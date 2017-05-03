Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May outfielder rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.





Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.





Outfielder Rankings

Dropping off: Adam Eaton (34th), Angel Pagan (106th), Steven Moya (109th), Melvin Upton Jr. (111th), Carl Crawford (113th), Kirk Nieuwenhuis (118th), Jacob May (120th), Josh Hamilton (122nd), Jordan Patterson (123rd), Dalton Pompey (124th)

That the Diamondbacks are running mad played a role in the jumps of Pollock and Peralta in the rankings. Tomas isn’t getting into the act, which is probably best for the team. He is hitting like a top-25 outfielder, though, and I think he’ll keep it up.

The unfortunate Eaton injury puts Michael Taylor at No. 52 for now. I’d have him in the top-50 as a short-term option, maybe even the top 40. However, while his power and speed give him considerably fantasy upside, he might have enough on-base issues to cost him his starting job later on. The Nationals could pick up a center fielder or maybe trade for a shortstop and push Trea Turner back to center.

While I don’t know what the Phillies’ new plan is going to be, I can’t imagine it doesn’t involve Altherr playing regularly after Howie Kendrick comes off the disabled list. Kendrick and Saunders figured to be solid enough stopgaps for the Phillies, but Altherr is looking like something more than that. I’d suggest reducing Saunders’ role and maybe giving him a crash course at first base, where Tommy Joseph isn’t looking like much of an obstacle right now. Saunders has turned into a liability defensively in the outfield anyway.