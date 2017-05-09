Daily Dose: K-hill

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

The rebuilding Padres signed a host of veterans to cheap contracts over the winter to fill out their rotation. The deals haven’t worked out so far collectively, but one contract that’s paid off handsomely in the early going is the one Trevor Cahill signed.

Cahill continued his impressive start to the season on Monday versus the Rangers, striking out seven while allowing just one single across 5 1/3 shutout frames. The sinkerballer did issue five free passes and hit a batter, which led to an elevated pitch count and his removal in the sixth inning, but Brad Hand came in to put out the fire and keep a zero in Cahill’s runs allowed column.

In 35 1/3 innings this season, Cahill has recorded 44 strikeouts while posting a 3.06 ERA and 1.16 WHIP. He’s been prone to wildness, walking 16 batters, which isn’t anything new for a guy with a career 3.6 BB/9 rate. However, he’s been able to wiggle his way out of jams with all of those punchouts. Cahill ranks sixth in baseball with his 11.2 K/9 rate, trailing only Danny Salazar, Chris Sale, Jacob deGrom, Robbie Ray and Max Scherzer.

Cahill has already made more starts this season than he did over the last two campaigns combined in the majors, as he was used mostly in relief from 2015-16 after he flamed out as a starter with the Diamondbacks. He’s still just 29, though, and clearly enjoying pitching near his hometown of Oceanside, CA. Cahill has given up just one earned run while striking out 20 over 18 1/3 frames in his first three outings this year at Petco Park.

The right-hander does have a 5.82 ERA in three road starts, although he’s also struck out 24 over 17 innings away from home. While Cahill might still be a guy to consider benching in difficult matchups, he’s certainly someone to be taken seriously in mixed leagues again after a few years pretty well off the fantasy radar.

Taillon Treated for Suspected Cancer

There was some unfortunate news out of Pittsburgh on Monday.

Jameson Taillon was placed on the disabled list over the weekend with what the Pirates called groin discomfort, but the team revealed Monday that the pitcher actually had surgery that morning for suspected testicular cancer. The operation was performed at Pittsburgh's Allegheny General Hospital.

Obviously, how long Taillon will be possibly sidelined is totally up in the air at this point, and getting him back on the mound isn’t the chief concern of the right-hander or the Pirates right now. A plan for further treatment will be determined after Taillon undergoes additional tests.

Trevor Williams is currently occupying Taillon’s spot in the Pirates’ rotation. His first start didn’t go well, as he was roughed up for eight runs – six earned – over three innings in a blowout loss to the Dodgers on Monday. Manager Clint Hurdle indicated before the game that Williams will be given some leash to see what he can do, but if Pittsburgh eventually decides to go in another direction they could turn to Drew Hutchison, Steven Brault or Josh Lindblom. Pulling Juan Nicasio out of the bullpen might also be an option, although probably a less likely one.

Taillon tweeted out a heartfelt, positive message after the news was revealed. He seems like an easy guy to root for. Get well, Jameson.

Dodgers Shuffling Rotation

Brandon McCarthy said he was capable of starting Monday. He wanted to start Monday. But not only did the Dodgers not let him start Monday, they placed him on the disabled list.

McCarthy suffered a separated left (non-throwing) shoulder during a weight room incident last week, which resulted in his scheduled start being pushed back from Saturday to Sunday. Sunday’s game was then rained out, and instead of letting McCarthy take the ball Monday, the Dodgers decided to go ahead and DL him and push the other rotation members up.

McCarthy will throw a simulated game on Wednesday and should be ready to rejoin the Dodgers’ rotation when he’s eligible or shortly after next week. The tall right-hander has been excellent so far for Los Angeles this season, putting up a 3.10 ERA and 25/9 K/BB ratio over 29 innings in his five starts.

The Dodgers will have some more decisions to make with their rotation again soon, which is something we seem to always been saying. Hyun-Jin Ryu (hip) is eligible to return from the DL later this week and could be ready to do so without going out on a rehab assignment. The club is also poised to potentially get Rich Hill (blister) back as soon as May 16. Hill will make a second rehab start with High-A Rancho Cucamonga on Wednesday and it’s expected to be his final one as long as his blister doesn’t act up again (which obviously can’t be ruled out given his history).

