Binge on Yankees

Sunday, May 07, 2017

Welcome back to Streaming Away, a twice weekly column serving all your fantasy streaming needs. I'll be using DFS techniques to help you select players for your normal fantasy leagues. With careful execution, you'll be one step closer to a fantasy championship. As always, the column will run on Sundays and Wednesdays to better prepare you for the thin Monday and Thursday schedules.

Monday, May 8

We have 10 games with which to work on Monday. Fortunately, the weather report is splendid. However, a potential rainout on Sunday could affect the top pitcher on the waiver wire if the Dodgers opt to bump back Alex Wood.

Pitchers to Use

As noted above, Wood is the guy to own tomorrow so long as Brandon McCarthy doesn't steal his thunder. Wood is now 27 percent owned on Yahoo, but he deserves to be rostered in nearly every league. A two mph increase in velocity, a high ground ball rate, and a funky delivery have conspired to make Wood a true fantasy asset. The downside isn't in any individual outing, it's that he so frequently requires time on the disabled list. It feels inevitable. Whether he starts tomorrow or Tuesday, he should be happy to get a start against the Pirates.

Kendall Graveman opened the season as a potential breakout candidate. He does this every year. Once again, he's already reverted to his previous form. He's a pitch-to-contact righty. At least he has a matchup versus the Angels. Mike Trout is dealing with a minor hamstring injury. He's already re-aggravated it once so the club will probably hold him out more than a couple days.

I keep offering soft recommendations for Blake Snell because he has the stuff to post a strikeout per inning. However, he's only managed 7.76 K/9 to this point, and his swinging strike rate is down too. He's gotten away with his typical minus command, including 6.03 BB/9. Either the walks and strikeouts will improve, or his 3.45 ERA will rapidly decline. In a tiny sample, the Royals are dead last against left-handed pitching. It passes a smell test too – many of their best hitters are lefties. I'd recommend also trying volatile Nate Karns, but he may not receive sufficient run support.

If you can tolerate lefties with bad command, Adam Conley is also viable. He'll see a beat up Cardinals offense. Conley's velocity is down two mph this season. He's still inducing whiffs despite messy results (6.12 ERA, 5.12 FIP). Most of the damage was dealt during a nine-run, five-out start against the Pirates. His other four starts have been fine.

If all you're looking for is a little help with ratios, Joe Biagini will get three or four innings against the Indians. He won't be eligible for the win. If it's victories you're chasing, Nick Martinez is opposed by Jered Weaver. Martinez will kill your ratios, but he has a clear path to the win.

Pitchers to Abuse

I appreciate that people want to use pitchers with a 2.84 ERA. However, Antonio Senzatela simply doesn't pass a smell test. He's a fastball-slider guy except neither of his primary offerings are particularly effective. Best as I can tell, he's gotten lucky avoiding hard contact. The Cubs are visiting Coors Field on Monday. It could get ugly. Too bad Cubbies aren't streamable.

As noted earlier, Weaver is making a start for the Padres. The right-handed Jamie Moyer impersonator has allowed 3.31 HR/9. Load up on Rangers.

The Reds are hosting the Yankees in a disaster waiting to happen. Rookie Davis is scheduled to make his fifth start. Last time out, he held the Pirates scoreless over five innings. It's a testament to the Pirates ineptitude rather than a credit to Davis. He is both hit and homer prone. Despite an imposing frame, his stuff barely belongs on a Double-A mound. He's only once reached the five inning threshold. We'll see a few of Cincinnati's mop up relievers.

Kevin Gausman's early season struggles continue. The righty takes several months to find his form every season. It's been no different in 2017. His strikeout rate is down to 5.81 K/9, and he's walked 5.23 BB/9. The result is a 7.55 ERA (6.20 FIP). Keep betting against him until he shows some sign of life. He's opposite the Nationals.

Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams failed as a long reliever, yet here he is making a spot start. Through 24.1 career innings, he's allowed a 6.66 ERA with 7.77 K/9, 4.44 BB/9, and 2.22 HR/9. The Dodgers are hosting Pittsburgh. Dodgers Stadium is home run friendly for left-handed bats.

Ricky Nolasco is opposite Graveman at Oakland. While Nolasco is perhaps more likely to turn in a usable start than the others listed here, he's still a big bust risk.

