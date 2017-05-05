Dose: Cubs Win in Extras

Friday, May 05, 2017

Cubs/Phillies isn’t a matchup you’re likely to see in October—the Phillies haven’t played postseason baseball since Roy Halladay was in his heyday back in 2011. But that didn’t stop them from playing an instant classic Thursday at Wrigley Field.

After starters John Lackey and Zach Eflin pitched to a 3-3 stalemate, Phillies catcher Cameron Rupp struck with a solo home run off Carl Edwards, putting Philadelphia ahead 4-3 in the eighth inning. Edwards hadn’t allowed a run all season before Rupp’s go-ahead round-tripper.

That lead would prove to be short-lived. The back end of the Phillies’ bullpen has been a problem area all season and Thursday’s letdown did nothing to assuage those concerns. After pulling ahead 4-3, setup man Joaquin Benoit promptly served up a home run to Miguel Montero, knotting the score at four a piece in the eighth.

Cubs closer Wade Davis preserved the tie heading into the bottom of the ninth inning, where Kris Bryant came to the plate with one out and runners on first and second. The matchup had walk-off written all over it—Bryant, a reigning MVP hitting .500 over his last 10 games against Jeanmar Gomez, a failed closer with an 8.22 ERA since last year’s All-Star break. But whatever momentum the Cubs may have had in that moment was quickly spoiled when Ben Zobrist was picked off second base for the second out of the inning. Bryant followed with a single to left field that surely would have scored Zobrist had he simply held his ground at second base. Instead, Anthony Rizzo grounded out to Gomez for the final out, sending the game into extra innings.

The 10th and 11 innings were uneventful but the drama picked up again in the 12th. Rupp led off the inning with an infield single for the Phillies but was later erased when Kris Bryant snared a liner by Brock Stassi and flipped it over to first for the inning-ending double play.

After failing to capitalize in the top half of the frame, Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez quickly worked himself into a jam by loading the bases. With one out and the winning run 90 feet away, the Phillies stacked their infield with five defenders including right fielder Ty Kelly, who was tasked with manning second base. Willson Contreras rolled a hard grounder to third baseman Maikel Franco, who whipped the ball to Kelly for the force out at second. Kelly then blazed it over to Stassi at first to complete the rarely-seen 6-9-3 double play.

But the Phillies finally ran out of miracles in the 13th inning. Albert Almora Jr. opened the frame with a double down the left field line, putting the winning run in scoring position. After retiring Javier Baez for the first out of the inning, Rodriguez intentionally walked Zobrist to put a force on at second and third. Matt Szczur followed by hitting a fielder’s choice to second base. Off the bat, it was clear the ball wasn’t hit hard enough to induce a double play but ambitious shortstop Freddy Galvis tried for it anyway. His throw ended up in right field, allowing Almora to come across for the game-winning run.

The four-hour, 22-minute marathon came to a convenient end for the Cubs, who had just run out of position players. The win was the Cubs’ third straight, pushing them to a season-best four games over .500. The Cubs now hold a 1.5-game advantage over the second place Brewers in the NL Central, which means next to nothing with over 130 games left on the schedule.

The rebuilding Phillies got off to a surprising 11-9 start this year but have fallen back to Earth by dropping six of their last seven against the Cubs and Dodgers. Their road won’t get any easier with the first-place Nationals coming to town on Friday night. Neither team is firing on all cylinders yet, but that’s to be expected with over three quarters of the season still to play. All we asked for on Thursday was a great game, and the Cubs and Phillies certainly gave us one.

Outfield Woes in St. Louis

Call it the Curse of the Jedi. Star Wars Day (May the Fourth be with you) has not been kind to the St. Louis Cardinals. Just look at some of the players they’ve lost to injury on May 4 in recent years: Shelby Miller in 2013, Yadier Molina in 2014, Matt Holliday the year after that. Somehow St. Louis made it through 2016 unscathed but this year the carnage returned as the Curse of the Jedi claimed two of the Cardinals’ starting outfielders—Stephen Piscotty and Dexter Fowler.

Piscotty grounded out to end the second inning and pulled up lame on his way to first base Thursday against Milwaukee. He was helped off by a trainer and didn’t come out for the start of the third inning. Shortly after, the right fielder was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring. Piscotty downplayed his health after the game, claiming that his MRI showed no structural damage. He also referred to his injury as more of a “mild muscle spasm.” Either way, he won’t be making the trip to Atlanta for the Cardinals’ upcoming series against the Braves.

