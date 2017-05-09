MLB Power Rankings: Week 6

Jesse Pantuosco

Tuesday, May 09, 2017


When the Yankees started 1-4, it looked like it was back to the drawing board for baseball’s greatest franchise. It wasn’t a surprising development. The Yankees have appeared in just one playoff game since 2013 while watching mainstays like Derek Jeter, Mariano Rivera, Alex Rodriguez and Mark Teixeira ride off into the sunset. We justified New York’s slow start with buzzwords like “rebuilding,” and “growing pains.” It was around that time when the Yankees lost star catcher Gary Sanchez to a strained biceps. Playing in a tough division without their best hitter seemed like a suicide mission.

 

Yet here we are, a little over a month later, and the Yankees are as hot as any team in the major leagues. Led by a right fielder who should be playing power forward in the NBA (Aaron Judge) and a second baseman the Cubs didn’t want anymore (Starlin Castro), the Yankees hold the AL’s top record at 21-9. They’ve won 10 of their last 12, including last weekend’s three-game sweep of the Cubs at Wrigley Field.

 

This is more than your run-of-the-mill hot streak. With each highlight-reel catch by Didi Gregorius and every 102 mph fastball that Aroldis Chapman flings from his fingertips, the Yankees look more and more like a team nobody wants to face in October. I still have them slotted behind the Nationals in my latest Power Rankings, but don’t be surprised if the Bronx Bombers ascend to the top spot before it’s all said and done.

 

 

1. Washington Nationals

 

Record: 21-11

 

Last Week: 1

 

Stephen Strasburg only has one hit in 13 at-bats this year but boy was it a beauty. Stevie’s 401-foot blast on Cinco de Mayo was the second of his career. Also of note, he’s 3-1 with a sparkling 2.66 ERA. Bryce Harper sat out the weekend series at Philadelphia (a missed opportunity considering his .296 career average at Citizen’s Bank Park) but went 2-for-3 with a home run upon his return Monday against Baltimore. The Nats don’t have a true closer right now but they should get Shawn Kelley back from the disabled list on Friday.

 

2. New York Yankees

 

Record: 21-9

 

Last Week: 4

 

Starlin Castro didn’t get a hit in Sunday’s 18-inning marathon, but he drove in the game-winning run to beat his ex-mates at Wrigley Field. That 0-for ended Castro’s nine-game hitting streak. Aroldis Chapman’s return to Chicago didn’t go according to plan (three runs in a blown save Sunday night) but Luis Severino was sensational in the series finale, holding the reigning World Champs to four hits and one run over seven dominant innings. He’s racked up nine or more punch-outs in three of his last five starts.

 

3. Houston Astros

 

Record: 21-11

 

Last Week: 2

 

Dallas Keuchel gets most of the accolades but Lance McCullers has also been a horse for the Astros this year. The 23-year-old has contributed a marvelous 1.35 ERA over his last two starts. Marwin Gonzalez has homered five times during his six-game hitting streak. In that span he’s played five different positions including first base, second base, third base and both corner outfield spots. Meanwhile the rollercoaster known as George Springer has hit .343 over his last nine games while raising his season average from .213 to .255.

 

4. Baltimore Orioles

 

Record: 21-10

 

Last Week: 5

 

What happens when you throw at Manny Machado? As Chris Sale learned last week, it’s a step-by-step process. First Machado will burn you by hitting an obscene home run over the Green Monster. Next he’ll take his time running the bases and mean-mug you when he touches home plate. Then he’ll ream you out in a very NSFW post-game rant and homer again two nights later. Anyone want to test the wrath of Manny Machado? I didn’t think so.

 

5. Cleveland Indians

 

Record: 17-14

 

Last Week: 6

 

It looks like Michael Brantley escaped Sunday’s game with just a garden-variety sprained ankle, but fantasy owners have to be holding their breath given his lengthy injury history. Cleveland’s starting pitching has been surprisingly lackluster this year but that hasn’t stopped Carlos Carrasco from flexing his muscles. The 30-year-old from Venezuela has thrown a quality start in each of his last five outings, registering a terrific 2.02 ERA with a 0.79 WHIP during that span.

 

6. Colorado Rockies

 

Record: 20-12

 

Last Week: 8

 

Playing for his sixth team since 2012, it seems Mark Reynolds has finally found a home in Colorado. Last year Reynolds didn’t reach 11 homers until July 29. This year he got there on May 7. While Reynolds has swung a hot bat, three-time All-Star Carlos Gonzalez has fallen off the face of the Earth with a .192 average and only two homers over his first 104 at-bats. He’s looked especially sluggish since the calendar flipped to May, going just 1-for-16 with five strikeouts to begin the month.

 

7. Chicago Cubs

 

Record: 16-15

 

Last Week: 3

 

“Whenever the backup catcher gets more outs than you, that’s obviously not a positive,” said Brett Anderson after being outpitched by backup catcher Miguel Montero on Saturday. Here’s another gem from manager Joe Maddon: "It’s like having a hangover without the benefits.” That came after the Cubs flew to Denver following an 18-inning loss to the Yankees on Sunday night. The Cubs haven’t played their best ball lately, but they’re still as quotable as ever.