Hitters: Power

The list of power hitters remains robust. Even though they're visiting Petco Park, the Rangers are in a great spot for power numbers. There's just one downside – they usually start four outfielders with one rotating through the designated hitter slot. A regular, probably Delino DeShields, will sit. Shin-Soo Choo and Carlos Gomez are the best options for power if they play. Choo is a righty mashing ground ball hitter which meshes perfectly to Weaver's fly ball tendencies. Petco Park is surprisingly decent for lefty power too. With Gomez, you're looking for him to ambush a fastball.

The Yankees may welcome back Jacoby Ellsbury on Sunday. If so, it puts Aaron Hicks' playing time in jeopardy. With New York visiting Great American Ballpark, Matt Holliday will probably find himself on the bench. Hicks will only start if one of Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge, or Ellsbury sit. They've all been playing well this season. Chris Carter is in the regular lineup now that Greg Bird is on the disabled list. Holliday could sub in at first base. The matchup is perfect, but it's anyone's guess as to who will start and who will sit. Chase Headley and Didi Gregorius will almost certainly play, but they represent the least powerful options in the lineup.

A Padres trio of Yangervis Solarte, Ryan Schimpf, and Hunter Renfroe have a tasty pairing against Martinez. While I expect the Rangers starter to come out ahead, I doubt he'll survive the outing without allowing at least one home run. Martinez is a ground ball pitcher which should help Schimpf and Renfroe. Austin Hedges also works if you need a catcher.

Most Dodgers are widely owned except for leadoff man Andrew Toles. A slumpy start to the season has hidden more solid recent performance. The righty is slashing .261/.309/.466 with five home runs. His matchup versus Williams isn't ideal since they're both ground ball guys. Even so, Williams is bad enough for Toles to exploit.

In the “how is he still on the wire” column, you'll find Yonder Alonso. The Athletic hammered a pair of homers yesterday. He's the sixth best first baseman according to FanGraphs, and he has a pleasant matchup versus Nolasco. Alonso is just 12 percent owned. His success stems from a complete change in approach. Other A's to target include Matt Joyce and Jed Lowrie.

Unlike Alonso, Morrison's success appears to be mostly of the “good luck” variety. He's the seventh ranked first baseman, and he's only 11 percent owned. His opponent, Karns, allowed four home runs in one start earlier this season. He could run into more homer trouble. Colby Rasmus just returned from the disabled list. He's available everywhere. I'd mention Kevin Kiermaier too, but he's both slumpy and banged up.

Others to consider include cleanup man Randal Grichuk and Tommy Pham versus Conley, Scott Schebler opposite Masahiro Tanaka, and Wilmer Flores against Matt Moore.

Hitters: Speed

Stolen base options are comparatively rare. Jose Reyes is a must own asset at this point. He's slashing .349/.408/.674 in 49 plate appearances since late April. He's hit for power, and he has a couple swipes too. A decimated Mets roster will soon feature Reyes in a prominent role – perhaps second in the lineup since Michael Conforto is doing so well as the leadoff. Reyes is 30 percent owned. He'll take over for Asdrubal at shortstop while he recovers from a thumb injury.

Assuming Brett Gardner is in the Yankees lineup tomorrow, he's a threat to take a base. Gardner's also in the midst of a power binge. Chasing more homers from him is probably a bad bet – you likely missed his best week. However, it's not like he'll be playing in San Francisco. It doesn't take much to homer in Cincinnati.

Kolten Wong isn't a classic speedster. Nor does he really fit in the power bucket. He's still a nice streamer off the waiver wire. Wong bats leadoff for the Cardinals most days, although he may take a lesser role tomorrow versus the southpaw. He can do a bit of everything, and St. Louis may see some beatable mop up relievers.

Manuel Margot has a nice matchup against Martinez. He's finally starting to attempt some steals too. On the season, Margot is hitting a decent .273/.324/.414 with three home runs and four steals in 139 plate appearances.

Michael Taylor can't hit anything (37 percent strikeout rate), but he will often run if he reaches base. Although not a bankable asset, Taylor will occasionally turn in a big game. He's one of those guys whose raw tools are superb – they're just usually inaccessible.