Alex Wood was fantastic Monday against the Pirates, striking out 11 batters while yielding just two hits and one walk over five shutout frames. He’s throwing harder than ever so far this season and looks to be someone the Dodgers want to keep in the rotation indefinitely. Something’s going to have to give, with Wood, McCarthy, Ryu and Hill all vying for rotation spots in addition to Julio Urias and mainstays Clayton Kershaw and Kenta Maeda.

American League Quick Hits: J.D. Martinez (foot) is on track to be activated from the disabled list Friday … Mike Trout (hamstring) missed a third straight game Monday. Angels manager Mike Scioscia said that the team has discussed placed Trout on the DL, but they’re not ready to make the move yet because they don’t think he’ll need 10 days to recover … Michael Brantley (ankle) could miss the entire series versus the Blue Jays … Jed Lowrie slugged a pair of solo home runs, including a walk-off in the 11th inning, in Monday’s victory over the Angels … Ricky Nolasco struck out 10 batters while holding the A’s to two runs Monday but settled for a no-decision … Shin-Soo Choo homered, walked and stole a base Monday in San Diego … Marcus Stroman delivered six scoreless innings Monday in the Blue Jays' victory over the Indians … Kevin Gausman put together his best start of the season Monday, whiffing eight while holding the Nationals to two runs over seven innings … Nate Karns struck out 10 batters while limiting the Rays to two runs over 6 1/3 frames Monday … Russell Martin was placed on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder irritation … Brett Gardner slugged his sixth homer in his last nine games in Monday’s win over the Reds … Eric Hosmer continued his hot streak with three hits and a couple stolen bases Monday against the Rays … Tyson Ross (thoracic outlet) threw a successful 30-pitch simulated game Monday … Dr. Neal ElAttrache has confirmed the initial diagnosis of a strained left forearm for Zach Britton. He’ll be shut down for the next 10 days … Jonathan Schoop (hand) returned to the lineup Monday, doubling a scoring a run … Matt Duffy (Achilles) will begin a rehab assignment at High-A Charlotte on Tuesday … Felix Hernandez (shoulder) was slated to resume throwing Monday … Steven Souza exited Monday's game versus the Royals with a thumb injury. The ailment doesn’t appear serious …

National League Quite Hits: Mets manager Terry Collins said Monday that Yoenis Cespedes (hamstring) should resume baseball activities in the next few days. Collins said a rough timetable for Cespedes’ return is about two weeks … Marcell Ozuna smashed his 10th and 11th homers in Monday’s loss to the Cardinals. Ozuna appeared to tweak his right hamstring while running out a lineout late in the game, but the feeling is it’s just a cramp and that he should be fine … Bryce Harper (groin) went 2-for-3 with a homer and two RBI on Monday in his return to the lineup … Jason Heyward landed on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained finger on his right hand … Dexter Fowler (shoulder) missed a fourth straight start Monday but is aiming to return to the Cardinals' lineup Tuesday … Joey Votto had a two-run homer and an RBI single against the Yankees on Monday … Jacob deGrom struck out 11 while allowing three runs over six innings versus the Giants on Monday … Buster Posey finished 2-for-4 with a solo homer Monday in the Giants' loss to the Mets … Brandon Crawford (groin) will play another rehab game with Double-A Richmond on Tuesday before being activated … Shawn Kelley (back) threw a successful bullpen session Monday and could be activated later this week. Koda Glover (hip) might also be back by the end of the week … The suspended Matt Harvey will rejoin the Mets’ rotation on Friday in Milwaukee … Aaron Nola (back) is expected to begin a rehab assignment sometime this week … The Padres acquired Matt Szczur from the Cubs in exchange for pitching prospect Justin Hancock … The Braves acquired Danny Santana from the Twins in exchange for Kevin Chapman … Wei-Yin Chen (elbow) won't be ready to rejoin the Marlins' rotation later this week as hoped, as he’s not recovering as quickly as expected … Edinson Volquez (blister) threw a bullpen session Monday and is on track to rejoin the Marlins' rotation Saturday against the Braves … The Braves released Ryan Howard from his minor league contract … Denard Span (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A San Jose on Tuesday … Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) didn’t start Monday, but he pinch-hit and is expected to avoid the DL … Martin Prado went back on the DL after aggravating his right hamstring injury … Ryan Schimpf doubled and ripped a solo homer Monday versus the Rangers …