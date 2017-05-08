Hot Hitter Rundown

Monday, May 08, 2017

You should always have the big picture in mind when it comes to your season-long fantasy baseball leagues. Putting too much stock in a small sample size might cause you to make a decision that hurts you in the long run. That said, it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t be taking stock of what’s happened in the immediate past. It can be useful when it comes to weekly or especially daily lineup decisions, waiver wire considerations, tracking who might be coming into more playing time, etc.

The Rotoworld Player Rater is a handy tool that’s among the extensive offerings in Season Pass. Each week, I’ll be using the Player Rater to look at the hottest hitters, position by position, over the last week, and providing commentary.

*The following data is based on 5x5 Roto scoring and covers games played from May 1-7.

Catcher

Sandy Leon has gone through peaks and valleys so far this season to say the least. He followed up a 7-for-16 (with one homer) stretch to start the season with a woeful 4-for-40 run, only to rebound with three dingers among his five hits the last two days. There will surely be more valleys, but he should be a good enough second mixed league catcher … The Astros are getting crazy-good production from the catcher position so far, as Brian McCann has been the No. 1 fantasy catcher and Evan Gattis comes in at No. 3. McCann has started 23 games (22 at catcher) to this point, while Gattis has started 19 contests (10 at catcher) … Cameron Rupp has gone 10-for-26 over his last seven games and two of his three homers have come over that stretch. I had expected Rupp to play a little more, but Andrew Knapp has been an active backup with nine starts already and he’s been very productive (.838 OPS) … Dustin Garneau and Ryan Hanigan have been alternating starts at catcher for the Rockies since Tony Wolters (concussion) went down. I suspect that will continue, making them both No. 2 catcher-worthy only in weeks with a bunch of games at Coors (they have seven there this week) …

First Base

Yonder Alonso already has five longballs this month and nine on the season, which matches his career high. He’s a completely different guy right now than he had been in his first seven years in the big leagues, as he used to be a groundball-heavy hitter but has now adopted a new swing that’s resulted in a ton of flyballs. Obviously, it’s worked out … It looked a couple weeks ago as if Danny Valencia’s playing time would be cut dramatically following his slow start and the promotion of Daniel Vogelbach. However, it’s been a 180 since then, as Vogelbach was quickly sent back to the minors and Valencia has hit .371/.405/.657 with three homers over his last 10 games. He should remain useful in deep leagues, especially with that positional versatility … Eric Hosmer has finally kicked it into gear, sporting a .429/.488/.686 line with two dingers and eight RBI over his last 10 contests. Hosmer could stand to take a page out of Alonso’s book, as he’s always been a groundball-heavy hitter and has been more so than ever so far this season … What are the Rockies going to do with Mark Reynolds? Well, they have no choice but to continue playing him every day right now. Reynolds has gotten his strikeouts down to acceptable levels the last two seasons with the Rockies, but at 33 has there been real improvement made here or is it simply random variance? We know that a cold streak is coming eventually, and how Reynolds has been faring at the moment will likely have a great impact on what the Rockies do with David Dahl (rib) once he’s ready (it’s looking like it will still be a while before the 23-year-old is activated) …

Second Base

Patience from Javier Baez’s fantasy owners has started to pay off, as he’s followed up a rotten April with a .379/.400/.793 batting line, three homers and two steals so far in May. Baez hasn’t hit higher than seventh in the Cubs’ order yet, often batting ninth behind the pitcher. That and his proclivity for strikeouts obviously caps his upside … Jose Peraza has batted .303 with a couple steals in eight games since moving from the No. 2 spot in the Reds’ batting order down to No. 7. I still think the 23-year-old will hit for average given his superb contact rate, but his already-low walk rate has been a laughable 1.6 percent so far this season. He belongs lower in the batting order. So does Billy Hamilton, for that matter, but I doubt he’s going anywhere … Cesar Hernandez’s home runs have predictably dried up after he managed four longballs in his first 18 contests, but he’s still producing for fantasy owners with a .364 average and a stolen base so far in May. I am a little concerned about Hernandez’s strikeout rate being notably up and his walk rate notably down, as he can’t count on a .419 BABIP forever … Kolten Wong has, rather quietly, put together a 12-game hitting streak, during which he’s put up a .362/.444/.532 batting line. Wong has always made a lot of contact, but he’s got a career-best strikeout rate and career-best walk rate right now. He even moved up to the leadoff spot the last few days with Dexter Fowler (shoulder) banged up, although Fowler is due back soon …

