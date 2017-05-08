Dose: The Dark Knight-mare

Monday, May 08, 2017

Since being selected by the Mets in the first round (seventh overall) in the 2010 draft, drama has seemed to follow right-hander Matt Harvey.

Whether it's contract squabbles between his super agent Scott Boras and the Mets or disagreements over how to handle his workload or injury rehabilitation, the relationship has been incredibly tumultuous.

So when Anthony DiComo of MLB.com announced Sunday morning that Harvey had been suspended for three games due to a violation of team rules, it didn't come as a huge surprise.

The suspension is without pay, so Harvey stands to lose around $82,000 of his $5.125 million salary over this mess.

As news trickled in throughout the day, Kristie Ackert and Seth Walder of the New York Daily News noted that his suspension was not just for one incident, but a compilation of issues that dates back to last season.

Ken Rosenthal of FOX Sports added that Harvey didn't show up to Saturday's game against the Marlins, citing a migraine issue. Rosenthal also noted that there may have been some sort of miscommunication between Harvey and the organization.

There are now rumblings that Harvey may file a grievance against the Mets over the suspension, though that hasn't been confirmed yet

Teammates didn't seem pleased with Harvey over the incident. Jose Reyes went on record, telling reporters, "As a grown man, you've got a job to do. You have to understand: If you don't show up, you're going to pay the consequence... You’re an employee, you have to understand you need to show up for your work."

Mets' manager Terry Collins was quick to shut down any speculation, stating only that he wouldn't discuss the matter. Before Sunday's game he quipped" We’re gonna keep it in-house, the way it’s supposed to be".

Part of the frustration surrounding the 28-year-old right-hander comes from his performance on the field. Despite the fact that he has fully regained his velocity following last season's surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, Harvey hasn't been near the pitcher he was expected to be. He owns a 5.14 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 20/13 K/BB ratio through 35 innings in his six starts.

His command has been spotty. He isn't generating many swings and misses, and is allowing an absurd amount of hard contract and home run balls for a pitcher of his supposed caliber.

It remains unclear just when he'll return to the Mets' rotation, but that could happen as early as Tuesday.

As far as the immediate impact of the decision to suspend Harvey, he had been scheduled to pitch against the Marlins on Saturday afternoon. On short notice, they had to turn to 29-year-old journeyman Adam Wilk who was predictably awful in a 7-0 loss.

The Mets are now 14-16 and already trail the Washington Nationals by 6 1/2 games in the National League East standings.

Detroit Demolition





Even though he's only 35-years-old, Francisco Rodriguez has been in the big leagues for 16 seasons. He has logged 962 innings over 932 appearances in his career, recording 437 saves, the most among active pitchers.

He showed some signs of breaking down during his first year with the Tigers in 2016 though, and now the wheels may be completely off the tracks.

K-Rod suffered his third blown save of the season on Saturday when he gave up a walk-off two-run single to Adam Rosales. What better way to get his confidence back than by trotting him back out here to protect a one-run advantage on Sunday?

Rodriguez responded by committing the one of the worst possible infractions that a reliever can make. Walking the leadoff batter.

And not just any leadoff hitter, but speedster Rajai Davis. Jed Lowrie followed with a run-scoring double, saddling Rodriguez with his fourth blown save in 11 chances on the season.

After getting Khris Davis on a hard line drive to center, Ryon Healy crushed a walk-off two-run homer to send the A's faithful home happy.

Tigers' manager Brad Ausmus has already stated that the club will meet on Monday to discuss how they'll handle the closers role moving forward.

While many are speculating that Justin Wilson is the obvious choice to take over and could be installed in the role as early as Tuesday, I'm not convinced.

Wilson is the club's best reliever for sure, which means that he should be utilized in the highest leverage situations possible. Often times, that comes in the seventh or eighth inning with men on base, rather than starting with a clean inning in the ninth.

