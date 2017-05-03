Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

May Starter Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May starting pitcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Starting pitcher Rankings

 

MaySPTeam2017
1 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers 1
2 Max Scherzer Nationals 3
3 Chris Sale Red Sox 4
4 Jacob deGrom Mets 10
5 Corey Kluber Indians 7
6 James Paxton Mariners 24
7 Jake Arrieta Cubs 5
8 Yu Darvish Rangers 9
9 Stephen Strasburg Nationals 13
10 Gerrit Cole Pirates 20
11 Jon Lester Cubs 11
12 Justin Verlander Tigers 12
13 Carlos Carrasco Indians 17
14 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees 16
15 Dallas Keuchel Astros 38
16 Johnny Cueto Giants 14
17 Carlos Martinez Cardinals 18
18 David Price Red Sox 19
19 Aaron Nola Phillies 15
20 Jose Quintana White Sox 21
21 Lance McCullers Astros 22
22 Michael Pineda Yankees 42
23 Jameson Taillon Pirates 31
24 Rick Porcello Red Sox 27
25 Chris Archer Rays 28
26 Julio Urias Dodgers 35
27 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays 34
28 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks 47
29 Kyle Hendricks Cubs 8
30 Danny Salazar Indians 39
31 Noah Syndergaard Mets 2
32 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers 41
33 Madison Bumgarner Giants 6
34 Cole Hamels Rangers 25
35 Matt Harvey Mets 23
36 Michael Fulmer Tigers 40
37 Rich Hill Dodgers 30
38 Luis Severino Yankees 114
39 John Lackey Cubs 32
40 Matt Shoemaker Angels 33
41 Ivan Nova Pirates 55
42 Julio Teheran Braves 29
43 Jeff Samardzija Giants 37
44 Danny Duffy Royals 49
45 Marco Estrada Blue Jays 56
46 Michael Wacha Cardinals 61
47 Jake Odorizzi Rays 48
48 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks 69
49 Lance Lynn Cardinals 82
50 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks 58
51 Matt Moore Giants 45
52 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks 53
53 Alex Cobb Rays 43
54 Steven Matz Mets 54
55 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays 50
56 Jesse Hahn Athletics 101
57 Joe Ross Nationals 26
58 Felix Hernandez Mariners 36
59 Tanner Roark Nationals 64
60 Jon Gray Rockies 46
61 Kenta Maeda Dodgers 44
62 Mike Montgomery Cubs 63
63 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies 66
64 Chris Devenski Astros 79
65 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox 73
66 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox 76
67 Mike Leake Cardinals 84
68 Gio Gonzalez Nationals 85
69 Vince Velasquez Phillies 57
70 Sonny Gray Athletics 78
71 Alex Wood Dodgers 74
72 Adam Wainwright Cardinals 51
73 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays 70
74 Jharel Cotton Athletics 67
75 Kevin Gausman Orioles 52
76 Ervin Santana Twins 135
77 J.A. Happ Blue Jays 62
78 Sean Manaea Athletics 60
79 Mike Foltynewicz Braves 90
80 Daniel Norris Tigers 75
81 Blake Snell Rays 77
82 Kendall Graveman Athletics 99
83 Dylan Bundy Orioles 97
84 Tyler Glasnow Pirates 71
85 Andrew Triggs Athletics 96
86 Ian Kennedy Royals 95
87 Drew Smyly Mariners 86
88 Robert Gsellman Mets 72
89 Carlos Rodon White Sox 65
90 Jaime Garcia Braves 80
91 Jordan Montgomery Yankees 226
92 Charlie Morton Astros 108
93 Dan Straily Marlins 98
94 Archie Bradley Diamondbacks 153
95 Anthony DeSclafani Reds 89
96 Hyun-Jin Ryu Dodgers 83
97 Jason Vargas Royals 168
98 Jeremy Hellickson Phillies 106
99 Adam Conley Marlins 87
100 Jose Berrios Twins 122
101 Zach Davies Brewers 93
102 Brett Anderson Cubs 103
103 Zack Wheeler Mets 123
104 Luke Weaver Cardinals 104
105 Wei-Yin Chen Marlins 111
106 Trevor Bauer Indians 107
107 Steven Wright Red Sox 68
108 Hisashi Iwakuma Mariners 91
109 Joe Musgrove Astros 81
110 Brent Honeywell Rays 128
111 Junior Guerra Brewers 100
112 Ricky Nolasco Angels 109
113 Trevor Cahill Padres 134
114 Nate Karns Royals 110
115 Tyson Ross Rangers 115
116 Seth Lugo Mets 118
117 Chris Tillman Orioles 133
118 Amir Garrett Reds 206
119 Adam Warren Yankees 124
120 Matt Cain Giants 181
121 Josh Hader Brewers 120
122 JC Ramirez Angels 276
123 Matt Boyd Tigers 137
124 Ty Blach Giants 150
125 Wade Miley Orioles 169
126 Matt Andriese Rays 136
127 Chase Whitley Rays 125
128 Bartolo Colon Braves 119
129 Erasmo Ramirez Rays 130
130 Chad Kuhl Pirates 126
131 Jhoulys Chacin Padres 102
132 David Phelps Marlins 92
133 Jordan Zimmermann Tigers 112
134 Garrett Richards Angels 59
135 Jose De Leon Rays 113
136 Brad Peacock Astros 289
137 Brandon Finnegan Reds 193
138 Matt Strahm Royals 88
139 Ross Stripling Dodgers 144
140 CC Sabathia Yankees 140
141 Scott Kazmir Dodgers 121
142 Lucas Sims Braves 354
143 Edinson Volquez Marlins 141
144 Nick Pivetta Phillies 318
145 Jason Hammel Royals 129
146 Jimmy Nelson Brewers 146
147 Derek Holland White Sox 157
148 Chase Anderson Brewers 177
149 A.J. Griffin Rangers 155
150 Tyler Anderson Rockies 116
151 Cody Reed Reds 143
152 R.A. Dickey Braves 145
153 Jesse Chavez Angels 147
154 Tyler Chatwood Rockies 171
155 Ariel Miranda Mariners 196
156 Mike Fiers Astros 127
157 Eddie Butler Cubs 186
158 Hector Santiago Twins 190
159 Mike Clevinger Indians 185
160 Jarlin Garcia Marlins 259

 

Dropping off: Tyler Skaggs (94th), Clay Buchholz (105th), Shelby Miller (117th), Collin McHugh (131st), Brock Stewart (132nd), Drew Hutchison (138th), Josh Tomlin (139th), Alec Mills (142nd), Kyle Gibson (148th), Vidal Nuno (149th)

 

  • I feel really good about the first three, but the rest of the top 10 just doesn’t seem up to par, not with Syndergaard and Bumgarner on the DL indefinitely. Paxton at No. 6 feels too aggressive given his injury history, though I have little doubt that he can remain one of the game’s best pitchers if he avoids the DL. I intended to drop Arrieta lower, but his velocity is coming back some and there just aren’t many pitchers I trust more than him. Darvish, Strasburg and Cole are all bigger injury risks.

 

  • I can only imagine that something is going on behind the scenes with Joe Ross. There was no good reason for the Nationals to have him open up in the minors in the first place, and sending him back down after three starts (all of which came in games they won) seems awfully premature. Ross looked very good in the first of those starts, but then his velocity dove off a cliff in his second outing, causing him to struggle at Coors Field. Last time out, his velocity came back some, but not quite all of the way, and he gave up five runs in four innings (while the offense was racking up 10 runs in some lengthy half-innings that included an injury break). I had Ross down as a top-30 pitcher this year, though that was working under the assumption that he’d be throwing his usual 93 mph. With that now in question, I would have dinged him some in the rankings prior to his demotion. Still, I don’t want to give up on him, and I don’t understand why the Nationals, who are sitting pretty atop the NL East, decided to make a move now.

 

  • I was hoping that the Royals would reconsider moving Strahm back into the rotation after he got lit up in the first week of the season and demoted to Triple-A. It’s not looking so good now that he’s pitched four scoreless innings since returning to the majors. Still, the Royals aren’t going anywhere this year, which would seem to give them some incentive to begin stretching him out sometime around the All-Star break.

 

  • Matt Wisler and Aaron Blair opened this season next in line for spots in Atlanta’s rotation, but Lucas Sims (2.66 ERA, 21/6 K/BB, 2 HR in 23 2/3 IP) and Sean Newcomb (3.08 ERA, 35/15 K/BB, 1 HR in 26 1/3 IP) have been better at Triple-A Gwinnett so far. I decided to slot Sims in at the bottom of the rankings as a nod to his fast start. He was looking like a strong candidate to move to the pen if he didn’t break through in the first half of the year.


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