Third Base

Eugenio Suarez has been fantasy baseball’s No. 1 third baseman so far. While his .364 BABIP and 26.9 percent HR/FB rate are good bets to come down, we must also note that Suarez’s strikeout rate (18.2 percent) is way down and his walk rate (11.6 percent) is way up. This could be a 25-year-old making sustainable improvement in his second full season … Anthony Rendon continued to mash the ball in the week following his 6-for-6, three-homer, 10-RBI explosion, going 7-for-21 with two more taters. It goes to show you how quickly fortunes can change when you’re still relatively early on in the season. A guy with a .566 OPS and zero home runs nine days ago is now fantasy’s No. 11 third baseman … Angels manager Mike Scioscia was asked in late April about putting someone else in the leadoff spot with Yunel Escobar struggling. The skipper stuck with Escobar, and the third baseman has rewarded him with a .406/.441/.656 line over his last seven contests, which included a two-homer game Sunday. Escobar doesn’t run and doesn’t have much power, but among those with at least 1,000 plate appearance since the start of 2015, he ranks 13th in baseball with his .304 average …

Shortstop

Zack Cozart has continued his trend that started in 2015 of him being more of a flyball hitter, and he’s coupled it this year with easily the best walk rate of his career. The Reds’ shortstop is a great bet to be traded at some point before the deadline, but for now he’s in a great spot as Cincy’s No. 2 hitter ahead of Joey Votto … Aledmys Diaz went 10-for-13 at the plate in his first three games since being moved down to the No. 6 spot before a 0-for-6 showing on Sunday. Diaz’s OPS is currently down 155 points from last season, but he’s at least provided category juice for his fantasy owners with five homers and three steals. The 26-year-old’s walk rate has been an embarrassingly-low 2.6 percent, but he’s improved upon his already-elite contact rate from last year with a 9.7 percent strikeout rate so far in 2017 … Tim Beckham has a pedigree of a former No. 1 overall pick and is still relatively young at 27, which might get you to talk yourself into believing his nice output so far is for real. I’m not buying it, though, as Beckham’s 27.3 percent HR/FB rate, .355 BABIP, 34.5 percent strikeout rate and 4.4 percent walk rate all point to inevitable regression. There’s also the fact that Matt Duffy (Achilles) is due back in a few weeks, which will push Beckham back to a utility role …

Outfield

After a 1-for-10 start at the dish, Cody Bellinger has exploded with a 14-for-32 (.438) stretch that includes five home runs, 14 RBI and even a stolen base. Bellinger is going to be the Dodgers’ everyday first baseman for as long as Adrian Gonzalez (forearm, back) is on the shelf, and after that he should still play regularly between first base and the outfield. Bellinger struck out a good amount in the minors and didn’t really hit for average, but a 17.4 percent whiff rate and 8.7 percent walk rate so far in the majors is very encouraging … Speaking of impressive strikeout-to-walk rates, how about Aaron Hicks’ 15.1 percent strikeout rate versus an 18.6 percent walk rate? It’s probably the most heartening part of his early-season success. Hicks isn’t really hitting more balls in the air and has been the beneficiary of a 30 percent HR/FB rate in addition to a .340 BABIP. He’s also sporting a low hard-contact rate and faces the prospect of uncertain playing time should he fall into a slump. However, I keep going back to that K/BB rate and can’t help but wonder if this is a 27-year-old who’s finally finding himself … Aaron Altherr is another guy with an interesting power/speed skill set who entered the year with questions about his playing time. It was a little worrisome over the weekend when he didn’t start a couple games due to stiffness in his surgically-repaired left wrist, but he then came off the bench to slug a game-tying, three-run homer Sunday. Altherr has captured a spot in the heart of the Phillies’ batting order and has to be played regularly at this point even after Howie Kendrick (oblique) returns … Tommy Pham is built like an NFL safety and boasts good speed and big raw power, and his tools were on display this weekend as he went 6-for-12 with three homers and a steal in the Cardinals’ sweep over the Braves. Pham should keep seeing regular at-bats for at least another week or so with Stephen Piscotty (hamstring) on the DL and Dexter Fowler (shoulder) not 100 percent yet …