 

8. Los Angeles Dodgers

 

Record: 18-14

 

Last Week: 7

 

Clayton Kershaw did his best Chazz Michael Michaels impression on the mound Saturday against San Diego. Despite his frustration, Kershaw still earned his league-leading fifth win while lowering his season ERA to a crisp 2.40. After holding out as long as he could, the once-unbreakable Adrian Gonzalez finally succumbed to his first career stint on the disabled list. There’s no need for Gonzalez to rush back with rookie Cody Bellinger knocking the stuffing out of the ball like he did Friday and Saturday and—well you get the idea.

 

9. Boston Red Sox

 

Record: 17-14

 

Last Week: 9

 

While David Ortiz was taking in the Kentucky Derby in this elaborate getup, the Red Sox were lighting up the scoreboard with 28 runs in a two-game span against the Twins (another one of Papi’s former teams). 10 of those runs came in the ninth inning of Sunday’s rubber match at Target Field. Reigning AL Cy Young winner Rick Porcello is starting to find his groove. Though he’s only 1-3 over his last four starts (the Red Sox aren’t big believers in run support), Porcello has registered an elite 1.69 ERA during that span.

 

10. Arizona Diamondbacks

 

Record: 18-15

 

Last Week: 10

 

Coors Field is a cruel mistress isn’t it? A week ago Patrick Corbin limited the Rockies to two hits over 6 1/3 shutout frames at Chase Field. Saturday in Colorado, the same Rockies annihilated him for eight runs on nine hits in only four innings of work. That brought his ERA up from 2.29 to 3.89. One facet of the Diamondbacks that may be getting overlooked is their aggressive base-running. They lead the majors with 37 thefts including 11 by A.J. Pollock and eight each from Chris Owings and Paul Goldschmidt.

 

11. St. Louis Cardinals

 

Record: 17-14

 

Last Week: 11

 

Well, the Blues are out of the playoffs (Drew Silva doesn’t want to talk about it) but at least the Cardinals are rounding into form. They’ve won eight of 11 including three straight in Atlanta over the weekend. Carlos Martinez has pitched better since ditching his silver dreads while Tommy Pham’s return to the majors has gone swimmingly. Talk about getting thrown into the deep end—21-year-old Magneuris Sierra was called up from High-A Palm Beach on Sunday. He registered his first career hit off R.A. Dickey, who is literally twice his age. That will be a trivia question someday.

 

12. Detroit Tigers

 

Record: 15-15

 

Last Week: 12

 

It’s been a “one step forward, two steps back” kind of year in the Motor City. Here’s an example: James McCann leads the Tigers with six round-trippers. Unfortunately he’s also hitting .149 with 19 strikeouts in 67 at-bats. How’s the ninth inning going? Not great, Bob. Soon-to-be ex-closer Francisco Rodriguez has blown three of his last five save chances with a 12.71 ERA during that stretch. Next in line would be left-hander Justin Wilson, who has fanned 22 batters over 13 2/3 innings this season.

 

13. Minnesota Twins

 

Record: 15-14

 

Last Week: 18

 

Former New Britain Rock Cat Joe Mauer still plays for the Twins, if you can believe it. He socked a walk-off home run to beat the Red Sox on Friday night but is only slashing .240/.305/.344 for the year and rarely starts against left-handers anymore. Even after getting pounded by the Red Sox on Sunday, Ervin Santana still leads the majors with five wins and a .135 opponents’ batting average. He’s also tied with Chris Sale for the league-lead in WHIP at 0.79.

 

14. Los Angeles Angels

 

Record: 16-18

 

Last Week: 13

 

So what happens if Mike Trout, who has missed four of the Angels’ last five games with hamstring tightness, lands on the disabled list? Would everyone just pack up and go home for a few weeks? Taking the field without the Millville Meteor just feels wrong. Albert Pujols, now in his sixth year with the Angels (time flies, doesn’t it?), quietly leads the team with 24 RBI and is on pace for over 100. If Pujols gets there, it would be his 14th time reaching the century mark, tying him with Alex Rodriguez for the most all-time.

 

15. Tampa Bay Rays

 

Record: 16-18

 

Last Week: 14

 

Let’s start with the good news—all five of Tampa Bay’s starters boast an ERA under four. Now for the bad news—only one of the Rays’ hitters carries a batting average higher than .300. That includes Steven Souza, who has watched his average slip from .349 to .277 over his last 10 games. He’s gone 4-for-36 with 15 strikeouts during that span. Only eight teams have hit for a lower average than the Rays (.235) this year.

 


Jesse Pantuosco is a football and baseball writer for Rotoworld. He has won three Fantasy Sports Writers Association Awards. Follow him on Twitter @JessePantuosco.
