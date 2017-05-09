MLB Power Rankings: Week 6

Tuesday, May 09, 2017

When the Yankees started 1-4, it looked like it was back to the drawing board for baseball’s greatest franchise. It wasn’t a surprising development. The Yankees have appeared in just one playoff game since 2013 while watching mainstays like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira ride off into the sunset. We justified New York’s slow start with buzzwords like “rebuilding,” and “growing pains.” It was around that time when the Yankees lost star catcher Gary Sanchez to a strained biceps. Playing in a tough division without their best hitter seemed like a suicide mission.

Yet here we are, a little over a month later, and the Yankees are as hot as any team in the major leagues. Led by a right fielder who should be playing power forward in the NBA (Aaron Judge) and a second baseman the Cubs didn’t want anymore (Starlin Castro), the Yankees hold the AL’s top record at 21-9. They’ve won 10 of their last 12, including last weekend’s three-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

This is more than your run-of-the-mill hot streak. With each highlight-reel catch by Didi Gregorius and every 102 mph fastball that Aroldis Chapman flings from his fingertips, the Yankees look more and more like a team nobody wants to face in October. I still have them slotted behind the Nationals in my latest Power Rankings, but don’t be surprised if the Bronx Bombers ascend to the top spot before it’s all said and done.

1. Washington Nationals

Record: 21-11

Last Week: 1

Stephen Strasburg only has one hit in 13 at-bats this year but boy was it a beauty. Stevie’s 401-foot blast on Cinco de Mayo was the second of his career. Also of note, he’s 3-1 with a sparkling 2.66 ERA. Bryce Harper sat out the weekend series at Philadelphia (a missed opportunity considering his .296 career average at Citizen’s Bank Park) but went 2-for-3 with a home run upon his return Monday against Baltimore. The Nats don’t have a true closer right now but they should get Shawn Kelley back from the disabled list on Friday.

2. New York Yankees

Record: 21-9

Last Week: 4

Starlin Castro didn’t get a hit in Sunday’s 18-inning marathon, but he drove in the game-winning run to beat his ex-mates at Wrigley Field. That 0-for ended Castro’s nine-game hitting streak. Aroldis Chapman’s return to Chicago didn’t go according to plan (three runs in a blown save Sunday night) but Luis Severino was sensational in the series finale, holding the reigning World Champs to four hits and one run over seven dominant innings. He’s racked up nine or more punch-outs in three of his last five starts.

3. Houston Astros

Record: 21-11

Last Week: 2

Dallas Keuchel gets most of the accolades but Lance McCullers has also been a horse for the Astros this year. The 23-year-old has contributed a marvelous 1.35 ERA over his last two starts. Marwin Gonzalez has homered five times during his six-game hitting streak. In that span he’s played five different positions including first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots. Meanwhile the rollercoaster known as George Springer has hit .343 over his last nine games while raising his season average from .213 to .255.

4. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 21-10

Last Week: 5

What happens when you throw at Manny Machado? As Chris Sale learned last week, it’s a step-by-step process. First Machado will burn you by hitting an obscene home run over the Green Monster. Next he’ll take his time running the bases and mean-mug you when he touches home plate. Then he’ll ream you out in a very NSFW post-game rant and homer again two nights later. Anyone want to test the wrath of Manny Machado? I didn’t think so.

5. Cleveland Indians

Record: 17-14

Last Week: 6

It looks like Michael Brantley escaped Sunday’s game with just a garden-variety sprained ankle, but fantasy owners have to be holding their breath given his lengthy injury history. Cleveland’s starting pitching has been surprisingly lackluster this year but that hasn’t stopped Carlos Carrasco from flexing his muscles. The 30-year-old from Venezuela has thrown a quality start in each of his last five outings, registering a terrific 2.02 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP during that span.

6. Colorado Rockies

Record: 20-12

Last Week: 8

Playing for his sixth team since 2012, it seems Mark Reynolds has finally found a home in Colorado. Last year Reynolds didn’t reach 11 homers until July 29. This year he got there on May 7. While Reynolds has swung a hot bat, three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez has fallen off the face of the Earth with a .192 average and only two homers over his first 104 at-bats. He’s looked especially sluggish since the calendar flipped to May, going just 1-for-16 with five strikeouts to begin the month.

