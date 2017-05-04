FanDuel MLB Pivots: Thursday

Thursday, May 04, 2017

The purpose of this article is to outline potential popular selections at every position, then give some sneaky pivot plays with lower ownership rates for tournament consideration. Essentially, it’s your traditional tournament picks segment with an emphasis on getting away from those groupthink selections of the day.

In other words, I’m playing devil’s advocate in going against the grain. Hopefully, this will help find some lower-owned pivot plays to accompany the popular, well-aligned picks in your FanDuel lineups.

We are focusing on the evening contests starting at 7:10 ET. Due to the brevity of this five-game slate, I will create a straight list of sneaky GPP Pivots instead of running through every position. We’ll be back with the original format tomorrow, breaking down the hearty slate.

FANDUEL MLB PIVOTS

Mitch Moreland – 1B – Boston (FanDuel Price: $3,400)

Wait, why is Moreland listed as a GPP Pivot? He’s a capable slugger with a good matchup in a hitter-friendly park! Despite that, I’m anticipating a lower-than-deserved ownership rate this evening. We are taking the “logjam approach” here, wherein most people will be looking towards Hanley Ramirez, Freddie Freeman, Chris Davis, or Eric Thames at first base. Moreland should be the least popular “log” in that cluster, despite holding some sweet upside against Triple-A call-up Tyler Wilson.

Travis Shaw – 3B – Milwaukee (FanDuel Price: $3,700)

Gone are the days where we fear Adam Wainwright as an ace pitcher. The 35 year-old St. Louis hurler owns a 6.12 ERA on the season, carrying a vulnerable .370 wOBA 1.31 HR/9 split vs left-handed hitters from 2016. Projection systems that weigh three-year pitching stats may not account for the steep decline of this contact-oriented pitcher. On top of that, DFS enthusiasts may still fade Milwaukee hitters due to Waino’s career accolades. Either way, I’m looking towards the left-handed Brewers’ bats to make for a sneaky-stack.

Tyler Flowers – C – Atlanta (FanDuel Price: $2,900)

I’m hoping Flowers continues to fly under the radar tonight, but an abbreviated slate makes that less certain of a proposition. Regardless, hitters like W.Castillo and J.Realmuto may hold higher ownership rates based on pedigree and hitting environment (spot in the order) ... Flowers has a non-imposing draw against Zack Wheeler, and Atlanta’s new stadium has profiled on the hitter-friendly side of the park factor spectrum. The Braves’ catcher is swinging a confident bat with 10 hits over the past five games.

Randal Grichuk – OF – St. Louis (FanDuel Price: $3,000)

Milwaukee pitcher Chase Anderson has shown improvement through five starts this season, holding a shiny 2.10 ERA. However, his last outing (vs Atlanta 4/28) displayed the flaws of previous years – wherein Anderson posted a targetable .371 wOBA 1.61 HR/9 split vs right-handed hitters (2016 numers). Will the Brewers’ hurler bounce-back or continue to regress? If it’s the latter, Grichuk represents a sneaky right-handed power bat to take advantage.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Piggybacking the rationale provided earlier with Travis Shaw, his switch-hitting teammate, Jonathan Villar ($3400), is firmly within consideration as well. Most people will be looking towards Cano or the Boston-Baltimore game when selecting a second baseman, calling for a nice leverage situation with Villar.

Jackie Bradley Jr. ($3000) hasn’t been good to begin the season, but there’s room for a breakout performance against Triple-A call-up Tyler Wilson. The aforementioned-likes of Moreland along with JBJR should represent a pair of underrated fantasy commodities within the highest projected scoring team of the night.

Let’s not forget about the Angels’ right-handed hitters against homer-prone southpaw Ariel Miranda. Sure, we all know Mike Trout is great, but Albert Pujols ($2800) and Yunel Escobar ($2700) deserve some DFS love in tournaments as well. Pujols will get lost in the shuffle of high opportunity cost at first base, with a similar sentiment holding true for Escobar at third.