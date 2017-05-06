Dose: Here to Stay

Saturday, May 06, 2017

Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts indicated earlier this week that star prospect Cody Bellinger would be heading back to Triple-A Las Vegas once Franklin Gutierrez and Joc Pederson returned from the disabled list.

The Dodgers' skipper indicated that it didn't matter how well Bellinger hit during his time on the roster, that he'd be going back down regardless.

It's starting to look like the kid is here to stay.

On Friday, the Dodgers placed Adrian Gonzalez on the disabled list with right elbow soreness. It's the first time in his 14-year-career that Gonzalez has hit the DL, a very impressive accomplishment.

While his injury is believed to be minor, it isn't yet clear just how much time he stands to miss. If he doesn't hurry back soon, Bellinger may just take over.

The 21-year-old will see every day at-bats at first base while Gonzalez is sidelined. He started there on Friday and was penciled into the fifth spot in Roberts' lineup against Jhoulys Chacin and the Padres. In the spacious confines of Petco Park no less.

No park can hold this kid though. Bellinger got the Dodgers on the board with a solo shot off of Chacin in the fourth inning, his third home run of the season. He was just getting started though. With the Dodgers leading 4-2 in the ninth inning, Bellinger crushed a three-run blast off of Miguel Diaz, putting the game out of reach.

He finished the night 3-for-5 with a pair of runs scored and four RBI. In his first 41 plate appearances at the major league level, he's hitting an absurd .342/.390/.737 with four homers and nine RBI. He already has two multi-homer games in his first 10 major league contests.

There's just no way that Roberts can keep him out of the lineup or send him back to Triple-A once Gonzalez is ready to return. Whether that means that Gonzalez is relegated to a reserve role, or Bellinger splits his time between first base and the outfield, is yet to be determined.

What is for certain though, is that Bellinger should be owned and started in all mixed leagues at this point and looks poised to join the ranks of the young stars of Major League Baseball.

Mighty Morales

Kendrys Morales entered play on Friday in a bit of a funk at the plate this season. The Blue Jays' cleanup hitter was hitting just .225/.277/.360 with four homers and 15 RBI in what has been a very disappointing offense as a whole.

The one thing that he did have on his side on Friday though, is a good history against Rays' ace Chris Archer. He was 13-for-22 (.591) with four doubles, two homers and six RBI. He had whiffed just twice in 23 plate appearances.

There's a constant debate in daily fantasy circles on the relevance and predictive value of batter vs. pitcher historical stats. Some players swear by it, while others chalk it up completely to variance and don't pay much attention to it when constructing lineups.

Score one for the BvP truthers on Friday.

Morales got off to a rough start, striking out swinging in his first at-bat in the second inning. He rectified that in the fifth inning when he lined a double to deep center field and came around to score the Jays' first run of the night.

He delivered much bigger damage in the seventh inning, lining a 3-1 offering over the wall in right-center for a game-tying two-run homer. His third career blast off of Archer.

That homer chased Archer from the ballgame, so Morales would have to tee off on a different Rays' hurler his next trip to the plate. Challenge accepted.

Morales strode to the plate in the eighth inning with two men on and the score tied at 4-4. He quickly untied the contest, smacking a Jumbo Diaz offering into the stands in right field to give the Jays a 7-4 lead that they wouldn't relinquish.

All told, Morales finished the night 3-for-4 with three runs scored and five RBI. Hopefully this is just the type of offensive performance that he needs to get going and get his season back on track. His massive performance upped his season slash to a more respectable .243/.293/.435 to go along with his six long balls and 20 RBI.

Bye Bye Britton

Just four days after he returned from the disabled list, Orioles' star closer Zach Britton underwent another MRI exam on his left forearm and could be heading right back to the DL.

It was telling when O's skipper Buck Showalter turned to Brad Brach, not Britton, to protect a three-run lead in the ninth inning against the White Sox on Friday. Hopeful Orioles' fans and Britton owners held out hope that perhaps they were just taking it easy on him, easing him back into action after working in two of the previous three games.

Unfortunately, that wasn't the case.

Showalter announced after the game that he went with Brach because Britton was unavailable. The left-hander is dealing with renewed discomfort in his left forearm underwent another MRI exam prior to Friday's game.

The results of that exam are not yet known, but will determine just how much time Britton stands to miss this time around.

Fantasy owners who invested an early round selection in the safety and security of an elite closer could be in rough shape unless they invested in Brach as a handcuff.

While Brach surrendered a run on Friday, he was able to convert the save chance, his sixth of the season in seven opportunities. He owns a 2.12 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 17/6 K/BB ratio through 17 frames on the season and has all of the tools necessary to put up elite numbers in the ninth inning. All he lacked was the opportunity, which now seems to be knocking.