7. Chicago Cubs

Record: 16-15

Last Week: 3

“Whenever the backup catcher gets more outs than you, that’s obviously not a positive,” said Brett Anderson after being outpitched by backup catcher Miguel Montero on Saturday. Here’s another gem from manager Joe Maddon: "It’s like having a hangover without the benefits.” That came after the Cubs flew to Denver following an 18-inning loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. The Cubs haven’t played their best ball lately, but they’re still as quotable as ever.

8. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 18-14

Last Week: 7

Clayton Kershaw did his best Chazz Michael Michaels impression on the mound Saturday against San Diego. Despite his frustration, Kershaw still earned his league-leading fifth win while lowering his season ERA to a crisp 2.40. After holding out as long as he could, the once-unbreakable Adrian Gonzalez finally succumbed to his first career stint on the disabled list. There’s no need for Gonzalez to rush back with rookie Cody Bellinger knocking the stuffing out of the ball like he did Friday and Saturday and—well you get the idea.

9. Boston Red Sox

Record: 17-14

Last Week: 9

While David Ortiz was taking in the Kentucky Derby in this elaborate getup, the Red Sox were lighting up the scoreboard with 28 runs in a two-game span against the Twins (another one of Papi’s former teams). 10 of those runs came in the ninth inning of Sunday’s rubber match at Target Field. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello is starting to find his groove. Though he’s only 1-3 over his last four starts (the Red Sox aren’t big believers in run support), Porcello has registered an elite 1.69 ERA during that span.

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 18-15

Last Week: 10

Coors Field is a cruel mistress isn’t it? A week ago Patrick Corbin limited the Rockies to two hits over 6 1/3 shutout frames at Chase Field. Saturday in Colorado, the same Rockies annihilated him for eight runs on nine hits in only four innings of work. That brought his ERA up from 2.29 to 3.89. One facet of the Diamondbacks that may be getting overlooked is their aggressive base-running. They lead the majors with 37 thefts including 11 by A.J. Pollock and eight each from Chris Owings and Paul Goldschmidt.

11. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 17-14

Last Week: 11

Well, the Blues are out of the playoffs (Drew Silva doesn’t want to talk about it) but at least the Cardinals are rounding into form. They’ve won eight of 11 including three straight in Atlanta over the weekend. Carlos Martinez has pitched better since ditching his silver dreads while Tommy Pham’s return to the majors has gone swimmingly. Talk about getting thrown into the deep end—21-year-old Magneuris Sierra was called up from High-A Palm Beach on Sunday. He registered his first career hit off R.A. Dickey, who is literally twice his age. That will be a trivia question some day.

12. Detroit Tigers

Record: 15-15

Last Week: 12

It’s been a “one step forward, two steps back” kind of year in the Motor City. Here’s an example: James McCann leads the Tigers with six round-trippers. Unfortunately he’s also hitting .149 with 19 strikeouts in 67 at-bats. How’s the ninth inning going? Not great, Bob. Soon-to-be ex-closer Francisco Rodriguez has blown three of his last five save chances with a 12.71 ERA during that stretch. Next in line would be left-hander Justin Wilson, who has fanned 22 batters over 13 2/3 innings this season.

13. Minnesota Twins

Record: 15-14

Last Week: 18

Former New Britain Rock Cat Joe Mauer still plays for the Twins, if you can believe it. He socked a walk-off home run to beat the Red Sox on Friday night but is only slashing .240/.305/.344 for the year and rarely starts against left-handers anymore. Even after getting pounded by the Red Sox on Sunday, Ervin Santana still leads the majors with five wins and a .135 opponents’ batting average. He’s also tied with Chris Sale for the league-lead in WHIP at 0.79.

14. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 16-18

Last Week: 13

So what happens if Mike Trout, who has missed four of the Angels’ last five games with hamstring tightness, lands on the disabled list? Would everyone just pack up and go home for a few weeks? Taking the field without the Millville Meteor just feels wrong. Albert Pujols, now in his sixth year with the Angels (time flies, doesn’t it?), quietly leads the team with 24 RBI and is on pace for over 100. If Pujols gets there, it would be his 14th time reaching the century mark, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for the most all-time.

15. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 16-18

Last Week: 14

Let’s start with the good news—all five of Tampa Bay’s starters boast an ERA under four. Now for the bad news—only one of the Rays’ hitters carries a batting average higher than .300. That includes Steven Souza, who has watched his average slip from .349 to .277 over his last 10 games. He’s gone 4-for-36 with 15 strikeouts during that span. Only eight teams have hit for a lower average than the Rays (.235) this year.

16. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 17-15

Last Week: 25

Billy Hamilton is a menace and he must be stopped. He’s hit .370 with seven RBI, four steals and nine runs scored during his six-game hitting streak. Hamilton is on pace for 96 steals, which would be the most in the majors since Vince Coleman swiped 109 bags in 1987. We need Cal Naughton Jr. to put out the flames on Adam Duvall. The power-hitting outfielder has hit .424 over his last nine games while boosting his average from a lowly .214 to a far more respectable .274.

17. Seattle Mariners

Record: 15-17

Last Week: 21

The injuries are adding up in Seattle. James Paxton joined Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger on the DL last week while Hisashi Iwakuma is still nursing a bruised knee after getting hit by a comebacker. Despite the carnage, the Mariners are still afloat thanks to Jean Segura’s scorching hot bat. If Segura had enough at-bats to qualify (he missed part of April with a strained hamstring), his .368 batting average would lead the American League. The 27-year-old has hit a remarkable .325 with a .501 slugging percentage since the start of 2016.

18. Chicago White Sox

Record: 15-15

Last Week: 15

I’m not sure how Miguel Gonzalez is doing it—his K/9 is under six and opponents are hitting a healthy .265 off him—but somehow he’s delivered an impressive 3.18 ERA over his first six starts. Take away Gonzalez’s hiccup on April 30 (six earned runs in six innings against the Tigers) and his ERA falls to 2.14. Slowly but surely Todd Frazier is coming around. He’s hit .286 over his last 10 games while boosting his average from .119 to a slightly more bearable .195.

19. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 16-16

Last Week: 20

Let’s be honest—it’s been a while since Matt Garza has been on top. Despite injury concerns and diminishing velocity, Garza has held his own by starting the year undefeated with a 2.55 ERA over his first three starts. Closer Neftali Feliz has fulfilled the minimum requirements of his job, converting eight-of-nine saves with three losses, a mediocre 7.98 K/9 and a 4.91 ERA. With Feliz hanging on for dear life in the ninth inning, fantasy owners would be wise to target Corey Knebel, who has been phenomenal in a setup role for the Beermakers this season (1.10 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 13.78 K/9).

20. New York Mets

Record: 15-16

Last Week: 23

So here’s the state of the Mets’ starting rotation: Noah Syndergaard won’t throw for at least six weeks, Steven Matz is still rehabbing an elbow injury and Matt Harvey is serving a three-game suspension for his mysterious no-show on Saturday. As if tensions weren’t already high enough, Harvey is planning to file a grievance against the Mets to recoup the money he lost from his suspension. The Ringling Brothers and Barnum & Bailey have decided to close up shop, probably because they realized the biggest circus in town already resides at Citi Field.

21. Miami Marlins

Record: 13-18

Last Week: 16

Run for the hills, Giancarlo Stanton’s bat has awoken. He’s still hitting for a low average and striking out in bunches (34 times in 120 at-bats) but the four homers he’s smashed over his last three games show that Giancarlo’s power stroke is alive and well. Jose Urena looked sharp filling in for Edinson Volquez (blister) on Sunday, limiting the Mets to one hit over six shutout frames. Urena has dabbled in the starting rotation (22 career starts) but maybe it’s time for him to become a permanent fixture there.

22. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 14-18

Last Week: 19

Apparently the run support movement hasn’t caught on in Pittsburgh yet. Gerrit Cole and Ivan Nova are a combined 4-6 this year despite sub-four ERAs, which is easier to fathom when you consider the Pirates’ hideous .233 batting average. Cole and Nova both rank in the bottom five in run support among major league starters. The Pirates got horrible news Monday when Jameson Taillon underwent surgery for testicular cancer. Here’s hoping for a full and speedy recovery for the talented 23-year-old.