While news on Piscotty’s hamstring was relatively positive, Fowler’s status seems much cloudier. Fowler suffered a strained right shoulder laying out for a ball in center field just one inning after his two-run triple staked the Cardinals to an early three-run advantage. Fowler went for an MRI as well, though we’re still waiting on his results. With Fowler and Piscotty both done for the night, manager Mike Matheny had to get creative with his outfield alignment. Shortstop Aledmys Diaz filled in at left field with Randal Grichuk moving from left to center and Jose Martinez, a first baseman by trade, replacing Piscotty in right.

The Brewers eventually came back to win 5-4 on the strength of Keon Broxton’s four hits, dropping the Cardinals a game below .500. Tommy Pham was pulled from his game with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night, a sure sign that he’s on his way to Atlanta to take the place of one of the Cardinals’ injured outfielders. That means either Fowler or Piscotty, or perhaps both, will be placed on the disabled list prior to Friday night’s series opener. For a Cardinals team looking long in the tooth, losing two proven assets like Fowler and Piscotty is a nightmare scenario. On the bright side, at least neither of them got their hands cut off by Darth Vader.

AL Quick Hits: Mike Trout got a rare night off Thursday against the Mariners. The reigning AL MVP has been dealing with hamstring tightness, though manager Mike Scioscia claims Trout would have been fine to play if Thursday night were a playoff game … Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright is headed for season-ending knee surgery. He never looked right this year, registering an ugly 8.25 ERA over five starts. The Red Sox also placed infielder Marco Hernandez on the disabled list with a left shoulder subluxation. With Pablo Sandoval (knee) and Brock Holt (vertigo) also on the DL, the Red Sox were forced to start Josh Rutledge at third base Thursday against Baltimore … David Price (elbow) hit 95 mph on the radar gun during a three-inning simulated game Thursday at Fenway Park. He’ll throw four innings in his next simulated game on Tuesday, five more after that and then six in his final outing. After that, he should be ready to join the Red Sox’s starting rotation … Manny Machado was incensed when Chris Sale threw a ball behind him on Tuesday night. But Machado got the last laugh. He homered in three of four games against the Red Sox this week including Thursday’s series finale, which Baltimore won 8-3 … Todd Frazier was scratched with back tightness Thursday against Kansas City. Despite the injury, Frazier said he’s hoping to be back for Friday’s series opener at Baltimore … Marwin Gonzalez has quite a streak going. Including Thursday’s loss to Texas, Gonzalez has now homered in five straight starts. He’s started at four different positions (first base, second base, third base and left field) during that span … Gary Sanchez is headed to Chicago, where he’ll be activated from the disabled list for the start of Friday’s series against the Cubs. The Yankees catcher missed close to a month with a strained biceps … Kyle Gibson had a rough go of it on Thursday, allowing eight hits and four earned runs over four lackluster innings in a loss to Oakland. He was demoted to Triple-A Rochester after the game … Byron Buxton injured himself after crashing into the outfield wall Thursday against the A’s but passed his initial concussion tests. The former top prospect is day-to-day … Ian Kennedy left Thursday’s start against the White Sox with a right medial hamstring strain. The right-hander is winless in six starts this year despite a respectable 3.03 ERA.

NL Quick Hits: A scary scene unfolded in Thursday’s Rockies/Padres game when Hector Sanchez’s bat struck a fan, causing a lengthy delay while she received medical attention. “I feel really really bad about it, especially when I saw that it hit a lady,” said Sanchez after the game. “I hope she’s well and I hope they take care of her” … Carlos Gonzalez left Thursday’s game with a cramp in his right calf. The Rockies said his exit was precautionary and are calling him day-to-day … Rich Hill (blister) was scheduled to throw four innings in Thursday’s rehab start for High-A Rancho Cucamonga. Instead Hill lasted just 29 pitches, bowing out after giving up four runs in only 2/3 of an inning. Hill went to the bullpen and threw 30 more pitches after his abbreviated outing … Lucas Duda will get some at-bats in extended spring training this weekend and hopes to resume his rehab assignment with High-A St. Lucie early next week. A hyperextended left elbow has kept him out since mid-April … Groin tightness forced Bryce Harper from Thursday’s game against the Diamondbacks. He’s hoping to play this weekend at Philadelphia, where he holds a .296 career average with 12 homers and 36 RBI … Billy Hamilton, who reached 200 career steals earlier this week, would like to race John Ross for charity. Ross, who ran the fastest 40 time ever at the NFL Combine (4.22), was picked ninth overall by the Bengals in last week’s NFL Draft … How are the Cubs celebrating victories these days? With super-soakers, of course.