May Top 300 Overall

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Welcome to the May rankings update. Up this week are all of May's rest-of-season position rankings and overall top 300. Remember that players are listed where they’re most valuable, so if you don’t see someone you’re looking for, check another position. Designated hitters are listed with the first basemen.

 

Top 300 | SP | RP | OF | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | C | DH
 
Top 300 Overall Rankings

 

MayTop 300Team
1 Mike Trout Angels
2 Bryce Harper Nationals
3 Clayton Kershaw Dodgers
4 Mookie Betts Red Sox
5 Trea Turner Nationals
6 Nolan Arenado Rockies
7 Jose Altuve Astros
8 Kris Bryant Cubs
9 Manny Machado Orioles
10 Paul Goldschmidt Diamondbacks
11 Max Scherzer Nationals
12 A.J. Pollock Diamondbacks
13 Francisco Lindor Indians
14 Freddie Freeman Braves
15 Chris Sale Red Sox
16 Carlos Correa Astros
17 Eric Thames Brewers
18 Corey Seager Dodgers
19 Nelson Cruz Mariners
20 Miguel Cabrera Tigers
21 Josh Donaldson Blue Jays
22 Jonathan Villar Brewers
23 Gary Sanchez Yankees
24 George Springer Astros
25 Anthony Rizzo Cubs
26 Miguel Sano Twins
27 Xander Bogaerts Red Sox
28 Jacob deGrom Mets
29 Charlie Blackmon Rockies
30 Rougned Odor Rangers
31 Corey Kluber Indians
32 Edwin Encarnacion Indians
33 Christian Yelich Marlins
34 Buster Posey Giants
35 Robinson Cano Mariners
36 Giancarlo Stanton Marlins
37 Daniel Murphy Nationals
38 Joey Votto Reds
39 James Paxton Mariners
40 Jean Segura Mariners
41 Ryan Braun Brewers
42 Jake Arrieta Cubs
43 Yu Darvish Rangers
44 Ian Desmond Rockies
45 Yoenis Cespedes Mets
46 Chris Owings Diamondbacks
47 Stephen Strasburg Nationals
48 Andrew McCutchen Pirates
49 Michael Brantley Indians
50 Gerrit Cole Pirates
51 DJ LeMahieu Rockies
52 Kenley Jansen Dodgers
53 Jon Lester Cubs
54 Justin Upton Tigers
55 Justin Verlander Tigers
56 Jose Ramirez Indians
57 Edwin Diaz Mariners
58 Carlos Carrasco Indians
59 Hanley Ramirez Red Sox
60 Aroldis Chapman Yankees
61 Masahiro Tanaka Yankees
62 Carlos Gonzalez Rockies
63 Gregory Polanco Pirates
64 Dallas Keuchel Astros
65 Zach Britton Orioles
66 Kyle Seager Mariners
67 Chris Davis Orioles
68 Billy Hamilton Reds
69 Craig Kimbrel Red Sox
70 Dee Gordon Marlins
71 Adam Jones Orioles
72 Matt Kemp Braves
73 Yasmany Tomas Diamondbacks
74 Johnny Cueto Giants
75 Wil Myers Padres
76 J.D. Martinez Tigers
77 Khris Davis Athletics
78 Anthony Rendon Nationals
79 Wade Davis Cubs
80 Jason Kipnis Indians
81 Carlos Martinez Cardinals
82 Odubel Herrera Phillies
83 Jonathan Lucroy Rangers
84 Brian Dozier Twins
85 Mark Melancon Giants
86 Andrew Benintendi Red Sox
87 David Price Red Sox
88 Trevor Story Rockies
89 Cody Allen Indians
90 J.T. Realmuto Marlins
91 Aaron Nola Phillies
92 Mark Trumbo Orioles