23. Texas Rangers

Record: 13-20

Last Week: 17

Corner infielders Joey Gallo and Mike Napoli have combined for a .178 average with 92 strikeouts in 230 at-bats. They’ve also combined for 15 homers, but that’s beside the point. It’s been struggle city in Arlington and losing Cole Hamels to an eight-week oblique injury probably won’t help matters. If things get out of hand and the Rangers decide to press the reset button on or before July 31, dealing contract-year starter Yu Darvish would be a pretty good place to start.

24. Oakland Athletics

Record: 15-17

Last Week: 24

Santiago Casilla led the majors with nine blown saves last season but this year he’s been surprisingly competent, limiting opponents to a .122 average while pitching to a stellar 0.85 WHIP across 13 innings of work. With co-closer Sean Doolittle hampered by yet another shoulder injury, Casilla should have the ninth inning to himself for a while. Yonder Alonso is riding high after earning AL Player of the Week honors. Last year he homered just seven times in 156 games. This year he has nine in only 94 at-bats.

25. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 13-17

Last Week: 22

In the Rotoworld Friends and Family League—a 13-team setup with 27-man rosters—trying to poach someone off the waiver wire is like trying to find reasonably priced tickets to Hamilton. But the other day I was able to scoop up Aaron Altherr and I’m sure glad I did. He’s hit .429 with two homers and eight RBI during his six-game hitting streak. Don’t let his low strikeout rate (4.15 K/9) fool you—Zach Eflin can bring it. The 23-year-old has quietly been the Phillies’ best starter, collecting a 2.42 ERA in four starts while holding opponents to a .202 batting average.

26. San Francisco Giants

Record: 11-22

Last Week: 26

Last week I was singing Matt Cain’s praises. This week … eh, not so much. All it took for me to sour on him was a nine-run (he also issued 10 hits and six walks) meltdown against the Reds on Friday night. I feel like I’ve barely heard Buster Posey’s name this year but somehow he’s hitting .363. I love Johnny Cueto as much as the next guy but what’s with all the home runs, bro? To his credit, Cueto has kept the dirt biking to a minimum this year, unlike one of his teammates who shall remain nameless.

27. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 12-20

Last Week: 28

Like the team surrounding him, Jose Bautista keeps falling further into the abyss. Toronto’s $18-million right fielder is hitting .169 with two homers and 43 strikeouts in 118 at-bats. Roberto Osuna was malfunctioning early in the year but now his operating system seems to be up and running. The 22-year-old closer has delivered a perfect 0.00 ERA with a 13.5 K/9 over his last six outings. Unfortunately for Osuna, saves have been hard to come by with Toronto already trailing New York by 10 games in the AL East.

28. Atlanta Braves

Record: 11-18

Last Week: 27

The Braves don’t give us much to talk about on a weekly basis (with bad teams this tends to be the case) but my goodness, Freddie Freeman. Take a bow. The 27-year-old continues to rake with 11 homers and a .349 average through 106 at-bats. And get this—he steals bases now. Freeman’s career-high in steals is six but he already has four this year with 133 games left on the schedule. As for the Braves’ other 24 players—eh, don’t worry about it.

29. Kansas City Royals

Record: 11-20

Last Week: 29

I’m going full Debbie Downer for this write-up. Eric Hosmer leads the Royals in batting average—he’s hitting .282. The Royals have lost Danny Duffy’s last four starts—three of them have been shutouts. Ian Kennedy owns a steady 3.03 ERA in six starts this season—he’s 0-3 in that span and ranks dead last in run support. Maybe Kennedy went on the disabled list just so he could get away from this mess of a ball club. If by some miracle Charlie Brown ever made the big leagues, he’d be a member of the 2017 Kansas City Royals.

30. San Diego Padres

Record: 13-20

Last Week: 30

Ryan Schimpf has inspired a generation of young sluggers. Like really young. I’m talking barely out of the crib. Schimpf’s homer off Clayton Kershaw with young Simon in attendance was undeniably special, but let’s not sugarcoat it—Simon’s favorite team isn’t doing so hot. If the 13-20 record wasn’t a sure giveaway, feast your eyes (if you can bare to look) on the Padres’ hideous .220 average, third-worst in the major leagues behind Texas and Kansas City. Sunday’s game against the Dodgers was only the third rainout at Petco Park since it opened in 2004.

Biggest Jump: Reds 9

Biggest Drop: Rangers 6