Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May third baseman rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.





Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.





Third Baseman Rankings

Dropping off: None

I’ve moved Jose Reyes and Hernan Perez to short and Jose Ramirez, Yangervis Solarte and Brandon Drury to second, so this list has lost a lot of its depth since the preseason. That’s why there’s no one listed here as dropping off.

No. 8 was the first tough call near the top of the rankings (that’s where Ramirez would have slotted in). I opted for Franco, even though he’s hit just .207/.279/.370 while collecting his 21 RBI. That’s because his exit velocity has been quite good, and he’s struck out just 13 times in 104 plate appearances. That average should start coming up soon, and, as evidenced by his April, he’s in a pretty good RBI situation in Philly.