93 Todd Frazier White Sox
94 Ken Giles Astros
95 Brad Miller Rays
96 Jose Quintana White Sox
97 Kyle Schwarber Cubs
98 Lance McCullers Astros
99 Lorenzo Cain Royals
100 Jeurys Familia Mets
101 Michael Conforto Mets
102 Jose Abreu White Sox
103 Maikel Franco Phillies
104 Aledmys Diaz Cardinals
105 Seung-Hwan Oh Cardinals
106 Michael Pineda Yankees
107 Jameson Taillon Pirates
108 Joc Pederson Dodgers
109 Justin Turner Dodgers
110 Rick Porcello Red Sox
111 Marcell Ozuna Marlins
112 Eric Hosmer Royals
113 Roberto Osuna Blue Jays
114 Chris Archer Rays
115 Jose Peraza Reds
116 Matt Holliday Yankees
117 Greg Holland Rockies
118 Nick Castellanos Tigers
119 Willson Contreras Cubs
120 Julio Urias Dodgers
121 Marcus Stroman Blue Jays
122 Jake Lamb Diamondbacks
123 Alex Colome Rays
124 Zack Greinke Diamondbacks
125 Yasiel Puig Dodgers
126 Evan Gattis Astros
127 Devon Travis Blue Jays
128 Kelvin Herrera Royals
129 David Peralta Diamondbacks
130 Kyle Hendricks Cubs
131 Danny Salazar Indians
132 Steven Souza Rays
133 Matt Carpenter Cardinals
134 Alex Bregman Astros
135 David Robertson White Sox
136 Noah Syndergaard Mets
137 Jose Bautista Blue Jays
138 Carlos Santana Indians
139 Elvis Andrus Rangers
140 Brandon McCarthy Dodgers
141 Travis Shaw Brewers
142 Kole Calhoun Angels
143 Andrew Miller Indians
144 Brandon Belt Giants
145 Starlin Castro Yankees
146 Madison Bumgarner Giants
147 Jay Bruce Mets
148 Salvador Perez Royals
149 Ryan Zimmerman Nationals
150 A.J. Ramos Marlins
151 Addison Russell Cubs
152 Cole Hamels Rangers
153 Adam Duvall Reds
154 Byron Buxton Twins
155 Adrian Beltre Rangers
156 Francisco Rodriguez Tigers
157 Yasmani Grandal Dodgers
158 Matt Harvey Mets
159 Ender Inciarte Braves
160 Raisel Iglesias Reds
161 Ian Kinsler Tigers
162 Michael Fulmer Tigers
163 Rich Hill Dodgers
164 Aaron Judge Yankees
165 Luis Severino Yankees
166 Russell Martin Blue Jays
167 Dustin Pedroia Red Sox
168 Brandon Maurer Padres
169 John Lackey Cubs
170 Randal Grichuk Cardinals
171 Evan Longoria Rays
172 Jonathan Schoop Orioles
173 Dellin Betances Yankees
174 Matt Shoemaker Angels
175 Starling Marte Pirates
176 Tony Watson Pirates
177 Kendrys Morales Blue Jays
178 Brian McCann Astros
179 Ivan Nova Pirates
180 Keon Broxton Brewers
181 Neftali Feliz Brewers
182 Tim Anderson White Sox
183 Julio Teheran Braves
184 Mike Moustakas Royals
185 David Dahl Rockies
186 Carlos Gomez Rangers
187 Jeff Samardzija Giants
188 Albert Pujols Angels
189 Hector Neris Phillies
190 Nomar Mazara Rangers
191 Danny Duffy Royals
192 Javier Baez Cubs
193 Cody Bellinger Dodgers
194 Matt Wieters Nationals
195 Brandon Kintzler Twins
196 Marco Estrada Blue Jays
197 Stephen Piscotty Cardinals
198 Michael Wacha Cardinals
199 Cam Bedrosian Angels
200 Jedd Gyorko Cardinals
201 Jake Odorizzi Rays
