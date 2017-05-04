FanDuel MLB Plays: Thursday

Thursday, May 04, 2017

I’ll be digging into the MLB slate on Thursdays and will be bringing you some top plays to consider on FanDuel. We have a split slate today with seven early games so we are only left with five games on the main slate tonight. I’ll be focusing on the main slate, which features questionable pitching options but plenty of hitting options.

Pitchers





Adam Wainwright, St. Louis Cardinals & Chase Anderson, Milwaukee Brewers - The pitching on the late slate is not pretty so if you’re not comfortable rostering a non-ace then I’d take this slate off. Neither Wainwright nor Anderson are options that you typically target on a one pitcher site like Fanduel, but on this slate they are both guys I’m heavily considering. This game checks in with the lowest total on the main slate at 7.5 and Wainwright is a solid -141 favorite. Double check the weather as this game is currently listed yellow-orange on the RotoGrinders’ Weather Page, but right now the weather report from Kevin Roth seems to think that the weather will allow this one to play. The weather report also calls for 20-25 MPG winds blowing in from left so this is a nice pitching environment for Wainwright and Anderson. I’ll trust Vegas here and go with Wainwright in cash games as he’s a solid favorite against a powerful, but strikeout prone Brewers’ lineup. I will look to Anderson in some GPP lineups as this Cardinals’ offense has not been very good this year. Both these pitchers topped 40 Fanduel points in their outings against these teams earlier this year and that came in the more hitting friendly environment in Miller Park.

If weather doesn’t cooperate in St. Louis then I’d look to the pitchers in Tampa in Dan Straily and Matt Andriese.

Catcher





Catcher is easily the worst hitting position on this slate and it’s the last lineup spot I’m filling. I’ll make sure I get the bats I want at other positions, as well as the pitcher that I think gets knocked around the least. Welington Castillo would be the top option if price isn’t a factor, but my lineup construction is leaving me just punting the position at $2,500 and under. That leaves me looking towards Christian Vasquez to get exposure to the Boston offense with Martin Maldanado and J. T. Realmuto being other possibilities.

First Base





Hanley Ramirez, Boston Red Sox, $3.900 - For cash games, the top game to attack is clearly the game in Boston with a 10 run total as the Orioles still haven’t named a starting pitcher and Boston is pitching Kyle Kendrick. The Red Sox check in with the top implied total on the day at just over 5 runs so they are a great place to start in looking for bats. With Kevin Gasuman ejected early, the Orioles used Ubaldo Jimenez last night so we are still waiting on a starter, but we’re likely to get someone we want to target with Boston bats. Hanley is smoking hot right now and with this matchup facing a weak starter and/or Baltimore long relievers it makes sense to keep on riding the hot streak.



Chris Davis, Baltimore Orioles, $3,300 - The last time we saw Kyle Kendrick (2015), he was crushed by batters from both sides of the plate and allowed a ridiculous .413 wOBA and 2.11 hr/9 to LHB. He’s struggled his entire career against LHB allowing a .362 wOBA and 1.3 hr/9, while posting a miniscule 12.2% strikeout rate. With that low strikeout rate, we can project Davis to make contact more often today, which puts his power upside in play against a home run prone pitcher. With the Red Sox likely popular, I like Davis as the pivot from Hanley in GPPs, as well as Freddie Freeman.

With a lot of attention on Fenway Park, I like Freddie Freeman quite a bit for GPPs and for the BvP fans he’s hit Zach Wheeler hard (7 for 14 with a home run and 2 doubles).

Second Base





Robinson Cano, Seattle Mariners, $4,100 – The one positive to the weak pitching slate is that we have plenty of money to spend on bats so for me it makes sense to spend up to Cano here. He’s heated up over the past five games with two home runs and two doubles and will draw a hittable RHP in Alex Meyer, who only has 31 major league innings under his belt. Looking at Meyer’s minor league numbers he did flash some strikeout ability, but walks seem to be an issue for him and he needed 75 pitches to get through 3.2 innings in his one MLB start this year. I’ll take a proven bat like Cano in this position every time against a young pitcher with control issues.

If you’re not spending up on Cano then I’d look to take the discount and just get more exposure to the Boston bats with Dustin Pedroia at $2,900.

Third Base





Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles, $3,800 – I prefer to target Kyle Kendrick with LHB so I’ll have a heavy dose of Davis and Smith, but I still want to mix in Machado as well. While Kyle Kendrick is worse against LHB, he’s not great against RHB and Machado has hit RHB just as hard as LHP in his career. He’s posted a career .349 wOBA and .202 ISO against RHP so I definitely won’t overlook Machado when I’m stacking up Orioles.

I’m looking to the Milwaukee/St. Louis game for pitching, but it is an intriguing spot for Jedd Gyorko. Chase Anderson has shown big reverse splits in his career with a .354 wOBA allowed to RHB and Gyorko has smashed RHP for a .497 wOBA this year and .349 last year.

Shortstop





Xander Bogaerts, Boston Red Sox, $3,400 – The theme of this slate for cash games is to attack this Baltimore/Boston game and try to squeeze in as many bats as you can. With the cheap pitching, it’s easy enough to get the bats you want from this game so Bogaerts is an easy pick for me at an otherwise tough shortstop position. Bogaerts has hit safely in seven straight games and even though we’re still waiting on a starter for the Orioles, the middle of the order Boston bats should be in a great spot.

I’m primarily locked into Bogaerts as I don’t like this position, but for GPPs, I could see targeting Jean Segura as he has been active on the base paths and Mayer has shown he has control/walk issues.

Outfield





Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox, $3,900 – As mentioned, I can’t break down the matchup as we don’t know the Baltimore starter so I’m just targeting my favorite Boston bats right now. Those guys are Betts, Bogaerts and Hanley.

Seth Smith, Baltimore Orioles, $2,800 – With a RHP back on the hill, I would expect Seth Smith to slot back in at the top of the Baltimore lineup. At $2,800, he’s a great way to get cheap exposure to this game and he’s a LHB, which is they side of the plate I love to target against Kendrick.

If you forego some of the big bats in the Boston game then I would look to squeeze in Mike Trout. He’s expensive but he’s one of the surest things there is in baseball and he’s facing a LHP in Ariel Miranda, who has allowed over 2.00 hr/9 to RHB in his brief MLB career.