The problem, is if K-Rod is demoted from the ninth-inning job, it's hard to go back to him and explain that he'll be heavily relied upon in a setup role. If he's removed from the job, he'll have to be removed from high-leverage situations altogether which weakens a bullpen that has already had its fair share of struggles.

Through his 13 appearances on the season, Rodriguez owns an 8.49 ERA, 1.97 WHIP and 13/5 K/BB ratio across 11 2/3 innings. If the club does opt to make a change in the ninth inning, it may come by simply designating the veteran reliever for assignment rather than relegating him to a different role in the bullpen.

All Night Long





The Yankees and the Cubs played an exhaustive battle on Sunday Night Baseball that actually went well into the wee hours of Monday morning. It turned out to be the longest game in Sunday Night Baseball history. It was also the longest game in the history of interleague play, as well as the longest game of the 2017 baseball season to date.

The game actually flowed very well through the first 8 1/2 innings. Jon Lester and Luis Severino were locked into an impressive pitcher's duel that saw each hurler strike out nine batters and allow only one earned run through seven innings of work.

The Cubs got their run on a solo homer by Javier Baez in the third inning while the Yankees pushed a run across on a Starlin Castro ground ball in the first inning. They added on with an RBI triple from Aaron Judge in the seventh inning after Castro had reached on an error.

The Yankees added on a pair of insurance runs in the eighth inning on a two-run homer from Jacoby Ellsbury. All that was needed now was for Aroldis Chapman to shut down his former club in the ninth inning and we'd all be on our way.

The Cubs had other ideas. As late-inning rallies so often do, it all started with a leadoff walk to Addison Russell. Jon Jay followed with a single and the Cubs' were off and running with the tying run at the plate. Chapman battled back to strike out Willson Contreras, but then allowed an RBI single to Albert Almora that put the tying run on base.

Baez followed with a run-scoring single of his own that pulled the Cubs to within a run and put the tying run at third base with only one out. Again Chapman dug deep, blowing a fastball by Kyle Schwarber for a huge strikeout. After walking Kris Bryant intentionally to load the bases, Chapman came too far inside and drilled Anthony Rizzo on the arm, forcing in the tying run.

It was the first blown save of the season for the fire-balling left-hander who had previously converted his first seven save chances.

Tyler Clippard came on and got Ben Zobrist to ground out to second base, bringing about bonus baseball.

The Cubs and Yankees traded scoring chances and strikeouts. And more strikeouts. And even more strikeouts, for what seemed like an eternity. In total, the two sides combined for 47 strikeouts in the ballgame, a new Major League record.

Finally, in the top half of the 18th inning, the Yankees broke through win a run. Aaron Hicks led off the frame with a bunt single and took second as the ball was thrown wildly to first base by Willson Contreras. He was sacrificed to third by Ronald Torreyes and scored on a fielder's choice by Starlin Castro as Addison Russell's errant throw was unable to cut down the speedy Hicks attempting to score.

The Cubs threatened in their half of the 18th inning with Kris Bryant drawing a two-out walk. Anthony Rizzo was then intentionally walked, bringing up pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the game's most important spot. Chasen Shreve set him down on strikes, ending the epic battle and delivering the Yankees a sweep of the weekend series over the Cubs.