202 Max Kepler Twins
203 Patrick Corbin Diamondbacks
204 Nate Jones White Sox
205 Kevin Pillar Blue Jays
206 Michael Taylor Nationals
207 Eugenio Suarez Reds
208 Domingo Santana Brewers
209 Lance Lynn Cardinals
210 Mitch Haniger Mariners
211 Santiago Casilla Athletics
212 Robbie Ray Diamondbacks
213 Joey Gallo Rangers
214 Hunter Pence Giants
215 Matt Moore Giants
216 Devin Mesoraco Reds
217 Taylor Motter Mariners
218 Matt Bush Rangers
219 Taijuan Walker Diamondbacks
220 Corey Dickerson Rays
221 Travis d'Arnaud Mets
222 Mike Napoli Rangers
223 Jorge Soler Royals
224 Alex Cobb Rays
225 Steven Matz Mets
226 Shawn Kelley Nationals
227 Yulieski Gurriel Astros
228 Aaron Sanchez Blue Jays
229 Jacoby Ellsbury Yankees
230 Jesse Hahn Athletics
231 Jim Johnson Braves
232 Troy Tulowitzki Blue Jays
233 Joe Ross Nationals
234 Jackie Bradley Jr. Red Sox
235 Cesar Hernandez Phillies
236 Felix Hernandez Mariners
237 Justin Bour Marlins
238 Hunter Renfroe Padres
239 Tanner Roark Nationals
240 Howie Kendrick Phillies
241 Chase Headley Yankees
242 Sam Dyson Rangers
243 Jon Gray Rockies
244 Shin-Soo Choo Rangers
245 Kenta Maeda Dodgers
246 Tom Murphy Rockies
247 Greg Bird Yankees
248 Eduardo Nunez Giants
249 Fernando Rodney Diamondbacks
250 Mike Montgomery Cubs
251 Jerad Eickhoff Phillies
252 Kevin Kiermaier Rays
253 Chris Devenski Astros
254 Avisail Garcia White Sox
255 Cameron Rupp Phillies
256 Drew Pomeranz Red Sox
257 Dansby Swanson Braves
258 Josh Reddick Astros
259 Eduardo Rodriguez Red Sox
260 Mike Leake Cardinals
261 Logan Forsythe Dodgers
262 Jason Heyward Cubs
263 Gio Gonzalez Nationals
264 Koda Glover Nationals
265 Mike Zunino Mariners
266 Aaron Altherr Phillies
267 Vince Velasquez Phillies
268 Ryon Healy Athletics
269 Sonny Gray Athletics
270 Jarrod Dyson Mariners
271 Ben Zobrist Cubs
272 Brad Brach Orioles
273 Lucas Duda Mets
274 Alex Wood Dodgers
275 Melky Cabrera White Sox
276 Asdrubal Cabrera Mets
277 Adam Wainwright Cardinals
278 Bud Norris Angels
279 Carlos Beltran Astros
280 Yangervis Solarte Padres
281 Yoan Moncada White Sox
282 Francisco Liriano Blue Jays
283 Rajai Davis Athletics
284 Jharel Cotton Athletics
285 Sean Doolittle Athletics
286 Dexter Fowler Cardinals
287 Kevin Gausman Orioles
288 Yan Gomes Indians
289 Neil Walker Mets
290 Huston Street Angels
291 Ervin Santana Twins
292 Brett Gardner Yankees
293 Yadier Molina Cardinals
294 J.A. Happ Blue Jays
295 Ryan Madson Athletics
296 Manuel Margot Padres
297 Sean Manaea Athletics
298 Welington Castillo Orioles
299 Trevor Rosenthal Cardinals
300 Mike Foltynewicz Braves

 

 



Matthew Pouliot is the Executive Editor of RotoWorld.com and has been doing the site's baseball projections for the last 10 years. Follow him on Twitter @matthewpouliot.
Email :Matthew Pouliot


