny Valencia Mariners 25
27 Marwin Gonzalez Astros 43
28 Jung-Ho Kang Pirates 20
29 Adonis Garcia Braves 32
30 Yunel Escobar Angels 35
31 David Wright Mets 31
32 Jurickson Profar Rangers 33
33 Trevor Plouffe Athletics 37
34 Matt Davidson White Sox 7 DH
35 Luis Valbuena Angels 42
36 Jhonny Peralta Cardinals 36
37 Wilmer Flores Mets 38
38 Cheslor Cuthbert Royals 40
39 JaCoby Jones Tigers 41
40 Andrew Romine Tigers 48

 

Dropping off: None

 

 

  • No. 8 was the first tough call near the top of the rankings (that’s where Ramirez would have slotted in). I opted for Franco, even though he’s hit just .207/.279/.370 while collecting his 21 RBI. That’s because his exit velocity has been quite good, and he’s struck out just 13 times in 104 plate appearances. That average should start coming up soon, and, as evidenced by his April, he’s in a pretty good RBI situation in Philly.

 

  • Plouffe hasn’t been any good for the A’s, and I imagine they’ll move on at some point. However, prospect Matt Chapman has been injured and ineffective in Triple-A, costing him a spot towards the bottom of the top 40.