American League Quick Hits: Ryon Healy blasted a walk-off two-run homer to beat the Tigers... Kyle Seager swatted a go-ahead solo homer in the eighth to beat the Rangers... Andrew Cashner fired six shutout innings in a no-decision against the Mariners... Jose Altuve launched a three-run homer in a win over the Angels...Yunel Escobar crushed a pair of homers in a loss to the Astros... Sandy Leon hit two home runs as the Red Sox crushed the Twins... Chris Sale struck out 10 in a victory over the Twins... Ervin Santana had his roughest outing of the season, surrendering six runs (four home runs) against the Red Sox.. Mike Clevinger fired 5 2/3 innings of shutout baseball in place of the injured Corey Kluber, beating the Royals... Brad Brach recorded his seventh save filling in for the injured Zach Britton... Chris Tillman was victorious in his season debut, throwing five scoreless innings against the White Sox... Tigers released veteran first baseman James Loney... C.J. Cron was forced to leave his minor league rehab game after being drilled on the wrist by a pitch. X-rays came back negative though and he should return to action in a day or two... Joe Biagini threw four shutout innings in his first career start and will remain in the Jays' rotation for at least one more turn... Tyson Ross (shoulder) will throw his fist simulated game on Monday. He's expected to work two innings in that game and is on track to rejoin the Rangers before the end of May... Roberto Osuna locked down his fourth save with a scoreless ninth inning against the Rays... Danny Valencia was a late scratch from Sunday's lineup due to tightness in his left hamstring, but delivered a clutch two-run single as a pinch-hitter... Marwin Gonzalez was held out of action on Sunday due to a sore foot incurred when he was hit by a pitch on Saturday... Michael Brantley was removed from Sunday's game against the Royals due to a right ankle sprain. The Indians believe the issue to be minor and expect him to only miss a day or two... Garrett Richards (biceps) continues to feel better, but there remains no timetable for him to resume his throwing program... Cam Bedrosian (groin) has resumed a throwing program but isn't nearing a return to the Angels... Mike Trout sat out his second straight game due to a hamstring injury. He's still considered day-to-day... Aaron Sanchez (finger) made it through a successful 33-pitch bullpen session and is on track to rejoin the Jays' rotation next weekend... Byron Buxton returned to the Twins lineup after missing two games with concussion-like symptoms following a collision with the outfield wall on Thursday... Ian Kinsler (hamstring) expects to return to the Tigers' lineup on Tuesday.





National League Quick Hits: Mark Reynolds clubbed his 11th homer run of the season in Sunday's win over the Diamondbacks... Tyler Chatwood fired seven innings of one-run ball in a victory over the D'Backs at Coors Field... Scott Feldman fired his third career shutout, and first since 2014, in a win over the Giants... Aaron Altherr smoked a game-tying, three-run homer off of Matt Albers in the eighth inning of a come-from-behind win over the Nationals... Jayson Werth swatted a pair of homers and plated three in a losing effort there... Tommy Pham went 4-for-5 with two homers and a stolen base in an extra-inning triumph over the Braves. His second homer gave the Cardinals a lead in the 14th inning... Freddie Freeman clubbed his 11th homer in a loss to the Cardinals... Eric Thames had three hits, including his 12th home run, in a victory over the Pirates... Jose Osuna launched his first major league home run in a loss there... Giancarlo Stanton blasted a pair of tape-measure home runs in a rout of the Mets... Jose Urena twirled six scoreless innings in defeat of the Mets... The Marlins agreed to a minor league contract with Mike Aviles... Brett Anderson landed on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain... Martin Prado will undergo an MRI exam after leaving Sunday's game with an injured hamstring... Brandon McCarthy could have his turn in the rotation skipped after Sunday's rainout... The Mets added rotation and bullpen depth by claiming Tommy Milone off waivers from the Brewers... Dexter Fowler (shoulder) was available off the bench on Sunday and should return to the Cardinals' lineup early in the week... Brandon Crawford (groin) will begin a minor league rehab assignment with Double-A Richmond on Monday... The Reds optioned struggling rookie left-hander Amir Garrett to Triple-A Louisville... Bryce Harper missed his third straight game with a groin injury... An MRI on the injured thumb of Asdrubal Cabrera came back clean on Sunday. He's considered day-to-day and should avoid the DL.... The Mets are one of five teams that has expressed interest in free agent right-hander Doug Fister.... The Cardinals recalled 21-year-old outfielder prospect Magneuris Sierra from High-A Palm Beach and he recorded his first career hit in Sunday's debut.



