Matthew Pouliot

Strike Zone

print article archives RSS

May Reliever Rankings

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May relief pitcher rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen. Soon you will be able to see all of the positional rankings.

 

Follow us at @Rotoworld_BB and @matthewpouliot on Twitter.


Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 


Relief pitcher Rankings

 

MayRPTeam2017
1 Kenley Jansen Dodgers 1
2 Edwin Diaz Mariners 2
3 Aroldis Chapman Yankees 4
4 Zach Britton Orioles 3
5 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox 7
6 Wade Davis Cubs 10
7 Mark Melancon Giants 6
8 Cody Allen Indians 13
9 Ken Giles Astros 8
10 Jeurys Familia Mets 14
11 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals 5
12 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays 11
13 Greg Holland Rockies 30
14 Alex Colome Rays 9
15 Kelvin Herrera Royals 12
16 David Robertson White Sox 16
17 Andrew Miller Indians 17
18 A.J. Ramos Marlins 18
19 Francisco Rodriguez Tigers 15
20 Raisel Iglesias Reds 21
21 Brandon Maurer Padres 24
22 Dellin Betances Yankees 22
23 Tony Watson Pirates 29
24 Neftali Feliz Brewers 26
25 Hector Neris Phillies 31
26 Brandon Kintzler Twins 33
27 Cam Bedrosian Angels 23
28 Nate Jones White Sox 27
29 Santiago Casilla Athletics 96
30 Matt Bush Rangers 40
31 Shawn Kelley Nationals 42
32 Jim Johnson Braves 32
33 Sam Dyson Rangers 19
34 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks 25
35 Koda Glover Nationals 61
36 Brad Brach Orioles 46
37 Bud Norris Angels 203 SP
38 Sean Doolittle Athletics 47
39 Huston Street Angels 37
40 Ryan Madson Athletics 34
41 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals 75
42 Addison Reed Mets 38
43 Carl Edwards Jr. Cubs 41
44 Hunter Strickland Giants 45
45 Hector Rondon Cubs 51
46 Kyle Barraclough Marlins 44
47 Drew Storen Reds 97
48 Adam Ottavino Rockies 35
49 Felipe Rivero Pirates 54
50 Joe Biagini Blue Jays 82
51 Joaquin Benoit Phillies 65
52 J.J. Hoover Diamondbacks 185
53 Joakim Soria Royals 52
54 Carter Capps Padres 53
55 Luke Gregerson Astros 48
56 Corey Knebel Brewers 62
57 Mychal Givens Orioles 70
58 Brad Hand Padres 58
59 Derek Law Giants 59
60 Juan Nicasio Pirates 50
61 Jacob Barnes Brewers 120
62 Joe Kelly Red Sox 43
63 Michael Lorenzen Reds 60
64 Pedro Strop Cubs 49
65 Michael Feliz Astros 56
66 Ryan Dull Athletics 55
67 Pedro Baez Dodgers 57
68 Arodys Vizcaino Braves 64
69 Blake Parker Angels 90
70 Grant Dayton Dodgers 68

 

Dropping off: Blake Treinen (20th), Daniel Hudson (28th), Jeanmar Gomez (36th), Jonathan Papelbon (39th), Koji Uehara (63rd), Darren O’Day (66th), Brett Cecil (67th), Edubray Ramos (69th)

 

  • Colome and Herrera are slipping some in the rankings because of the possibility that they could be traded to teams that would use them as setup men. Colome has the better chance of getting traded, but he’s also probably the better bet to remain a closer if dealt. I imagine teams like the Dodgers, Red Sox and Yankees would be more apt to target Herrera with the idea of installing him in the eighth. Robertson and Watson are two other closers who seem likely to be elsewhere by Aug. 1.

 

  • Rodney is likely one more blown save away from losing his gig in Arizona. Hoover is next in line to replace him and thus moves up to No. 52 this month. If the Diamondbacks had a fallback I was truly confident in, that pitcher would be much higher, probably higher than Rodney in the rankings. Hoover has been a big success thus far by really ramping up his slider usage, but he walks a batter every other inning and he’s always been homer-prone. Jorge De La Rosa has actually impressed me more, but I don’t think it’d be a good idea to put him in the closer’s role. Archie Bradley seems a lot more likely to wind up back in the rotation than pitching the ninth.

 

  • Back when Norris was toiling as a mediocre starter, I often proposed moving him to the pen and seeing if he could turn into a quality setup man or closer. I wasn’t expecting it to happen in 2017, though. Norris’s April look a little fluky, in that he never gave up a homer despite a rather high flyball rate. He also hasn’t seen much of a velocity jump as a reliever, though that hasn’t mattered as much since he’s getting so many of his outs with the cutter he’s worked on. I still think Bedrosian is going to be the Angels’ best reliever the rest of the way, though that doesn’t necessarily mean that Mike Scioscia won’t stick him back in a setup role anyway. There’s also the June return of Street to think about, so I’m not betting big on Norris at the moment.


back to top print article archives
Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Strike Zone Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Matthew Pouliot Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs

 