Week That Was: Noah's Argh

Through most of April, Thor was hammering the strike zone and punishing opposing lineups. In his first four starts, Noah Syndergaard posted a 1.73 ERA along with an incredible 30-to-0 K/BB ratio. But things unraveled quickly for the right-hander, a reflection of what seems to be occurring for the New York Mets as a team.





Syndergaard had his latest start pushed back due to biceps tendinitis, but was cleared to take the hill on Sunday after a smooth throwing session. Unfortunately, he never looked quite right in the outing, coughing up five runs in the first before exiting with one out in the second in what would eventually devolve into a 23-5 loss to the explosive Nationals.





On Monday, the right-hander was diagnosed with a partially torn lat muscle, and the expectation is that he'll need at least three months to recover, potentially putting him out until August. It's a devastating break for a Mets club that was already off to a disappointing start even with their ace pitching lights-out.





With Steven Matz still slowly working his way back from an elbow flexor strain and Matt Harvey suddenly looking very shaky, the New York rotation is looking a lot less intimidating than originally drawn up.





They really need Syndergaard's replacement, Rafael Montero, to step up and deliver. That's not a great bet, given his 5.51 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in 30 big-league appearances.





* Adding to the Mets' troubles, the hamstring injury that landed Yoenis Cespedes on the disabled list is evidently more serious than the team initially let on. Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reported on Friday that a return in May for the slugging outfielder could be "a long shot."





On the bright side, Michael Conforto has been tearing it up during Yo's absence, helping to soften the blow somewhat.The 24-year-old had another excellent week and is batting .351 with seven homers and 18 RBI through 25 contests. He's locking himself into an everyday gig, and remains available in 25 percent of Yahoo leagues.





* The Mets aren't the only team that lost a critical top starter over the course of the last week. The Rangers learned that they'll be without Cole Hamels for at least eight weeks due to a fairly severe oblique strain. It's a rare DL stint for a pitcher who has made at least 30 starts in nine straight seasons. He'll be sidelined until close to the All Star break if not longer. Nick Martinez should stick around as his replacement but offers minimal fantasy appeal.





Meanwhile, the Indians placed Corey Kluber on the DL after back tightness forced him out of his Tuesday night start early. Kluber owns a 5.06 ERA, though he has pitched better than that figure suggests. There's presently no indicationthat he'll be out much longer than the 10-day minimum, so it's possible the righty will miss only a start or two.





* An isolated hot streak to open the season, or a statement that one of MLB's new top power hitters has arrived? You be the judge.





Through the first month of the campaign, Aaron Judge has been redefining what a rookie power surge looks like. He went deep twice on Tuesday and added another on Wednesday to push his season-opening total to 13 through 26 games. He ranks among the league leaders in average exit velocity and can count some truly astonishing blasts among his collection, so there's been nothing cheap about the prodigious start.





Of course, he's not going to hit 80 home runs (his current pace) and it's a little hard to believe he'll remain on even a 50-homer pace. This is a guy who never hit more than 20 homers in a minor-league season, and last year totaled 23 in a 120 games between Triple-A and the majors. At some point the bombs are bound to dissipate, but for now it's been awfully fun to watch.





* Speaking of young sluggers who have been a joy to behold, how about that Cody Bellinger? The rookie first baseman launched two homers against the Padres on Friday night and is rocking a 1.127 OPS through his first 10 big-league games. With Adrian Gonzalez going on the shelf due to elbow soreness, Bellinger will keep seeing everyday at-bats at first base for at least the next couple of weeks. He is unowned in almost half of leagues.





* Miguel Cabrera returned on Tuesday after a 10-day disabled list stint due to groin soreness, but perhaps he came back a little too soon. The Detroit first baseman smacked a homer in his first game back but afterward reported renewed soreness. The general consensus was that this tied mostly to the cool weather, and Cabrera was back in the lineup Wednesdayand Friday.





* Cross your fingers, but David Price owners can tentatively expect to see the star lefty back on the mound before the end of the month. Price threw in the mid-90s during a short simulated start on Thursday and came away feeling good. The plan is for him to ramp up his pitch count over three more sim games before rejoining the rotation in late May.





Of course, the plan originally was for him to be back much sooner. He isn't out of the woods as he rehabs from an achy left elbow, but for now signs are positive.





* With his strained back failing to heal as quickly as was hoped, Aaron Nola headed back to Philadelphia this week for an MRI. Fortunately, a scan showed no structural weakness, but for now the righty is in limbo.





His absence is good news for Nick Pivetta, who we profiled in Tuesday's edition of Deep Pickups for Season Pass subscribers. The 24-year-old righty was 3-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 24-to-2 K/BB ratio in three starts at Triple-A before being called up to fill Nola's spot, andhas struck out 11 with only one walk in two starts as a Phillie. The results haven't been great but there is some promise here.



* Also hitting the DL this week were Ian Kennedy (hamstring), Greg Bird (ankle), and Zach Britton (forearm). The latter is ominously going to visit Dr. Neal ElAttrache, which could signal a more serious problem. At this point, interim Orioles closer Brad Brach should be owned in all leagues.