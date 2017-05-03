Brad Johnson

Saves and Steals

print article archives RSS

Britton Returns

Wednesday, May 03, 2017


Zach Britton is back! The Orioles relief ace was activated on Tuesday. He tossed one scoreless inning in a non-save situation. Britton wasn't quite on his game. He allowed a hit and a walk with no strikeouts and – shockingly – no ground balls. Brad Brach owners should wait a few days before cutting him.

 

Cody Allen and Bud Norris were the only closers to save three games in the last calendar week. A whole slew of relievers had two saves. The saves lead still belongs to Greg Holland with 11. He's trailed by Craig Kimbrel's nine saves, and eight closers with seven saves.

 

Ender Inciarte, A.J. Pollock, and Billy Hamilton all stole five bases in the last week. Paul Goldschmidt attempted five too, but he was caught once. Hamilton now has 15 steals on the season, trailed by 11 for Pollock. Four others have eight swipes.

 

Editor’s Note: Sign up for Yahoo Fantasy Baseball: Get in the game and create or join a league today.

 

Tier 1: The Elite (4)

 

Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

Zach Britton, Baltimore Orioles

 

Chapman allowed his first run of the season last Wednesday while picking up an unusually harrowing save. Even the best are mortal. He also earned a win on Friday. Overall, he tossed three innings with six strikeouts.

 

Jansen had the better week, working 2.1 innings across three appearances. He struck out seven of eight batters faced while recording a win and two saves. Kimbrel also nabbed a couple saves and four strikeouts in three innings.

 

Tier 2: Nearly Elite (4)

 

Cody Allen, Cleveland Indians

Wade Davis, Chicago Cubs

Kelvin Herrera, Kansas City Royals

Mark Melancon, San Francisco Giants

 

You'll notice I've made a housekeeping change to the second, third, and fourth tiers. Basically, I've shifted where I'm drawing the line for each category.

 

Allen tallied three more scoreless saves. His appearance on Thursday was certainly eventful. He somehow allowed three hits without coughing up a run. He struck out five in 3.1 innings.

 

Davis remains unscored upon after two more clean innings. He added a save and four strikeouts. Herrera allowed a run in his only appearance, a non-save situation on Sunday. The strikeouts have been few and far between through his first nine innings.

 

Melancon blew the save on Sunday in an eventual loss to the Padres. He hadn't allowed a run since Opening Day. Although he only earned one save, Melancon was called upon four times in five days.

 

Tier 3: The Mid Tier (6)

 

Jeurys Familia, New York Mets

Alex Colome, Tampa Bay Rays

Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

Roberto Osuna, Toronto Blue Jays

David Robertson, Chicago White Sox

Ken Giles, Houston Astros

 

The Mid Tier now consists of six relievers with borderline ace ability and questions about their consistency. Some of these will move back into Tier 2 as they prove health, regain velocity, or otherwise assuage my personal doubts.

 

While not officially reinstated as the Mets closer, Familia has earned the club's last two saves. Like Melancon, he worked four of five days beginning last Thursday. He nearly blew the game on Friday before recovering in his most recent appearances. Familia's grasp on the role isn't strong. However, Addison Reed has allowed four home runs in just 14 innings.

 

Colome was saddled with a couple losses and a pair of saves in four outings. I'm not inclined to budge on his ranking. He's been unusually open handed with walks lately – always a risk when someone relies on breakng ball as much as Colome. Technically, he refers to the pitch as a “cutter,” but it's really a slutter or baby slider.

 

On Tuesday, the Mariners called Edwin Diaz in the eighth inning with a runner on first and two outs to preserve a one-run lead. He promptly coughed up a two-run home run. Diaz remains worthy of your trust as a fantasy closer, but he's not going to replicate the gaudy numbers he posted in 2016.

 

Osuna blew the save last Thursday. He has since rebounded with two clean outings. He's missing two mph on his fastball, and there's no question it's affecting his results.

 

After recording a save last Wednesday, Robertson stole the win on Saturday. First he blew the save in the ninth inning. The White Sox reclaimed a two-run lead in the top of the tenth. Robertson stuck around and redeemed himself.

 

Giles had a clean week in which he produced an empty scoresheet aside from a couple saves. He allowed no hits, walks, or strikeouts in two innings (three appearances).

 


continue story »
12
back to top print article archives
Brad Johnson is a baseball writer for Rotoworld, FanGraphs, The Hardball Times, MLBTradeRumors and The Fake Baseball. He can be found on Twitter @BaseballATeam.
Email :Brad Johnson


MLB Headlines

View All Headlines
Headlines: NFL | MLB | NBA | NHL | GOLF | NAS | CFB | BPL

Saves and Steals Articles

View All Articles

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Brad Johnson Articles


Video Center

  •  
    Short: Waiver Wire
    Short: Waiver Wire
  •  
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
    Jesse: MLB Power Rankings
  •  
    Short: Saves & Steals
    Short: Saves & Steals
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 1-10
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 11-20
  •  
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
    Norris: NFL Mock, Picks 21-32
  •  
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
    Norris: Saints Team Needs
  •  
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs
    Norris: Bucs Team Needs

 