Welcome to the May shortstop rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Shortstop Rankings

Dropping off: Eduardo Escobar (41st), Alexei Ramirez (43rd), J.P. Crawford (44th), Luis Sardinas (45th), Nick Ahmed (47th), Yefri Perez (48th), Daniel Descalso (49th)

I’ve been struggling with what to do with Eduardo Nunez for over a year now. Right now, he has seven steals, tied for the fifth in the majors, but he’s also hitting .250/.277/.302. He doesn’t play defense very well anywhere, so he remains a very fringy option as a regular. Last year, he hit well enough to be worth 2.7 fWAR. In his other parts of seven seasons, he’s been worth -1.1 fWAR, including -0.5 fWAR so far this year. Ideally, the Giants could turn him back into a utilityman, but since that doesn’t seem to be in the offing right now, he’s still a viable play in mixed leagues. I don’t know that I’d want to count on that still being true a month from now.

Peraza’s season thus far has been a carbon copy of Nunez’s, right down to the seven steals in eight attempts. He’s a pretty good defensive second baseman and the Reds know they aren’t realistic contenders, so it remains fairly likely that Peraza will get his 600 at-bats this year, even if Scooter Gennett has made a strong first impression as an alternative at second. The Reds, though, had to break up Billy Hamilton and Peraza at the top of the order, and since that meant hitting Peraza seventh for now, his short-term upside has taken a serious hit.