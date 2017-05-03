May Starter Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May starting pitcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.





Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.





Starting pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Tyler Skaggs (94th), Clay Buchholz (105th), Shelby Miller (117th), Collin McHugh (131st), Brock Stewart (132nd), Drew Hutchison (138th), Josh Tomlin (139th), Alec Mills (142nd), Kyle Gibson (148th), Vidal Nuno (149th)

I feel really good about the first three, but the rest of the top 10 just doesn’t seem up to par, not with Syndergaard and Bumgarner on the DL indefinitely. Paxton at No. 6 feels too aggressive given his injury history, though I have little doubt that he can remain one of the game’s best pitchers if he avoids the DL. I intended to drop Arrieta lower, but his velocity is coming back some and there just aren’t many pitchers I trust more than him. Darvish, Strasburg and Cole are all bigger injury risks.

I can only imagine that something is going on behind the scenes with Joe Ross. There was no good reason for the Nationals to have him open up in the minors in the first place, and sending him back down after three starts (all of which came in games they won) seems awfully premature. Ross looked very good in the first of those starts, but then his velocity dove off a cliff in his second outing, causing him to struggle at Coors Field. Last time out, his velocity came back some, but not quite all of the way, and he gave up five runs in four innings (while the offense was racking up 10 runs in some lengthy half-innings that included an injury break). I had Ross down as a top-30 pitcher this year, though that was working under the assumption that he’d be throwing his usual 93 mph. With that now in question, I would have dinged him some in the rankings prior to his demotion. Still, I don’t want to give up on him, and I don’t understand why the Nationals, who are sitting pretty atop the NL East, decided to make a move now.

I was hoping that the Royals would reconsider moving Strahm back into the rotation after he got lit up in the first week of the season and demoted to Triple-A. It’s not looking so good now that he’s pitched four scoreless innings since returning to the majors. Still, the Royals aren’t going anywhere this year, which would seem to give them some incentive to begin stretching him out sometime around the All-Star break.