The Mariners made a bold move on Friday, optioning struggling catcher Mike Zunino to Triple-A Tacoma.

The 26-year-old backstop has struggled at the dish this season, slashing a mere .167/.250/.236 with no homers, two RBI and a 30/6 K/BB ratio in 80 plate appearances.

After a very disappointing 2015 season, Zunino opened the 2016 campaign at Triple-A. He remained there until July when he finally got a chance to prove his meddle in the big leagues once again. While he clubbed 12 homers in just 164 at-bats, the power came with a poor batting average and issues with strikeouts.

He has now amassed 1327 plate appearances at the major league level and amassed a slash line of just .193/.262/.362 with 50 home runs and a 434/81 K/BB ratio.

Perhaps he's just never going to figure out how to consistently hit big league pitching and it's time to chalk up the third overall selection from the 2012 draft as a colossal bust.

Carlos Ruiz will see the bulk of the playing time behind the dish in Seattle while Zunino attempts to exorcise his demon in the minor leagues. Tuffy Gosewisch has been recalled from Triple-A and will function as his backup.

Ruiz has struggled himself at the plate this season, hitting .125/.300/.167 with one RBI, but he could be worth a look in deeper mixed leagues that utilize two catchers simply due to the added playing time he's in line to receive.

American League Quick Hits: Gary Sanchez (biceps) went 0-for-4 with a strikeout in his first game back from the disabled list... Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) remained out of the Yankees lineup but could return on Saturday.. Josh Donaldson (calf) and Troy Tulowitzki (hamstring) are expected to return to the Blue Jays' lineup on Monday... J.D. Martinez (foot) began a minor league rehab assignment with High-A Lakeland on Friday...Ian Kennedy was placed on the DL due to a hamstring strain... Blue Jays designated veteran right-hander Mat Latos for assignment... Joe Biagini is expected to start for the Blue Jays on Sunday... Twins designated Danny Santana for assignment.. Ian Kinsler sat out Friday's game due to hamstring discomfort... Brett Gardner clubbed a three-run homer in the ninth inning to beat the Cubs... Wade Miley was forced to leave Friday's start with a bruised wrist after being hit by a pair of batted balls... Gabriel Ynoa fired six shutout innings out of the bullpen after being pressed into emergency action... Kevin Kiermaier left Friday's game after getting hit on the hand by a pitch from Francisco Liriano... Chris Archer fanned 11 in a no-decision against the Blue Jays... Joe Mauer clubbed the first walk-of homer of his major league career, propelling the Twins to a victory over the Red Sox... Jason Hammel earned his first victory of the season with six innings of one-run ball against the Indians...Eric Hosmer crushed a monstrous home run in that one... Michael Fulmer punched out nine over eight innings of one-run ball in a win over the Athletics.





National League Quick Hits: Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports that Yoenis Cespedes could be sidelined through the entire month of May... Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports reports that the Nationals have continued to express interest in Royals' closer Kelvin Herrera... Stephen Piscotty landed on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring... Bryce Harper sat out Friday's game with a sore groin... Ryan Braun missed another game due to his trapezius issue... Wei-Yin Chen was placed on the DL with arm fatigue... Shawn Kelley was placed on the DL with a strained back... Matt Albers will get the first crack at the closer's gig in his absence and converted his first career save on Friday... Logan Forsythe (hamstring) has been shut down for a few days after experiencing a setback during a minor league rehab assignment... Rich Hill is expected to rejoin the Dodgers' rotation after his final minor league rehab start on Tuesday... Brandon McCarthy and Clayton Kershaw flip flopped in the Dodgers' rotation after McCarthy injured his shoulder in a weight room incident... T.J. Rivera homered and plated three runs as the Mets overcame a 7-2 deficit to beat the Marlins...Aledmys Diaz went 4-for-4 with three RBI as the Cardinals crushed the Braves... Lance Lynn improved to 4-1 with six shutout innings against the Braves. He owns a stellar 2.04 ERA through six starts... Matt Cain was demolished for nine runs in 3 1/3 innings in a blowout loss to the Reds... Billy Hamilton swiped his 17th and 18th bases of the season... Paul Goldschmidt homered twice and plated five in a win over the Rockies... Fernando Rodney recorded the final two outs to earn his eighth save...Zack Greinke fanned seven in an impressive win over the Rockies at Coors Field... Stephen Strasburg picked up his third victory with 5 2/3 innings of scoreless baseball. He also homered to help his own cause... Ryan Zimmerman crushed his National League-leading 12th home run in a victory over the Phillies. He went 3-for-5 and is now hitting a mind-boggling .433/.474/.885 with 30 RBI.