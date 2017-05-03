Matthew Pouliot

May Shortstop Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May shortstop rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Shortstop Rankings

 

MayShortstopTeam2017
1 Trea Turner Nationals 1
2 Manny Machado Orioles 2
3 Francisco Lindor Indians 4
4 Carlos Correa Astros 3
5 Corey Seager Dodgers 5
6 Jonathan Villar Brewers 6
7 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox 7
8 Jean Segura Mariners 8
9 Chris Owings Diamondbacks 14
10 Trevor Story Rockies 10
11 Brad Miller Rays 11
12 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals 12
13 Jose Peraza Reds 9
14 Elvis Andrus Rangers 17
15 Addison Russell Cubs 16
16 Tim Anderson White Sox 13
17 Javier Baez Cubs 15
18 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals 28
19 Taylor Motter Mariners 204 OF
20 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays 18
21 Eduardo Nunez Giants 21
22 Dansby Swanson Braves 19
23 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets 22
24 Brandon Crawford Giants 24
25 Orlando Arcia Brewers 23
26 Didi Gregorius Yankees 34
27 Matt Duffy Rays 27
28 Hernan Perez Brewers 29 3B
29 Jorge Polanco Twins 26
30 Zack Cozart Reds 33
31 Freddy Galvis Phillies 32
32 Jose Reyes Mets 24 3B
33 Andrelton Simmons Angels 29
34 Jose Iglesias Tigers 31
35 Tyler Saladino White Sox 25
36 Marcus Semien Athletics 20
37 Alcides Escobar Royals 30
38 Danny Espinosa Angels 35
39 Christian Arroyo Giants 65
40 Jordy Mercer Pirates 36
41 J.J. Hardy Orioles 37
42 Ketel Marte Diamondbacks 42
43 Franklin Barreto Athletics 46
44 Tim Beckham Rays 40
45 Adeiny Hechavarria Marlins 38
46 Erick Aybar Padres 39
47 Amed Rosario Mets 62
48 Greg Garcia Cardinals 53
49 Gift Ngoepe Pirates 97
50 Darwin Barney Blue Jays 50

 

Dropping off: Eduardo Escobar (41st), Alexei Ramirez (43rd), J.P. Crawford (44th), Luis Sardinas (45th), Nick Ahmed (47th), Yefri Perez (48th), Daniel Descalso (49th)

 

  • I’ve been struggling with what to do with Eduardo Nunez for over a year now. Right now, he has seven steals, tied for the fifth in the majors, but he’s also hitting .250/.277/.302. He doesn’t play defense very well anywhere, so he remains a very fringy option as a regular. Last year, he hit well enough to be worth 2.7 fWAR. In his other parts of seven seasons, he’s been worth -1.1 fWAR, including -0.5 fWAR so far this year. Ideally, the Giants could turn him back into a utilityman, but since that doesn’t seem to be in the offing right now, he’s still a viable play in mixed leagues. I don’t know that I’d want to count on that still being true a month from now.

 

  • Peraza’s season thus far has been a carbon copy of Nunez’s, right down to the seven steals in eight attempts. He’s a pretty good defensive second baseman and the Reds know they aren’t realistic contenders, so it remains fairly likely that Peraza will get his 600 at-bats this year, even if Scooter Gennett has made a strong first impression as an alternative at second. The Reds, though, had to break up Billy Hamilton and Peraza at the top of the order, and since that meant hitting Peraza seventh for now, his short-term upside has taken a serious hit.

 

  • Hernan Perez had a nice run of mixed-league usefulness in the middle of last year, and he’s back at it now, with a .258/.329/.548 line and three homers in 62 at-bats. Playing time seemed like it was going to be a major issue for him, but the cold starts of Keon Broxton and Domingo Santana in the outfield have opened up more at-bats. I’m not all that optimistic about Perez’s bat, but maybe he’s taken something of a step forward; he has a 12/7 K/BB ratio this year after coming in at 94/18 in 404 at-bats last season. Given his steal ability, which hasn’t really shined through yet this year, he’s worth watching closely.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
