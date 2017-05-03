May Reliever Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017

Welcome to the May relief pitcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.





Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.





Relief pitcher Rankings

Dropping off: Blake Treinen (20th), Daniel Hudson (28th), Jeanmar Gomez (36th), Jonathan Papelbon (39th), Koji Uehara (63rd), Darren O’Day (66th), Brett Cecil (67th), Edubray Ramos (69th)

Colome and Herrera are slipping some in the rankings because of the possibility that they could be traded to teams that would use them as setup men. Colome has the better chance of getting traded, but he’s also probably the better bet to remain a closer if dealt. I imagine teams like the Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees would be more apt to target Herrera with the idea of installing him in the eighth. Robertson and Watson are two other closers who seem likely to be elsewhere by Aug. 1.

Rodney is likely one more blown save away from losing his gig in Arizona. Hoover is next in line to replace him and thus moves up to No. 52 this month. If the Diamondbacks had a fallback I was truly confident in, that pitcher would be much higher, probably higher than Rodney in the rankings. Hoover has been a big success thus far by really ramping up his slider usage, but he walks a batter every other inning and he’s always been homer-prone. Jorge De La Rosa has actually impressed me more, but I don’t think it’d be a good idea to put him in the closer’s role. Archie Bradley seems a lot more likely to wind up back in the rotation than pitching the ninth.