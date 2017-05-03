May Shortstop RankingsWednesday, May 03, 2017
Welcome to the May shortstop rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.
Shortstop Rankings
Dropping off: Eduardo Escobar (41st), Alexei Ramirez (43rd), J.P. Crawford (44th), Luis Sardinas (45th), Nick Ahmed (47th), Yefri Perez (48th), Daniel Descalso (49th)
- I’ve been struggling with what to do with Eduardo Nunez for over a year now. Right now, he has seven steals, tied for the fifth in the majors, but he’s also hitting .250/.277/.302. He doesn’t play defense very well anywhere, so he remains a very fringy option as a regular. Last year, he hit well enough to be worth 2.7 fWAR. In his other parts of seven seasons, he’s been worth -1.1 fWAR, including -0.5 fWAR so far this year. Ideally, the Giants could turn him back into a utilityman, but since that doesn’t seem to be in the offing right now, he’s still a viable play in mixed leagues. I don’t know that I’d want to count on that still being true a month from now.
- Peraza’s season thus far has been a carbon copy of Nunez’s, right down to the seven steals in eight attempts. He’s a pretty good defensive second baseman and the Reds know they aren’t realistic contenders, so it remains fairly likely that Peraza will get his 600 at-bats this year, even if Scooter Gennett has made a strong first impression as an alternative at second. The Reds, though, had to break up Billy Hamilton and Peraza at the top of the order, and since that meant hitting Peraza seventh for now, his short-term upside has taken a serious hit.
- Hernan Perez had a nice run of mixed-league usefulness in the middle of last year, and he’s back at it now, with a .258/.329/.548 line and three homers in 62 at-bats. Playing time seemed like it was going to be a major issue for him, but the cold starts of Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana in the outfield have opened up more at-bats. I’m not all that optimistic about Perez’s bat, but maybe he’s taken something of a step forward; he has a 12/7 K/BB ratio this year after coming in at 94/18 in 404 at-bats last season. Given his steal ability, which hasn’t really shined through yet this year, he’s worth watching closely.
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot
