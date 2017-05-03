Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

May Outfielder Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May outfielder rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Outfielder Rankings

 

MayOutfieldTeam2017
1 Mike Trout Angels 1
2 Bryce Harper Nationals 3
3 Mookie Betts Red Sox 2
4 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks 6
5 Nelson Cruz Mariners 4
6 George Springer Astros 5
7 Charlie Blackmon Rockies 8
8 Christian Yelich Marlins 9
9 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins 12
10 Ryan Braun Brewers 14
11 Ian Desmond Rockies 18
12 Yoenis Cespedes Mets 11
13 Andrew McCutchen Pirates 10
14 Michael Brantley Indians 42
15 Justin Upton Tigers 15
16 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies 16
17 Gregory Polanco Pirates 13
18 Billy Hamilton Reds 17
19 Adam Jones Orioles 19
20 Matt Kemp Braves 21
21 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks 24
22 J.D. Martinez Tigers 23
23 Khris Davis Athletics 25
24 Odubel Herrera Phillies 20
25 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox 30
26 Mark Trumbo Orioles 22
27 Kyle Schwarber Cubs 26
28 Lorenzo Cain Royals 31
29 Michael Conforto Mets 72
30 Joc Pederson Dodgers 27
31 Marcell Ozuna Marlins 44
32 Matt Holliday Yankees 37
33 Yasiel Puig Dodgers 39
34 David Peralta Diamondbacks 60
35 Steven Souza Rays 75
36 Jose Bautista Blue Jays 29
37 Kole Calhoun Angels 36
38 Jay Bruce Mets 56
39 Adam Duvall Reds 40
40 Byron Buxton Twins 32
41 Ender Inciarte Braves 43
42 Aaron Judge Yankees 80
43 Randal Grichuk Cardinals 41
44 Starling Marte Pirates 7
45 Keon Broxton Brewers 28
46 David Dahl Rockies 33
47 Carlos Gomez Rangers 45
48 Nomar Mazara Rangers 48
49 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals 35
50 Max Kepler Twins 46
51 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays 53
52 Michael Taylor Nationals 94
53 Domingo Santana Brewers 38
54 Mitch Haniger Mariners 67
55 Hunter Pence Giants 47
56 Corey Dickerson Rays 57
57 Jorge Soler Royals 54
58 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees 65
59 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox 51
61 Hunter Renfroe Padres 52
62 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers 55
63 Kevin Kiermaier Rays 50
64 Avisail Garcia White Sox 79
65 Josh Reddick Astros 63
66 Jason Heyward Cubs 68
60 Aaron Altherr Phillies 98
67 Jarrod Dyson Mariners 61
68 Melky Cabrera White Sox 58
69 Carlos Beltran Astros 64
70 Rajai Davis Athletics 49
71 Dexter Fowler Cardinals 66
72 Brett Gardner Yankees 62
73 Manuel Margot Padres 86
74 Scott Schebler Reds 97
75 Alex Gordon Royals 70
76 Delino DeShields Jr. Rangers 82
77 Nick Markakis Braves 74
78 Curtis Granderson Mets 59
79 Cameron Maybin Angels 81
80 Lonnie Chisenhall Indians 89
81 Andrew Toles Dodgers 85
82 Jayson Werth Nationals 92
83 Colby Rasmus Rays 84
85 Michael Saunders Phillies 78
86 Gerardo Parra Rockies 95
87 Eddie Rosario Twins 76
88 Seth Smith Orioles 99
89 Trey Mancini Orioles 5 DH
90 Denard Span Giants 69
84 Aaron Hicks Yankees 116
91 Brandon Moss Royals 87
92 Alex Dickerson Padres 91
93 Ben Revere Angels 90
94 Leonys Martin Mariners 73
95 Hyun-Soo Kim Orioles 83
96 Travis Jankowski Padres 77
97 Mallex Smith Rays 88
98 Abraham Almonte Indians 140
99 Albert Almora Cubs 100
100 Brandon Guyer Indians 96
101 Andre Ethier Dodgers 104
102 Tyler Naquin Indians 71
103 Robbie Grossman Twins 121
104 Nori Aoki Astros 101
113 Austin Jackson Indians 114
105 Matt Joyce Athletics 110
106 Derek Fisher Astros 126
107 Lewis Brinson Brewers 178
108 Chris Young Red Sox 105
109 Ezequiel Carrera Blue Jays 112
110 Guillermo Heredia Mariners 204
112 Austin Meadows Pirates 134
111 Tyler Collins Tigers 133
114 Rafael Bautista Nationals 218
115 Roman Quinn Phillies 115
116 Blake Swihart Red Sox 119
117 Charlie Tilson White Sox 131
118 Jon Jay Cubs 139
119 Jaff Decker Athletics 271
120 Jose Martinez Cardinals 221
121 Oswaldo Arcia Diamondbacks 127
122 Jeremy Hazelbaker Diamondbacks 132
123 Franklin Gutierrez Dodgers 130
124 Jarrett Parker Giants 93
125 Bradley Zimmer Indians 187
126 Craig Gentry Orioles 153
127 Ryan Rua Rangers 129
128 Brock Holt Red Sox 117
133 Arismendy Alcantara Reds 108
130 Paulo Orlando Royals 128
131 Desmond Jennings Mets 107
132 Joey Rickard Orioles 137
129 Jorge Bonifacio Royals 232
134 Mikie Mahtook Tigers 138
135 Cody Asche White Sox 125
136 Jake Marisnick Astros 161
137 Enrique Hernandez Dodgers 146
138 Ben Gamel Mariners 142
139 Nick Franklin Brewers 103
140 Jim Adduci Tigers 227

 

Dropping off: Adam Eaton (34th), Angel Pagan (106th), Steven Moya (109th), Melvin Upton Jr. (111th), Carl Crawford (113th), Kirk Nieuwenhuis (118th), Jacob May (120th), Josh Hamilton (122nd), Jordan Patterson (123rd), Dalton Pompey (124th)

 

  • That the Diamondbacks are running mad played a role in the jumps of Pollock and Peralta in the rankings. Tomas isn’t getting into the act, which is probably best for the team. He is hitting like a top-25 outfielder, though, and I think he’ll keep it up.

 

  • The unfortunate Eaton injury puts Michael Taylor at No. 52 for now. I’d have him in the top-50 as a short-term option, maybe even the top 40. However, while his power and speed give him considerably fantasy upside, he might have enough on-base issues to cost him his starting job later on. The Nationals could pick up a center fielder or maybe trade for a shortstop and push Trea Turner back to center.

 

  • While I don’t know what the Phillies’ new plan is going to be, I can’t imagine it doesn’t involve Altherr playing regularly after Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list. Kendrick and Saunders figured to be solid enough stopgaps for the Phillies, but Altherr is looking like something more than that. I’d suggest reducing Saunders’ role and maybe giving him a crash course at first base, where Tommy Joseph isn’t looking like much of an obstacle right now. Saunders has turned into a liability defensively in the outfield anyway.

 

  • Prospects bunched in the 105-120 range include Fisher, Brinson, Meadows and Quinn. Zimmer is a bit lower at 125, since I imagine Naquin will get another shot in Cleveland before Zimmer does. I’m not sure Fisher is ever going to be needed in Houston, but he’s off to a .292/.366/.517 start in Triple-A and that 11-for-11 showing stealing bases this spring remains in the back of my mind. Oddly, he’s just 3-for-9 stealing bases in Triple-A (he was 28-for-35 between Double- and Triple-A last year).


Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


