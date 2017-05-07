Dose: A Starlin Is (Re)born

Sunday, May 07, 2017

The divorce between Starlin Castro and the Cubs was an amicable one.



Once burning hot and bright, the relationship grew stale as time wore on. The team started seeing other people -- first at Castro's native shortstop, then at second base. It was time to part ways and wish the other the best.



The Cubs, still riding on the goodwill of the team's first World Championship since 1908, have clearly found that success, but so has Castro, albeit in quieter fashion. And it was on display Saturday as Castro and the Yankees played against his former team in the city he once called home.



Castro homered among three hits and drove in three runs in the Yankees' 11-6 win, and it was the fifth consecutive game in which the 27-year-old had two or more hits. Through 28 games, Castro is batting .381/.421/.584 with six homers, 19 RBI and 20 runs scored.



“To come back here and hit a home run feels really good," Castro said after Saturday's game.



His strong start to the year is really just a continuation of what Castro did last year in his first season with the Yanks. After an offseason trade, Castro went on to hit .270/.300/.433 with a career-high 21 homers.



He's well on his way to matching or topping that number in 2017.



“I’m really happy for him,” Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of Castro. “I really expect or anticipate that he’s going to continue to become better offensively and defensively.”





Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

Taillon Lands On The DL



If the Pirates hope to make noise in the National League this year, they'll need contributions from some unexpected sources.



That's doubly true after the team placed Jameson Taillon, one of its best starters thus far, on the 10-day disabled list with groin discomfort. With the move retroactive to Thursday, Taillon will be out until at least May 14.



"It's groin discomfort. We didn't take it any further than that as far as evaluation of where, when, why," Pirates manager Clint Hurdle said. "We'll have more information later in the week when our doctors continue to evaluate him."



The good news, if there is any, is that the injury is not related to Taillon's inguinal hernia surgery in 2015.



Despite the presence of Drew Hutchison and Steven Brault in their minors system, the Bucs will turn to current reliever Trevor Williams to start in Taillon's absence. Williams narrowly missed out on a rotation spot after a strong spring, and he's got a 5.40 ERA in 11 2/3 relief innings this year.



"Williams is our sixth depth starter," Hurdle said. "Hutchison needs to continue to pitch there. … [Brault is] getting better. We want a guy who's been in the mix.



"Williams is ahead of Brault. Williams is ahead of Hutchison right now. Those guys stay in line, continue to pitch and provide us depth options if we need them. Give Williams the ball and see what he can do with it."



Cabrera Hurt; Rosario Up?



A top prospect may be arriving in the majors soon, although not how anyone would have wanted it.



Mets shortstop Amed Rosario may soon make his MLB debut -- possibly as early as Sunday -- after starting shortstop Asdrubal Cabrera injured his left thumb in Saturday's game. Cabrera left the game and while X-rays on the thumb were negative after the game, Cabrera was scheduled for an MRI on Sunday.



Enter Rosario, who is hitting .381/.432/.495 in 28 games at Triple-A this year and who appeared at or near the top of countless prospect lists this spring.



“I don’t know enough about the guy really. From what I saw in spring training I do think he can handle it,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Rosario possibly filling in for Cabrera. “He’s got tremendous actions, he’s got very, very good hands. And if anybody can help him through this particular instance, we’ve got a clubhouse full of guys that can certainly help him.”



Rosario is still young -- he doesn't turn 22 years old until November -- but he'd be an interesting fantasy flier if promoted. Stay tuned.



National League Quick Hits: Bryce Harper (groin) was not in the Nationals' lineup Saturday against the Phillies. Harper hasn't played since leaving Thursday's game with groin tightness, though there's no indication he'll be placed on the disabled list ... Ryan Braun (forearm) was not in the Brewers' lineup Saturday against the Pirates but was available off the bench. Braun's MRI showed a slight flexor strain in his right forearm. He seems to be making progress and expects to be back in the lineup by Tuesday ... Noah Syndergaard (lat) won't resume throwing for at least six weeks. Syndergaard will have to build his arm strength back up once he resumes throwing, so he's looking at a pretty lengthy absence. "We don't know when he'll be back," admitted GM Sandy Alderson. Thor called his visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache "all positive," but it's still going to be quite a while before he's back on the mound ... Carlos Gonzalez (calf) was not in the Rockies' lineup Saturday against the Diamondbacks. Gonzalez is still nursing a calf injury he suffered Thursday against the Padres, and he's day to day ... Christian Yelich (hamstring) was not in the Marlins' lineup Saturday against the Mets. Yelich is dealing with mild hamstring tightness ... Jason Heyward (finger) was not in the Cubs' lineup Saturday against the Yankees. Heyward injured a knuckle on his right hand diving for a ball in right field on Friday. It's nothing serious but the Cubs gave him the night off just to be sure ... Cubs manager Joe Maddon said Brett Anderson (back) is likely headed to the disabled list after tweaking his back fielding a bunt in the first inning Saturday ... Tyler Anderson tied a career high with 10 strikeouts over six inning of one-run ball Saturday against the Diamondbacks.



American League Quick Hits: Mike Trout felt renewed tightness in his left hamstring while warming up for Saturday's game against the Astros. He's now missed two of the Angels' last three games ... Zach Britton will go to Los Angeles to have his forearm examined by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. His meeting with ElAttrache is scheduled for Monday. Britton is still dealing with inflammation in his strained forearm but insists his elbow is fine. The Orioles have already said Britton's stint on the disabled list will be longer than the minimum 10 days. Brad Brach will handle the ninth inning for however long Britton is out for ... Brian Dozier went for X-rays and an ultrasound on his injured left ankle. His X-rays came back negative. Dozier won't be available Sunday against Boston but is hoping to return for Tuesday's series opener against the White Sox ... Ian Kinsler (hamstring) was not in the Tigers' lineup Saturday against the Athletics. Kinsler hasn't played since injuring his left hamstring Wednesday against Cleveland. It doesn't sound like he's going to play Sunday either. The Tigers are holding off on putting him on the disabled list for now but that could change if Kinsler doesn't show improvement in the next few days ... Royals activated OF Jorge Soler from the 10-day disabled list. Soler was expected to remain on his minor league rehab assignment until early next week, but was hitting so well that they decided to bring him back early. He went hitless in three at-bats Saturday ... Jacoby Ellsbury (elbow) was not in the Yankees' lineup Saturday against the Cubs. Ellsbury is still nursing an elbow injury he suffered on Monday but hopes to be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale.