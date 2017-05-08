Top 10 Prospects: May 8

Monday, May 08, 2017

Here’s a look at the updated top 10 prospects for the 2017 season.



1. Yoan Moncada, IF, Chicago White Sox

2017 stats: 15 G, .352/.427/.565, 24 R, 3 2B, 1 3B, 2 HR, 8 RBI, 15 BB, 33 K, 7 SB at Triple-A Charlotte.



Moncada is scorching the baseball right now. His average went up 38 points, his on-base percentage went up 42 and his slugging 65. Oh, and he stole three more bases and hit two more homers, just because he can. This is the best prospect in baseball, and to say that he has nothing left to prove at the Triple-A level is saying that water is wet. This is a special, special fantasy player.



2. Amed Rosario, SS New York Mets

2017 stats: .377/.425/.500, 17 R, 9 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 15 RBI, 9 BB, 15 K, 7 SB at Triple-A Las Vegas.



As pointed out by Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo, Rosario went through a 1-for-13 slump last week, and it lowered his average to .370. He then picked up two more hits after that tweet, so crisis averted. It looked like Rosario could be on his way up earlier, but Asdrubal Cabrera’s prognosis came back more positive than previously reported. Still, he could be headed for the DL, and if he is, get ready to call Rosario up to your team.



3. Lewis Brinson, OF, Milwaukee Brewers

2017 stats: 11 G, .329/.381/.541, 20 R, 7 2B, 0 3B, 4 HR, 13 RBI, 7 BB, 23 K, 4 SB at Triple-A Colorado Springs.



A mediocre week in terms of batting average and extra-base hits for Brinson, but there was a big positive: he walked four times. That’s more than he had for the entire season coming into the week, so that’s nothing to sneeze at. One of the big concerns with the former first-rounder was whether or not he’d take enough pitches to be successful at the next level. This week showed it’s certainly possible.





Editor’s Note: Introducing FanDuel Mixup, the newest way to play FanDuel Baseball. Smaller lineups, so you can draft your team on the go, plus fun themes every week! Play now.

4. Ozzie Albies, 2B, Atlanta Braves

2017 stats: 16 G, .244/.276/.370, 17 R, 8 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 7 BB,30 K, 9 SB at Triple-A Gwinnett.



It was another week for Albies, and those numbers are starting to look pretty ugly, even for a 20-year-old playing in the International League. He’s struggling to make any hard contact, and at times, struggling to make any contact at all. He’s immensely talented with the potential for multiple plus-plus talents in his hitting, speed and glove, but right now, he looks overmatched. He’ll need a strong week to stay in the top five, even with the wheels.

5. Brent Honeywell, RHP, Tampa Bay Rays

2017 stats: 6 GS, 3.48 ERA, 33.2 IP, 25 H, 9 BB, 42K at Double-A Montgomery and Triple-A Durham



Honeywell has been hit-and-miss -- for lack of a better term -- in his Triple-A starts, but his last outing was one of his best. He pitched just over five scoreless innings for the Bulls, walking just two and striking out eight. With his screwball and three other useful pitches, Honeywell has the stuff to be effective at the highest level, and it looks like it’s ready to go.



6. Clint Frazier, OF, New York Yankees

2017 stats: .269/.371/516, 17 R, 11 2B, 4 HR, 17 RB, 15 BB, 25 K at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Welcome to the list, Mr. Frazier. The former Cleveland prospect’s numbers may not look other-worldly, but he’s been on fire since May, and he’s one of the most talented young outfielders in baseball. He’s also shown a big improvement in his approach, and while he will swing-and-miss quite a bit because of his selectivity, Frazier’s enormous bat speed means he should hit for enough average, too. The Yankees’ outfield is full at the moment, but at some point, Frazier should get a chance to hit big-league pitching.



7. Francis Martes, RHP Houston Astros

2017 stats: 3 GS, 2.92 ERA, 12.1 IP, 15 H, 12 BB, 12 K at Triple-A Fresno.



Martes’ first two starts were a mixed bag with plenty of good and plenty of not-so-good. His third start, however, didn’t feature too much of the former. He was only able to go three innings, and gave up eight hits and four earned runs against Salt Lake City. That’s not going to work going forward. Martes has two swing-and-miss pitches in his fastball and curveball, but if he doesn’t start doing a better job locating them, he’s not going to get a chance to pitch in 2017. Let’s remember he started slowly last year, and there’s no reason to panic just yet.



8. Jeff Hoffman, RHP, Colorado Rockies

2017 stats: 6 GS, 3.71 ERA, 34 IP, 28 H, 10 BB, 29 SO at Triple-A Albuquerque.



Welcome back to the list, Mr. Hoffman. After struggling for most of April, the right-hander has been much better, and is locating his impressive stuff much more consistently. My biggest worry is still that he’s going to have to make his starts in a pitcher’s cesspool, but I do think there’s enough movement for him to be successful even in Coors Field. The Rockies are going to need his right arm at some point in 2017.

9. Dinelson Lamet, RHP, San Diego Padres

2017 stats: 6 GS, 2.48 ERA, 29 IP, 20 H, 15 BB, 38 K at Triple-A El Paso.



Call it the curse of the Rotoworld list. After destroying Triple-A hitters in his first four starts, Lamet had his first struggles of the 2017 season, walking five and giving up six earned runs in five innings last Monday. He responded nicely, however, giving up just one run and striking out six on Sunday against Nashville. It’s not going to wow you, but Lamet is a solid starting pitching prospect, and he should be starting games for the Padres before the summer is over.

10. Gleyber Torres, SS, New York Yankees

2017 stats: 13 G,.288/.373/.425, 13 R, 5 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 8 RBI, 9 BB, 12 K at Double-A Trenton.



A week after praising Torres for having more walks than strikeouts, Torres walked just once and struck out six times last week. That’s my fault, folks. Torres is still playing exceptionally well, and it’s still realistic -- if unlikely -- that he sees time at the big-league level. He’s just too impactful if he does make the jump to not have at the very bottom of this list.





Also considered: Bradley Zimmer, OF, Cleveland, Lucas Giolito, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Reynaldo Lopez, RHP, Chicago White Sox; Josh Hader, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers; Franklin Barreto, SS, Oakland Athletics